Abraham Lucas delivers clean pass protection: Lucas won 100.0% of his 26 pass-blocking reps in Week 4 without allowing a pressure.

Run blocking remains a strength: The Seahawks tackle earned a 78.3 PFF run-blocking grade in Week 4 and owns an 84.8 mark through four weeks.

Week 4 provides an encouraging response: Lucas bounced back from allowing five pressures in Week 3 with his first perfectly clean pass-blocking performance of the season.

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Seattle Seahawks offensive tackle Abraham Lucas delivered one of the NFL’s most complete blocking performances in Week 4, pairing a solid day in pass protection with another good showing as a run blocker.

Lucas earned an 82.1 PFF pass-blocking grade across 26 pass-blocking snaps, winning 100.0% of those reps without allowing a pressure. He also produced one of the league’s better grading profiles at the position, as his 8.3% positively graded play rate ranked eighth among qualifying tackles in Week 4, while his 1.7% negatively graded play rate trailed only Tristan Wirfs.

Lucas was left on an island on 69.2% of his pass-blocking snaps and still produced a 100.0% pass-block win rate in those situations.

He was similarly effective when Seattle put him into true pass sets, earning a 79.8 pass-blocking grade while winning all seven of those reps and again keeping the pressure column clean.

The fifth-year pro also earned a 78.3 run-blocking grade across 34 run-blocking snaps, with 15.6% of those plays earning a positive grade and only 3.1% receiving a negative mark. That gave him high-end production in both phases rather than a performance carried solely by his work in pass protection.

The run-blocking success also continues a significant upward trend in that area. Lucas earned an 84.0 run-blocking grade in 2025 after never previously finishing a season above 65.2. He has followed that with an 84.8 run-blocking grade in 2026, producing a positive grade on 16.4% of his run-blocking snaps.

Lucas’ Week 4 performance added to a strong start to the 2026 season. He has earned an 84.8 PFF run-blocking grade through four weeks, fourth among tackles, with 16.4% of his run-blocking snaps earning a positive grade (11th) compared to a 10.0% negatively graded play rate (17th).

Pass protection has been the one area keeping Lucas from putting together a more complete start to the 2026 season. His 65.5 PFF pass-blocking grade ranks 42nd among qualifying tackles, while his 90.6% pass-block win rate ranks 32nd and his 87.4% island win rate ranks 34th. But Week 4 offered an encouraging response. After surrendering five pressures against Washington in Week 3, Lucas bounced back with his first perfectly clean performance of the season, keeping his quarterback untouched across 26 pass-blocking snaps while winning every rep. One game won’t erase the inconsistencies that preceded it, but for Lucas, Week 4 was a big step toward bringing his pass protection in line with the high-level work he's already produced in the run game.