A standout performance: Chicago Bears right tackle Darnell Wright earned an 88.7 PFF overall grade in Week 9. He posted a 90.9 run-blocking grade and a 79.1 pass-blocking grade.

Dominant in the run game: Wright received a positive grade on 31.6% of his run-blocking snaps, one of the strongest rates among the week's offensive tackles.

A clean sheet in pass protection: Wright allowed no pressures across 41 pass-blocking snaps, recording a 97.6% pass-block win rate. He also surrendered no pressures in nine pass-blocking matchups against David Walker, who entered Week 9 with an 83.9 PFF pass-rush grade.

Chicago Bears right tackle Darnell Wright delivered one of Week 9's most complete offensive line performances, combining strong run-blocking with a pressure-free outing in pass protection.

Wright earned an 88.7 PFF overall grade, including a 90.9 run-blocking grade and a 79.1 pass-blocking grade. He earned a positive grade on 31.6% of his run-blocking snaps and allowed no pressures across 41 pass-blocking snaps.

His performance was particularly impressive given his work against David Walker, who entered the matchup with an 83.9 PFF pass-rush grade and a league-best 23.4% pass-rush win rate. Wright faced Walker on nine pass-blocking matchups without surrendering a sack, hit or hurry.

Wright makes his mark in the running game

Wright's biggest contribution came as a run blocker, as he earned a 90.9 run-blocking grade across 20 snaps and received a positive grade on 31.6% of those snaps. Both marks ranked third at the position.

He was particularly effective on gap runs, earning a 90.9 run-blocking grade that ranked first among tackles. Wright received a positive grade on 75.0% of his five gap run-blocking snaps, the highest rate at the position. On zone concepts, Wright earned a 72.5 run-blocking grade, ranking 15th among tackles.

