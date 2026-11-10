- A standout performance: Chicago Bears right tackle Darnell Wright earned an 88.7 PFF overall grade in Week 9. He posted a 90.9 run-blocking grade and a 79.1 pass-blocking grade.
- Dominant in the run game: Wright received a positive grade on 31.6% of his run-blocking snaps, one of the strongest rates among the week's offensive tackles.
- A clean sheet in pass protection: Wright allowed no pressures across 41 pass-blocking snaps, recording a 97.6% pass-block win rate. He also surrendered no pressures in nine pass-blocking matchups against David Walker, who entered Week 9 with an 83.9 PFF pass-rush grade.
Chicago Bears right tackle Darnell Wright delivered one of Week 9's most complete offensive line performances, combining strong run-blocking with a pressure-free outing in pass protection.
Wright earned an 88.7 PFF overall grade, including a 90.9 run-blocking grade and a 79.1 pass-blocking grade. He earned a positive grade on 31.6% of his run-blocking snaps and allowed no pressures across 41 pass-blocking snaps.
His performance was particularly impressive given his work against David Walker, who entered the matchup with an 83.9 PFF pass-rush grade and a league-best 23.4% pass-rush win rate. Wright faced Walker on nine pass-blocking matchups without surrendering a sack, hit or hurry.
Wright makes his mark in the running game
Wright's biggest contribution came as a run blocker, as he earned a 90.9 run-blocking grade across 20 snaps and received a positive grade on 31.6% of those snaps. Both marks ranked third at the position.
He was particularly effective on gap runs, earning a 90.9 run-blocking grade that ranked first among tackles. Wright received a positive grade on 75.0% of his five gap run-blocking snaps, the highest rate at the position. On zone concepts, Wright earned a 72.5 run-blocking grade, ranking 15th among tackles.
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Pressure-free against Tampa Bay's defensive front
Wright was equally effective at keeping defenders away from the quarterback, allowing no pressures across 41 pass-blocking snaps and finishing with a 97.6% pass-block win rate that ranked fifth among tackles.
His matchup against David Walker was particularly noteworthy. The defender entered Week 9 with an 83.9 pass-rush grade and a league-best 23.4% pass-rush win rate, but Wright kept him off the pressure sheet across nine pass-blocking matchups.
Wright also faced Calijah Kancey on eight pass-blocking matchups without allowing a pressure. He recorded the same result against Rueben Bain Jr. and Anthony Nelson, facing each defender eight times without surrendering a sack, hit or hurry.
Across those four matchups, Wright went 33 pass-blocking matchups without allowing a pressure.
The combination of a 90.9 run-blocking grade and 41 pressure-free pass-blocking snaps made Wright one of Week 9's standout offensive linemen, with his work in both phases providing the foundation for an impressive individual performance.