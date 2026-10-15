49ers WR Mike Evans proving to be one of the best signings of the offseason
By
Gordon McGuinness
Elite production from the slot: Mike Evans leads all NFL wide receivers with a 92.1 PFF receiving grade from the slot and ranks second with 5.29 yards per route run among receivers with at least nine slot targets.
Strong overall receiving efficiency: Evans ranks second among NFL wide receivers with a 92.1 PFF receiving grade and fourth with 3.05 yards per route run through five weeks, putting him on pace to surpass his previous career best.
Reliable in contested situations: Evans has caught nine of his 11 contested targets, ranking third among wide receivers in contested catches and fifth in contested-catch rate at 81.8%.
Five weeks into his first season with the San Francisco 49ers, veteran wide receiver Mike Evans is showing that age has done little to slow him down.
The 33-year-old wide receiver is off to a fantastic start and is on pace for the most productive season of his career on a per-snap basis, even if his traditional receiving numbers don't quite tell the same story.
Let’s dig into the data to show why he has been so effective in San Francisco at the start of the season.
Production in the slot
Evans has lined up primarily on the outside for the 49ers, logging 145 snaps there compared with just 27 in the slot. Despite his limited opportunities inside, he has been incredibly productive when deployed there, leading all NFL wide receivers in PFF receiving grade (92.1) from the slot.
Among wide receivers with at least nine slot targets through the first five weeks of the season, Evans ranks second in yards per route run (5.29), trailing only the Baltimore Ravens‘ Zay Flowers. He is one of just four wide receivers averaging more than 3.00 yards per route run from the slot in 2026.
Evans has been just as impressive when lined up outside, with his 88.9 PFF receiving grade ranking sixth among NFL wide receivers through the first five weeks of the season. Evans has hauled in 16 of his 24 targets when lined up out wide, totaling 215 receiving yards. His 2.50 yards per route run ranks 16th among wide receivers with at least 10 targets from an outside alignment.
When combining his production from all alignments, Evans ranks second among NFL wide receivers in receiving grade (92.1) and fourth at the position in yards per route run (3.05). That efficiency has him on pace for a career high, which would surpass his previous best of 2.41 yards per route run that he set in 2024.
Evans has also developed an impressive connection with Brock Purdy. The 49ers quarterback has posted a 153.5 NFL passer rating when targeting Evans, the fourth-highest mark of any quarterback-wide receiver pairing in the league this season.
Still winning in contested situations
A big part of Evans' success this season has been his ability to remain one of the NFL's best wide receivers in contested-catch situations. Of his 33 targets through the first five weeks, 11 have been contested, and Evans has hauled in nine of them.
His nine contested catches rank third among wide receivers, while his 81.8% contested-catch rate ranks fifth.
The same players and metrics are available as a sortable table on each team's Leaders tab.
Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays14.0%1st / 77
Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays0.6%4th / 77
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
WR · SEA
Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays12.9%2nd / 77
Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays1.2%12th / 77
CeeDee Lamb
WR · DAL
Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays12.8%3rd / 77
Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays1.2%12th / 77
DeVonta Smith
WR · PHI
Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays8.9%8th / 77
Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays0.0%1st / 77
Drake London
WR · ATL
Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays9.9%6th / 77
Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays2.5%38th / 77
Tee Higgins
WR · CIN
Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays11.7%5th / 77
Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays1.2%12th / 77
Chris Olave
WR · NO
Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays9.9%6th / 77
Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays1.0%7th / 77
Puka Nacua
WR · LA
Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays12.2%4th / 77
Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays2.6%43rd / 77
Parker Washington
WR · JAX
Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays7.5%20th / 77
Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays1.2%12th / 77
Justin Jefferson
WR · MIN
Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays7.7%15th / 77
Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays1.1%10th / 77
Garrett Wilson
WR · NYJ
Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays7.7%15th / 77
Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays2.6%43rd / 77
Tetairoa McMillan
WR · CAR
Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays8.0%12th / 77
Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays1.2%12th / 77
Ja'Marr Chase
WR · CIN
Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays6.6%26th / 77
Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays0.4%2nd / 77
Malik Nabers
WR · NYG
Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays6.9%25th / 77
Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays1.5%21st / 77
Matthew Golden
WR · GB
Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays8.8%9th / 77
Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays2.3%35th / 77
Keon Coleman
WR · BUF
Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays6.3%30th / 77
Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays1.4%20th / 77
Denzel Boston
WR · CLV
Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays5.6%42nd / 77
Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays2.1%33rd / 77
George Pickens
WR · DAL
Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays7.3%21st / 77
Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays1.5%21st / 77
Davante Adams
WR · LA
Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays7.8%14th / 77
Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays2.5%38th / 77
Xavier Hutchinson
WR · HST
Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays7.7%15th / 77
Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays1.6%24th / 77
Josh Downs
WR · IND
Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays5.7%40th / 77
Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays0.8%5th / 77
Christian Watson
WR · GB
Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays8.0%12th / 77
Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays6.8%77th / 77
Michael Wilson
WR · ARZ
Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays7.6%18th / 77
Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays2.5%38th / 77
Amon-Ra St. Brown
WR · DET
Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays7.6%18th / 77
Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays3.6%64th / 77
Kalif Raymond
WR · CHI
Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays6.3%30th / 77
Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays1.3%17th / 77
Devaughn Vele
WR · NO
Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays5.9%35th / 77
Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays2.8%50th / 77
Antonio Williams
WR · WAS
Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays6.3%30th / 77
Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays2.9%53rd / 77
Tyquan Thornton
WR · KC
Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays5.8%38th / 77
Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays2.6%43rd / 77
Jakobi Meyers
WR · JAX
Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays7.1%24th / 77
Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays3.6%64th / 77
Wan'Dale Robinson
WR · TEN
Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays8.7%10th / 77
Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays2.6%43rd / 77
Luther Burden III
WR · CHI
Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays7.3%21st / 77
Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays2.0%29th / 77
Khalil Shakir
WR · BUF
Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays6.4%29th / 77
Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays1.5%21st / 77
Rashod Bateman
WR · BLT
Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays4.7%50th / 77
Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays2.4%37th / 77
Malik Washington
WR · MIA
Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays7.3%21st / 77
Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays2.8%50th / 77
Darius Cooper
WR · PHI
Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays3.9%59th / 77
Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays1.3%17th / 77
Jaylen Waddle
WR · DEN
Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays6.6%26th / 77
Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays1.9%27th / 77
Dontayvion Wicks
WR · PHI
Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays6.0%34th / 77
Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays2.8%50th / 77
Cooper Kupp
WR · SEA
Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays5.5%43rd / 77
Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays3.0%58th / 77
Rashee Rice
WR · KC
Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays6.6%26th / 77
Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays3.6%64th / 77
Brycen Tremayne
WR · CAR
Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays5.2%46th / 77
Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays2.6%43rd / 77
Chris Godwin
WR · TB
Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays4.1%55th / 77
Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays2.2%34th / 77
Terry McLaurin
WR · WAS
Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays5.5%43rd / 77
Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays2.0%29th / 77
KC Concepcion
WR · CLV
Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays5.9%35th / 77
Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays0.5%3rd / 77
Tre Harris
WR · LAC
Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays5.2%46th / 77
Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays4.7%76th / 77
Demario Douglas
WR · NE
Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays6.1%33rd / 77
Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays1.7%25th / 77
Deebo Samuel
WR · SF
Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays8.3%11th / 77
Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays1.8%26th / 77
Rome Odunze
WR · CHI
Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays3.9%59th / 77
Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays2.9%53rd / 77
Jordan Addison
WR · MIN
Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays3.4%66th / 77
Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays3.9%70th / 77
Tre Tucker
WR · LV
Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays5.3%45th / 77
Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays2.7%49th / 77
Carnell Tate
WR · TEN
Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays5.9%35th / 77
Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays2.5%38th / 77
Jameson Williams
WR · DET
Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays4.8%48th / 77
Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays2.3%35th / 77
Emeka Egbuka
WR · TB
Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays4.7%50th / 77
Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays3.2%60th / 77
Ryan Flournoy
WR · DAL
Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays4.8%48th / 77
Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays2.6%43rd / 77
Laquon Treadwell
WR · IND
Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays3.8%62nd / 77
Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays3.0%58th / 77
D.K. Metcalf
WR · PIT
Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays5.7%40th / 77
Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays3.5%62nd / 77
Xavier Worthy
WR · KC
Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays4.3%54th / 77
Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays1.0%7th / 77
Elic Ayomanor
WR · TEN
Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays4.0%57th / 77
Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays4.0%72nd / 77
Kendrick Bourne
WR · ARZ
Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays5.8%38th / 77
Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays2.9%53rd / 77
Kayshon Boutte
WR · HST
Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays3.9%59th / 77
Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays2.9%53rd / 77
Jahan Dotson
WR · ATL
Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays3.3%67th / 77
Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays1.9%27th / 77
Makai Lemon
WR · PHI
Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays3.8%62nd / 77
Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays0.9%6th / 77
Malachi Fields
WR · NYG
Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays4.4%53rd / 77
Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays3.6%64th / 77
Isaac TeSlaa
WR · DET
Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays3.7%65th / 77
Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays4.2%74th / 77
Courtland Sutton
WR · DEN
Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays4.1%55th / 77
Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays4.1%73rd / 77
Ted Hurst
WR · TB
Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays4.0%57th / 77
Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays2.5%38th / 77
Calvin Ridley
WR · TEN
Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays3.3%67th / 77
Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays2.0%29th / 77
Romeo Doubs
WR · NE
Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays4.7%50th / 77
Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays3.8%69th / 77
Jerry Jeudy
WR · CLV
Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays2.8%71st / 77
Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays1.1%10th / 77
Darnell Mooney
WR · NYG
Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays2.9%70th / 77
Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays3.9%70th / 77
Quentin Johnston
WR · LAC
Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays3.8%62nd / 77
Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays2.9%53rd / 77
Chris Bell
WR · MIA
Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays3.3%67th / 77
Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays3.3%61st / 77
Isaiah Williams
WR · NYJ
Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays2.6%72nd / 77
Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays4.3%75th / 77
Kevin Coleman Jr.
WR · MIA
Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays1.3%76th / 77
Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays1.3%17th / 77
Marvin Harrison Jr.
WR · ARZ
Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays2.4%73rd / 77
Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays1.0%7th / 77
Rashid Shaheed
WR · SEA
Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays2.4%73rd / 77
Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays3.6%64th / 77
Bryce Lance
WR · NO
Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays1.6%75th / 77
Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays2.0%29th / 77
Jauan Jennings
WR · MIN
Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays0.5%77th / 77
Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays3.5%62nd / 77
Given his age, there was some skepticism about how much of an impact Evans could make in the 49ers' offense this season. But through five weeks, he has answered those questions emphatically, delivering elite receiving efficiency both from the slot and out wide. He has silenced the doubts and established himself as one of the best additions of the NFL offseason.