NFL Tackles Week 9 40.0 60.0 80.0 100.0 Run Block Grade 20.0 40.0 60.0 80.0 100.0 Pass Block Grade AVG AVG Little Wright Sewell McKivitz Ezeudu Mims Matthews Williams Moses Steele Mailata Fashanu Lucas Goedeke Guyton Jackson Ersery Bell Jones Bolles Tenuta Travis Benedet Fano O'Neill Benson Fryar Fuaga Wilkinson Miller Rosengarten Wirfs McGlinchey Van Lanen Alt Stanley Brown Morgan Banks Jr. Brown Jr. Darrisaw Campbell Brown Freeling Walker Raimann Miller Eluemunor McClendon Jr. Vinson Glaze Jackson Taylor Moore Burke Grable Howard Paul Coleman Harkey Belton Conerly Jr. Thomas Membou Lomu The same players and metrics are available as a sortable table on each team's Leaders tab. Walker Little OT · JAX Run Block Grade 95.3 1st / 65 Pass Block Grade 74.1 19th / 65 Darnell Wright OT · CHI Run Block Grade 90.9 3rd / 65 Pass Block Grade 79.1 11th / 65 Penei Sewell OT · DET Run Block Grade 76.6 11th / 65 Pass Block Grade 89.8 1st / 65 Colton McKivitz OT · SF Run Block Grade 80.3 8th / 65 Pass Block Grade 79.6 9th / 65 Joshua Ezeudu OT · KC Run Block Grade 81.8 7th / 65 Pass Block Grade 62.7 41st / 65 Amarius Mims OT · CIN Run Block Grade 89.4 4th / 65 Pass Block Grade 63.1 40th / 65 Jake Matthews OT · ATL Run Block Grade 71.5 19th / 65 Pass Block Grade 83.6 5th / 65 Trent Williams OT · SF Run Block Grade 80.0 9th / 65 Pass Block Grade 69.0 28th / 65 Morgan Moses OT · NE Run Block Grade 77.6 10th / 65 Pass Block Grade 77.5 15th / 65 Terence Steele OT · DAL Run Block Grade 75.9 14th / 65 Pass Block Grade 72.1 22nd / 65 Jordan Mailata OT · PHI Run Block Grade 64.5 31st / 65 Pass Block Grade 81.7 8th / 65 Olumuyiwa Fashanu OT · NYJ Run Block Grade 68.6 23rd / 65 Pass Block Grade 79.0 12th / 65 Abraham Lucas OT · SEA Run Block Grade 71.5 19th / 65 Pass Block Grade 76.5 16th / 65 Luke Goedeke OT · TB Run Block Grade 76.3 12th / 65 Pass Block Grade 79.0 12th / 65 Tyler Guyton OT · DAL Run Block Grade 91.4 2nd / 65 Pass Block Grade 47.2 59th / 65 Alaric Jackson OT · LA Run Block Grade 65.2 28th / 65 Pass Block Grade 77.8 14th / 65 Aireontae Ersery OT · HST Run Block Grade 70.5 21st / 65 Pass Block Grade 69.2 27th / 65 Markel Bell OT · PHI Run Block Grade 71.8 17th / 65 Pass Block Grade 69.4 26th / 65 Josh Jones OT · SEA Run Block Grade 61.6 38th / 65 Pass Block Grade 85.2 3rd / 65 Garett Bolles OT · DEN Run Block Grade 76.2 13th / 65 Pass Block Grade 57.5 50th / 65 Luke Tenuta OT · IND Run Block Grade 75.0 15th / 65 Pass Block Grade 60.5 44th / 65 Jalen Travis OT · IND Run Block Grade 65.0 29th / 65 Pass Block Grade 75.3 18th / 65 Theo Benedet OT · CHI Run Block Grade 55.7 50th / 65 Pass Block Grade 79.5 10th / 65 Spencer Fano OT · CLV Run Block Grade 71.6 18th / 65 Pass Block Grade 61.0 43rd / 65 Brian O'Neill OT · MIN Run Block Grade 86.2 5th / 65 Pass Block Grade 64.1 39th / 65 Kahlil Benson OT · KC Run Block Grade 82.6 6th / 65 Pass Block Grade 35.8 64th / 65 Josh Fryar OT · ARZ Run Block Grade 58.0 43rd / 65 Pass Block Grade 75.4 17th / 65 Taliese Fuaga OT · NO Run Block Grade 68.5 24th / 65 Pass Block Grade 62.7 41st / 65 Elijah Wilkinson OT · ARZ Run Block Grade 64.4 32nd / 65 Pass