- A career day across the board: Dallas Cowboys center Cooper Beebe earned a 93.9 PFF overall grade against the Tennessee Titans, the highest mark among all offensive linemen in Week 11. He also set career highs in single-game run-blocking and pass-blocking grades.
- Dominant in the running game: Beebe earned a 93.0 run-blocking grade, first among centers, and received a positive grade on 37.0% of his run-blocking snaps, also the highest rate at the position.
- Perfect in pass protection: Beebe allowed no pressures across 37 pass-blocking snaps, earning an 86.3 pass-blocking grade and recording a 100.0% pass-block win rate. Both marks led all centers in Week 11.
Dallas Cowboys center Cooper Beebe took his game to another level in Week 11, delivering the best performance of his NFL career. He earned a career-high 93.9 PFF overall grade against the Tennessee Titans, the highest mark of any offensive lineman in the league this week.
The performance was a career-best showing in every major grading category for the third-year center, who earned a 93.0 run-blocking grade and an 86.3 pass-blocking grade. Both marks ranked first among centers in Week 11.
Beebe's previous career-high overall grade was 82.3, set against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 14 of his rookie season. His Week 11 performance surpassed that mark by 11.6 grading points.
It also strengthened his standing among the league's best centers. Through 11 weeks, Beebe leads the position in overall grade at 79.3, while ranking fifth in run blocking (76.6) and fourth in pass protection (77.5).
Beebe dominates in the running game
Beebe was particularly impressive as a run blocker, earning a 93.0 grade across 28 snaps, the highest mark among centers in Week 11.
He received a positive grade on 37.0% of his run-blocking snaps, also the highest rate at the position, while earning a negative grade on just 3.7% of those plays to rank second.
His best work came on gap concepts, where he earned a 94.6 run-blocking grade across 13 snaps. Beebe received a positive grade on 50.0% of his qualifying gap runs, another position-leading mark, without recording a negatively graded block.
He was also effective on zone concepts, earning a 74.0 run-blocking grade across 13 snaps.
Cooper Beebe: Week 11 run-blocking metrics
|Metric
|Value
|Center rank
|Run-blocking grade
|93.0
|1st
|Positively graded run-block rate
|37.0%
|1st
|Gap run-blocking grade
|94.6
|1st
|Positive grade rate on gap runs
|50.0%
|1st
|Zone run-blocking grade
|74.0
|8th
|Positive grade rate on zone runs
|33.3%
|4th
A pressure-free performance in pass protection
Beebe's performance in pass protection was equally impressive.
Across 37 pass-blocking snaps against Tennessee, he did not surrender a sack, quarterback hit or hurry, finishing with an 86.3 pass-blocking grade that ranked first among centers in Week 11.
Beebe maintained that efficiency in more demanding situations. On eight true pass sets, he allowed no pressures and recorded a 100.0% pass-block win rate. He also won every pass-blocking rep graded as an island opportunity.
The performance represented another career high for Beebe, surpassing his previous best pass-blocking grade of 85.4, set against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 9 of the 2025 season.
Cooper Beebe: Week 11 pass-blocking metrics
|Metric
|Value
|Center rank
|Pass-blocking grade
|86.3
|1st
|Pass-block win rate
|100.0%
|Tied 1st
|True pass-set win rate
|100.0%
|Tied 1st
|Pass-block win rate on an island
|100.0%
|Tied 1st
|Pressures allowed
|0
|Tied fewest
|Sacks allowed
|0
|Tied fewest
Beebe moves to the top of the center rankings
Beebe's career-best outing adds to an impressive season in Dallas.
Through Week 11, he leads all centers in PFF overall grade, at 79.3 across 772 offensive snaps, the most at the position. His 76.6 run-blocking grade ranks fifth, while his 77.5 pass-blocking grade ranks fourth.
He has also yet to allow a sack across 498 pass-blocking snaps this season, despite leading all centers in that category.
Cooper Beebe: 2026 season through Week 11
|Metric
|Value
|Center rank
|Overall PFF grade
|79.3
|1st
|Run-blocking grade
|76.6
|5th
|Pass-blocking grade
|77.5
|4th
|Offensive snaps
|772
|1st
|Pass-blocking snaps
|498
|1st
|Sacks allowed
|0
|Tied fewest
|Pass-blocking efficiency
|98.7
|8th
Beebe entered Week 11 as one of the NFL's highest-graded centers and left it with the best single-game performance of his career. His dominance in the running game, combined with a pressure-free outing in pass protection, made him the standout offensive lineman of the week.