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49ers WR Mike Evans proving to be one of the best signings of the offseason
By Gordon McGuinness
  • Elite production from the slot: Mike Evans leads all NFL wide receivers with a 92.1 PFF receiving grade from the slot and ranks second with 5.29 yards per route run among receivers with at least nine slot targets.
  • Strong overall receiving efficiency: Evans ranks second among NFL wide receivers with a 92.1 PFF receiving grade and fourth with 3.05 yards per route run through five weeks, putting him on pace to surpass his previous career best.
  • Reliable in contested situations: Evans has caught nine of his 11 contested targets, ranking third among wide receivers in contested catches and fifth in contested-catch rate at 81.8%.

Five weeks into his first season with the San Francisco 49ers, veteran wide receiver Mike Evans is showing that age has done little to slow him down.

The 33-year-old wide receiver is off to a fantastic start and is on pace for the most productive season of his career on a per-snap basis, even if his traditional receiving numbers don't quite tell the same story.

Let’s dig into the data to show why he has been so effective in San Francisco at the start of the season.

Production in the slot

Evans has lined up primarily on the outside for the 49ers, logging 145 snaps there compared with just 27 in the slot. Despite his limited opportunities inside, he has been incredibly productive when deployed there, leading all NFL wide receivers in PFF receiving grade (92.1) from the slot.

Among wide receivers with at least nine slot targets through the first five weeks of the season, Evans ranks second in yards per route run (5.29), trailing only the Baltimore RavensZay Flowers. He is one of just four wide receivers averaging more than 3.00 yards per route run from the slot in 2026.

PlayerTeamYards per route run from slot
Zay FlowersBaltimore Ravens6.12
Mike EvansSan Francisco 49ers5.29
Malik NabersNew York Giants4.42
Parker WashingtonJacksonville Jaguars3.21

Production out wide

Evans has been just as impressive when lined up outside, with his 88.9 PFF receiving grade ranking sixth among NFL wide receivers through the first five weeks of the season. Evans has hauled in 16 of his 24 targets when lined up out wide, totaling 215 receiving yards. His 2.50 yards per route run ranks 16th among wide receivers with at least 10 targets from an outside alignment.

PlayerTeamPFF receiving grade out wide
Jaxon Smith-NjigbaSeattle Seahawks93.5
DeVonta SmithPhiladelphia Eagles90.4
CeeDee LambDallas Cowboys90.1
Puka NacuaLos Angeles Rams90.0
Tee HigginsCincinnati Bengals90.0
Mike EvansSan Francisco 49ers88.9

The whole picture

When combining his production from all alignments, Evans ranks second among NFL wide receivers in receiving grade (92.1) and fourth at the position in yards per route run (3.05). That efficiency has him on pace for a career high, which would surpass his previous best of 2.41 yards per route run that he set in 2024.

Evans has also developed an impressive connection with Brock Purdy. The 49ers quarterback has posted a 153.5 NFL passer rating when targeting Evans, the fourth-highest mark of any quarterback-wide receiver pairing in the league this season.

Click here for the QB-WR partnership report

Still winning in contested situations

A big part of Evans' success this season has been his ability to remain one of the NFL's best wide receivers in contested-catch situations. Of his 33 targets through the first five weeks, 11 have been contested, and Evans has hauled in nine of them.

His nine contested catches rank third among wide receivers, while his 81.8% contested-catch rate ranks fifth.

0.0%5.0%10.0%15.0%Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays0.0%2.0%4.0%6.0%Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded PlaysAVGAVG
Evans
Smith-Njigba
Lamb
Smith
London
Higgins
Olave
Nacua
Washington
Jefferson
Wilson
McMillan
Chase
Nabers
Golden
Coleman
Boston
Pickens
Adams
Hutchinson
Downs
Watson
Wilson
St. Brown
Raymond
Vele
Williams
Thornton
Meyers
Robinson
Burden III
Shakir
Bateman
Washington
Cooper
Waddle
Wicks
Kupp
Rice
Tremayne
Godwin
McLaurin
Concepcion
Harris
Douglas
Samuel
Odunze
Addison
Tucker
Tate
Williams
Egbuka
Flournoy
Treadwell
Metcalf
Worthy
Ayomanor
Bourne
Boutte
Dotson
Lemon
Fields
TeSlaa
Sutton
Hurst
Ridley
Doubs
Jeudy
Mooney
Johnston
Bell
Williams
Coleman Jr.
Harrison Jr.
Shaheed
Lance
Jennings
The same players and metrics are available as a sortable table on each team's Leaders tab.
Source: Premium Stats Pro

Given his age, there was some skepticism about how much of an impact Evans could make in the 49ers' offense this season. But through five weeks, he has answered those questions emphatically, delivering elite receiving efficiency both from the slot and out wide. He has silenced the doubts and established himself as one of the best additions of the NFL offseason.

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