Block Grade 67.0 31st / 65 Blake Miller OT · DET Run Block Grade 74.1 16th / 65 Pass Block Grade 64.3 38th / 65 Roger Rosengarten OT · BLT Run Block Grade 69.9 22nd / 65 Pass Block Grade 52.1 57th / 65 Tristan Wirfs OT · TB Run Block Grade 62.6 35th / 65 Pass Block Grade 86.0 2nd / 65 Mike McGlinchey OT · DEN Run Block Grade 59.7 42nd / 65 Pass Block Grade 66.7 32nd / 65 Cole Van Lanen OT · JAX Run Block Grade 53.8 51st / 65 Pass Block Grade 82.9 6th / 65 Joe Alt OT · LAC Run Block Grade 63.5 34th / 65 Pass Block Grade 71.9 23rd / 65 Ronnie Stanley OT · BLT Run Block Grade 64.0 33rd / 65 Pass Block Grade 72.9 21st / 65 Spencer Brown OT · BUF Run Block Grade 61.6 38th / 65 Pass Block Grade 84.1 4th / 65 Jordan Morgan OT · GB Run Block Grade 50.2 55th / 65 Pass Block Grade 74.1 19th / 65 Kelvin Banks Jr. OT · NO Run Block Grade 56.0 47th / 65 Pass Block Grade 64.8 35th / 65 Orlando Brown Jr. OT · CIN Run Block Grade 60.3 40th / 65 Pass Block Grade 59.5 46th / 65 Christian Darrisaw OT · MIN Run Block Grade 48.6 56th / 65 Pass Block Grade 70.7 24th / 65 Will Campbell OT · NE Run Block Grade 44.9 63rd / 65 Pass Block Grade 68.8 29th / 65 Trent Brown OT · HST Run Block Grade 60.2 41st / 65 Pass Block Grade 66.2 34th / 65 Monroe Freeling OT · CAR Run Block Grade 61.8 37th / 65 Pass Block Grade 52.8 55th / 65 Rasheed Walker OT · CAR Run Block Grade 56.0 47th / 65 Pass Block Grade 58.0 49th / 65 Bernhard Raimann OT · IND Run Block Grade 68.4 25th / 65 Pass Block Grade 64.4 37th / 65 Kolton Miller OT · LV Run Block Grade 57.0 45th / 65 Pass Block Grade 55.6 53rd / 65 Jermaine Eluemunor OT · NYG Run Block Grade 46.3 61st / 65 Pass Block Grade 82.6 7th / 65 Warren McClendon Jr. OT · LA Run Block Grade 46.2 62nd / 65 Pass Block Grade 66.7 32nd / 65 Carson Vinson OT · BLT Run Block Grade 57.1 44th / 65 Pass Block Grade 57.5 50th / 65 DJ Glaze OT · LV Run Block Grade 48.6 56th / 65 Pass Block Grade 64.6 36th / 65 Austin Jackson OT · MIA Run Block Grade 56.6 46th / 65 Pass Block Grade 52.5 56th / 65 Jawaan Taylor OT · ATL Run Block Grade 52.1 53rd / 65 Pass Block Grade 68.0 30th / 65 Jaylon Moore OT · KC Run Block Grade 51.7 54th / 65 Pass Block Grade 56.1 52nd / 65 Travis Burke OT · LAC Run Block Grade 55.9 49th / 65 Pass Block Grade 60.1 45th / 65 Tylan Grable OT · BUF Run Block Grade 68.2 27th / 65 Pass Block Grade 45.2 60th / 65 Tytus Howard OT · CLV Run Block Grade 52.6 52nd / 65 Pass Block Grade 70.0 25th / 65 Patrick Paul OT · MIA Run Block Grade 48.4 58th / 65 Pass Block Grade 54.5 54th / 65 Brandon Coleman OT · WAS Run Block Grade 68.4 25th / 65 Pass Block Grade 44.0 61st / 65 Alex Harkey OT · LAC Run Block Grade 64.8 30th / 65 Pass Block Grade 11.8 65th / 65 Anthony Belton OT · GB Run Block Grade 62.1 36th / 65 Pass Block Grade 41.4 62nd / 65 Josh Conerly Jr. OT · WAS Run Block Grade 48.4 58th / 65 Pass Block Grade 49.7 58th / 65 Andrew Thomas OT · NYG Run Block Grade 38.9 65th / 65 Pass Block Grade 58.3 48th / 65 Armand Membou OT · NYJ Run Block Grade 40.5 64th / 65 Pass Block Grade 59.1 47th / 65 Caleb Lomu OT · NE Run Block Grade 46.6 60th / 65 Pass Block Grade 40.5 63rd / 65

