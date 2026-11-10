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Offensive Line Spotlight: Bears tackle Darnell Wright delivers in Week 9
By Mark Chichester
  • A standout performance: Chicago Bears right tackle Darnell Wright earned an 88.7 PFF overall grade in Week 9. He posted a 90.9 run-blocking grade and a 79.1 pass-blocking grade.
  • Dominant in the run game: Wright received a positive grade on 31.6% of his run-blocking snaps, one of the strongest rates among the week's offensive tackles.
  • A clean sheet in pass protection: Wright allowed no pressures across 41 pass-blocking snaps, recording a 97.6% pass-block win rate. He also surrendered no pressures in nine pass-blocking matchups against David Walker, who entered Week 9 with an 83.9 PFF pass-rush grade.

Chicago Bears right tackle Darnell Wright delivered one of Week 9's most complete offensive line performances, combining strong run-blocking with a pressure-free outing in pass protection.

Wright earned an 88.7 PFF overall grade, including a 90.9 run-blocking grade and a 79.1 pass-blocking grade. He earned a positive grade on 31.6% of his run-blocking snaps and allowed no pressures across 41 pass-blocking snaps.

His performance was particularly impressive given his work against David Walker, who entered the matchup with an 83.9 PFF pass-rush grade and a league-best 23.4% pass-rush win rate. Wright faced Walker on nine pass-blocking matchups without surrendering a sack, hit or hurry.

Wright makes his mark in the running game

Wright's biggest contribution came as a run blocker, as he earned a 90.9 run-blocking grade across 20 snaps and received a positive grade on 31.6% of those snaps. Both marks ranked third at the position.

He was particularly effective on gap runs, earning a 90.9 run-blocking grade that ranked first among tackles. Wright received a positive grade on 75.0% of his five gap run-blocking snaps, the highest rate at the position. On zone concepts, Wright earned a 72.5 run-blocking grade, ranking 15th among tackles.

NFL Tackles
Week 9
40.060.080.0100.0Run Block Grade20.040.060.080.0100.0Pass Block GradeAVGAVG
Little
Wright
Sewell
McKivitz
Ezeudu
Mims
Matthews
Williams
Moses
Steele
Mailata
Fashanu
Lucas
Goedeke
Guyton
Jackson
Ersery
Bell
Jones
Bolles
Tenuta
Travis
Benedet
Fano
O'Neill
Benson
Fryar
Fuaga
Wilkinson
Miller
Rosengarten
Wirfs
McGlinchey
Van Lanen
Alt
Stanley
Brown
Morgan
Banks Jr.
Brown Jr.
Darrisaw
Campbell
Brown
Freeling
Walker
Raimann
Miller
Eluemunor
McClendon Jr.
Vinson
Glaze
Jackson
Taylor
Moore
Burke
Grable
Howard
Paul
Coleman
Harkey
Belton
Conerly Jr.
Thomas
Membou
Lomu
The same players and metrics are available as a sortable table on each team's Leaders tab.
Source: Premium Stats Pro

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Pressure-free against Tampa Bay's defensive front

Wright was equally effective at keeping defenders away from the quarterback, allowing no pressures across 41 pass-blocking snaps and finishing with a 97.6% pass-block win rate that ranked fifth among tackles.

His matchup against David Walker was particularly noteworthy. The defender entered Week 9 with an 83.9 pass-rush grade and a league-best 23.4% pass-rush win rate, but Wright kept him off the pressure sheet across nine pass-blocking matchups.

Wright also faced Calijah Kancey on eight pass-blocking matchups without allowing a pressure. He recorded the same result against Rueben Bain Jr. and Anthony Nelson, facing each defender eight times without surrendering a sack, hit or hurry.

Across those four matchups, Wright went 33 pass-blocking matchups without allowing a pressure.

NFL Tackles
Week 9
70.0%80.0%90.0%100.0%Pass Block Win Rate · Graded Plays5.0%10.0%15.0%20.0%25.0%Overall Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded PlaysAVGAVG
Little
Wright
Sewell
McKivitz
Mims
Matthews
Williams
Moses
Steele
Mailata
Fashanu
Lucas
Goedeke
Guyton
Jackson
Ersery
Bell
Jones
Bolles
Benedet
Fano
O'Neill
Benson
Fryar
Fuaga
Wilkinson
Miller
Rosengarten
Wirfs
McGlinchey
Van Lanen
Alt
Stanley
Brown
Morgan
Banks Jr.
Brown Jr.
Darrisaw
Campbell
Brown
Freeling
Walker
Raimann
Miller
Eluemunor
McClendon Jr.
Glaze
Jackson
Taylor
Burke
Grable
Howard
Paul
Coleman
Belton
Conerly Jr.
Thomas
Membou
The same players and metrics are available as a sortable table on each team's Leaders tab.
Source: Premium Stats Pro

The combination of a 90.9 run-blocking grade and 41 pressure-free pass-blocking snaps made Wright one of Week 9's standout offensive linemen, with his work in both phases providing the foundation for an impressive individual performance.

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