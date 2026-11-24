A career day across the board: Dallas Cowboys center Cooper Beebe earned a 93.9 PFF overall grade against the Tennessee Titans, the highest mark among all offensive linemen in Week 11. He also set career highs in single-game run-blocking and pass-blocking grades.

Dominant in the running game: Beebe earned a 93.0 run-blocking grade, first among centers, and received a positive grade on 37.0% of his run-blocking snaps, also the highest rate at the position.

Perfect in pass protection: Beebe allowed no pressures across 37 pass-blocking snaps, earning an 86.3 pass-blocking grade and recording a 100.0% pass-block win rate. Both marks led all centers in Week 11.

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Dallas Cowboys center Cooper Beebe took his game to another level in Week 11, delivering the best performance of his NFL career. He earned a career-high 93.9 PFF overall grade against the Tennessee Titans, the highest mark of any offensive lineman in the league this week.

The performance was a career-best showing in every major grading category for the third-year center, who earned a 93.0 run-blocking grade and an 86.3 pass-blocking grade. Both marks ranked first among centers in Week 11.

Beebe's previous career-high overall grade was 82.3, set against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 14 of his rookie season. His Week 11 performance surpassed that mark by 11.6 grading points.

It also strengthened his standing among the league's best centers. Through 11 weeks, Beebe leads the position in overall grade at 79.3, while ranking fifth in run blocking (76.6) and fourth in pass protection (77.5).

NFL Centers: Week 11 Positively and negatively graded play rates 0.0% 5.0% 10.0% 15.0% Overall Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 0.0% 5.0% 10.0% 15.0% Overall Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays AVG AVG Beebe Myers McGovern Jurgens Brown Schlottmann Brendel Wattenberg Monheim Frazier Bortolini Humphrey Slaughter Linderbaum Brewer Froholdt Fortner Bradbury Barton Kendall Scruggs Hudson Brandel Sherman The same players and metrics are available as a sortable table on each team's Leaders tab.

Beebe dominates in the running game

Beebe was particularly impressive as a run blocker, earning a 93.0 grade across 28 snaps, the highest mark among centers in Week 11.

He received a positive grade on 37.0% of his run-blocking snaps, also the highest rate at the position, while earning a negative grade on just 3.7% of those plays to rank second.

His best work came on gap concepts, where he earned a 94.6 run-blocking grade across 13 snaps. Beebe received a positive grade on 50.0% of his qualifying gap runs, another position-leading mark, without recording a negatively graded block.

He was also effective on zone concepts, earning a 74.0 run-blocking grade across 13 snaps.

Cooper Beebe: Week 11 run-blocking metrics Metric Value Center rank Run-blocking grade 93.0 1st Positively graded run-block rate 37.0% 1st Gap run-blocking grade 94.6 1st Positive grade rate on gap runs 50.0% 1st Zone run-blocking grade 74.0 8th Positive grade rate on zone runs 33.3% 4th

A pressure-free performance in pass protection

Beebe's performance in pass protection was equally impressive.

Across 37 pass-blocking snaps against Tennessee, he did not surrender a sack, quarterback hit or hurry, finishing with an 86.3 pass-blocking grade that ranked first among centers in Week 11.

Beebe maintained that efficiency in more demanding situations. On eight true pass sets, he allowed no pressures and recorded a 100.0% pass-block win rate. He also won every pass-blocking rep graded as an island opportunity.

The performance represented another career high for Beebe, surpassing his previous best pass-blocking grade of 85.4, set against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 9 of the 2025 season.

Cooper Beebe: Week 11 pass-blocking metrics Metric Value Center rank Pass-blocking grade 86.3 1st Pass-block win rate 100.0% Tied 1st True pass-set win rate 100.0% Tied 1st Pass-block win rate on an island 100.0% Tied 1st Pressures allowed 0 Tied fewest Sacks allowed 0 Tied fewest

Beebe moves to the top of the center rankings

Beebe's career-best outing adds to an impressive season in Dallas.

Through Week 11, he leads all centers in PFF overall grade, at 79.3 across 772 offensive snaps, the most at the position. His 76.6 run-blocking grade ranks fifth, while his 77.5 pass-blocking grade ranks fourth.

He has also yet to allow a sack across 498 pass-blocking snaps this season, despite leading all centers in that category.

Cooper Beebe: 2026 season through Week 11 Metric Value Center rank Overall PFF grade 79.3 1st Run-blocking grade 76.6 5th Pass-blocking grade 77.5 4th Offensive snaps 772 1st Pass-blocking snaps 498 1st Sacks allowed 0 Tied fewest Pass-blocking efficiency 98.7 8th

Beebe entered Week 11 as one of the NFL's highest-graded centers and left it with the best single-game performance of his career. His dominance in the running game, combined with a pressure-free outing in pass protection, made him the standout offensive lineman of the week.