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Pressure-free against Tampa Bay's defensive front

Wright was equally effective at keeping defenders away from the quarterback, allowing no pressures across 41 pass-blocking snaps and finishing with a 97.6% pass-block win rate that ranked fifth among tackles.

His matchup against David Walker was particularly noteworthy. The defender entered Week 9 with an 83.9 pass-rush grade and a league-best 23.4% pass-rush win rate, but Wright kept him off the pressure sheet across nine pass-blocking matchups.

Wright also faced Calijah Kancey on eight pass-blocking matchups without allowing a pressure. He recorded the same result against Rueben Bain Jr. and Anthony Nelson, facing each defender eight times without surrendering a sack, hit or hurry.

Across those four matchups, Wright went 33 pass-blocking matchups without allowing a pressure.

NFL Tackles Week 9 70.0% 80.0% 90.0% 100.0% Pass Block Win Rate · Graded Plays 5.0% 10.0% 15.0% 20.0% 25.0% Overall Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays AVG AVG Little Wright Sewell McKivitz Mims Matthews Williams Moses Steele Mailata Fashanu Lucas Goedeke Guyton Jackson Ersery Bell Jones Bolles Benedet Fano O'Neill Benson Fryar Fuaga Wilkinson Miller Rosengarten Wirfs McGlinchey Van Lanen Alt Stanley Brown Morgan Banks Jr. Brown Jr. Darrisaw Campbell Brown Freeling Walker Raimann Miller Eluemunor McClendon Jr. Glaze Jackson Taylor Burke Grable Howard Paul Coleman Belton Conerly Jr. Thomas Membou The same players and metrics are available as a sortable table on each team's Leaders tab. Walker Little OT · JAX Pass Block Win Rate · Graded Plays 92.3% 17th / 58 Overall Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 7.1% 10th / 58 Darnell Wright OT · CHI Pass Block Win Rate · Graded Plays 97.6% 4th / 58 Overall Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 4.9% 2nd / 58 Penei Sewell OT · DET Pass Block Win Rate · Graded Plays 100.0% 1st / 58 Overall Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 5.1% 3rd / 58 Colton McKivitz OT · SF Pass Block Win Rate · Graded Plays 96.7% 7th / 58 Overall Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 8.2% 16th / 58 Amarius Mims OT · CIN Pass Block Win Rate · Graded Plays 90.6% 28th / 58 Overall Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 7.0% 9th / 58 Jake Matthews OT · ATL Pass Block Win Rate · Graded Plays 94.1% 14th / 58 Overall Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 6.5% 8th / 58 Trent Williams OT · SF Pass Block Win Rate · Graded Plays 90.0% 30th / 58 Overall Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 7.5% 13th / 58 Morgan Moses OT · NE Pass Block Win Rate · Graded Plays 95.3% 10th / 58 Overall Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 3.9% 1st / 58 Terence Steele OT · DAL Pass Block Win Rate · Graded Plays 89.5% 33rd / 58 Overall Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 10.1% 23rd / 58 Jordan Mailata OT · PHI Pass Block Win Rate · Graded Plays 95.8% 8th / 58 Overall Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 5.7% 4th / 58 Olumuyiwa Fashanu OT · NYJ Pass Block Win Rate · Graded Plays 89.5% 33rd / 58 Overall Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 11.1% 29th / 58 Abraham Lucas OT · SEA Pass Block Win Rate · Graded Plays 93.1% 15th / 58 Overall Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 6.1% 6th / 58 Luke Goedeke OT · TB Pass Block Win Rate · Graded Plays 97.2% 5th / 58 Overall Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 7.4% 12th / 58 Tyler Guyton OT · DAL Pass Block Win Rate · Graded Plays 81.6% 53rd / 58 Overall Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 13.9% 47th / 58 Alaric Jackson OT · LA Pass Block Win Rate · Graded Plays 88.9% 36th / 58 Overall Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 14.7% 49th / 58 Aireontae Ersery OT · HST Pass Block Win Rate · Graded Plays 85.0% 48th / 58 Overall Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 12.9% 39th / 58 Markel Bell OT · PHI Pass Block Win Rate · Graded Plays 91.7% 20th / 58 Overall Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 7.1% 10th / 58 Josh Jones OT · SEA Pass Block Win Rate · Graded Plays 93.1% 15th / 58 Overall Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 9.1% 20th / 58 Garett Bolles OT · DEN Pass Block Win Rate · Graded Plays 84.2% 50th / 58 Overall Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 14.7% 49th / 58 Theo Benedet OT · CHI Pass Block Win Rate · Graded Plays 90.2% 29th / 58 Overall Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 8.2% 16th / 58 Spencer Fano OT · CLV Pass Block Win Rate · Graded Plays 86.0% 45th / 58 Overall Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 12.3% 35th / 58 Brian O'Neill OT · MIN Pass Block Win Rate · Graded Plays 91.4% 22nd / 58 Overall Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 10.4% 25th / 58 Kahlil Benson OT · KC Pass Block Win Rate · Graded Plays 80.6% 55th / 58 Overall Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 16.7% 53rd / 58 Josh Fryar OT · ARZ Pass Block Win Rate · Graded Plays 90.9% 26th / 58 Overall Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 9.4% 21st / 58 Taliese Fuaga OT · NO Pass Block Win Rate · Graded Plays 87.0% 41st / 58 Overall Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 12.0% 31st / 58 Elijah Wilkinson OT · ARZ Pass Block Win Rate · Graded Plays 87.9% 39th / 58 Overall Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 9.4% 21st / 58 Blake Miller OT · DET Pass Block Win Rate · Graded Plays 86.2% 44th / 58 Overall Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 13.6% 43rd / 58 Roger Rosengarten OT · BLT Pass Block Win Rate · Graded Plays 95.5% 9th / 58 Overall Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 12.5% 36th / 58 Tristan Wirfs OT · TB Pass Block Win Rate · Graded Plays 94.4% 12th / 58 Overall Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 5.9% 5th / 58 Mike McGlinchey OT · DEN Pass Block Win Rate · Graded Plays 86.8% 42nd / 58 Overall Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 10.7% 27th / 58 Cole Van Lanen OT · JAX Pass Block Win Rate · Graded Plays 100.0% 1st / 58 Overall Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 8.9% 18th / 58 Joe Alt OT · LAC Pass Block Win Rate · Graded Plays 92.3% 17th / 58 Overall Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 10.3% 24th / 58 Ronnie Stanley OT · BLT Pass Block Win Rate · Graded Plays 85.0% 48th / 58 Overall Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 12.8% 38th / 58 Spencer Brown OT · BUF Pass Block Win Rate · Graded Plays 100.0% 1st / 58 Overall Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 13.0% 42nd / 58 Jordan Morgan OT · GB Pass Block Win Rate · Graded Plays 91.4% 22nd / 58 Overall Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 12.1% 33rd / 58 Kelvin Banks Jr. OT · NO Pass Block Win Rate · Graded Plays 80.4% 56th / 58 Overall Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 17.3% 54th / 58 Orlando Brown Jr. OT · CIN Pass Block Win Rate · Graded Plays 81.3% 54th / 58 Overall Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 15.8% 51st / 58 Christian Darrisaw OT · MIN Pass Block Win Rate · Graded Plays 94.3% 13th / 58 Overall Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 6.3% 7th / 58 Will Campbell OT · NE Pass Block Win Rate · Graded Plays 94.7% 11th / 58 Overall Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 8.9% 18th / 58 Trent Brown OT · HST Pass Block Win Rate · Graded Plays 90.0% 30th / 58 Overall Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 12.9% 39th / 58 Monroe Freeling OT · CAR Pass Block Win Rate · Graded Plays 88.4% 37th / 58 Overall Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 12.1% 33rd / 58 Rasheed Walker OT · CAR Pass Block Win Rate · Graded Plays 86.0% 45th / 58 Overall Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 13.6% 43rd / 58 Bernhard Raimann OT · IND Pass Block Win Rate · Graded Plays 92.1% 19th / 58 Overall Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 12.5% 36th / 58 Kolton Miller OT · LV Pass Block Win Rate · Graded Plays 87.9% 39th / 58 Overall Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 8.0% 15th / 58 Jermaine Eluemunor OT · NYG Pass Block Win Rate · Graded Plays 97.2% 5th / 58 Overall Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 7.6% 14th / 58 Warren McClendon Jr. OT · LA Pass Block Win Rate · Graded Plays 91.1% 25th / 58 Overall Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 10.7% 27th / 58 DJ Glaze OT · LV Pass Block Win Rate · Graded Plays 90.9% 26th / 58 Overall Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 12.0% 31st / 58 Austin Jackson OT · MIA Pass Block Win Rate · Graded Plays 90.0% 30th / 58 Overall Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 10.5% 26th / 58 Jawaan Taylor OT · ATL Pass Block Win Rate · Graded Plays 91.2% 24th / 58 Overall Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 11.3% 30th / 58 Travis Burke OT · LAC Pass Block Win Rate · Graded Plays 85.4% 47th / 58 Overall Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 13.9% 47th / 58 Tylan Grable OT · BUF Pass Block Win Rate · Graded Plays 86.8% 42nd / 58 Overall Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 13.8% 46th / 58 Tytus Howard OT · CLV Pass Block Win Rate · Graded Plays 88.4% 37th / 58 Overall Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 13.7% 45th / 58 Patrick Paul OT · MIA Pass Block Win Rate · Graded Plays 80.0% 57th / 58 Overall Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 15.8% 51st / 58 Brandon Coleman OT · WAS Pass Block Win Rate · Graded Plays 83.3% 51st / 58 Overall Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 12.9% 39th / 58 Anthony Belton OT · GB Pass Block Win Rate · Graded Plays 68.6% 58th / 58 Overall Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 22.7% 58th / 58 Josh Conerly Jr. OT · WAS Pass Block Win Rate · Graded Plays 83.3% 51st / 58 Overall Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 19.4% 56th / 58 Andrew Thomas OT · NYG Pass Block Win Rate · Graded Plays 91.7% 20th / 58 Overall Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 19.4% 56th / 58 Armand Membou OT · NYJ Pass Block Win Rate · Graded Plays 89.5% 33rd / 58 Overall Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 17.5% 55th / 58

The combination of a 90.9 run-blocking grade and 41 pressure-free pass-blocking snaps made Wright one of Week 9's standout offensive linemen, with his work in both phases providing the foundation for an impressive individual performance.