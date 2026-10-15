Elite production from the slot: Mike Evans leads all NFL wide receivers with a 92.1 PFF receiving grade from the slot and ranks second with 5.29 yards per route run among receivers with at least nine slot targets.

Strong overall receiving efficiency: Evans ranks second among NFL wide receivers with a 92.1 PFF receiving grade and fourth with 3.05 yards per route run through five weeks, putting him on pace to surpass his previous career best.

Reliable in contested situations: Evans has caught nine of his 11 contested targets, ranking third among wide receivers in contested catches and fifth in contested-catch rate at 81.8%.

Five weeks into his first season with the San Francisco 49ers, veteran wide receiver Mike Evans is showing that age has done little to slow him down.

The 33-year-old wide receiver is off to a fantastic start and is on pace for the most productive season of his career on a per-snap basis, even if his traditional receiving numbers don't quite tell the same story.

Let’s dig into the data to show why he has been so effective in San Francisco at the start of the season.

Production in the slot

Evans has lined up primarily on the outside for the 49ers, logging 145 snaps there compared with just 27 in the slot. Despite his limited opportunities inside, he has been incredibly productive when deployed there, leading all NFL wide receivers in PFF receiving grade (92.1) from the slot.

Among wide receivers with at least nine slot targets through the first five weeks of the season, Evans ranks second in yards per route run (5.29), trailing only the Baltimore Ravens‘ Zay Flowers. He is one of just four wide receivers averaging more than 3.00 yards per route run from the slot in 2026.

Production out wide

Evans has been just as impressive when lined up outside, with his 88.9 PFF receiving grade ranking sixth among NFL wide receivers through the first five weeks of the season. Evans has hauled in 16 of his 24 targets when lined up out wide, totaling 215 receiving yards. His 2.50 yards per route run ranks 16th among wide receivers with at least 10 targets from an outside alignment.

The whole picture

When combining his production from all alignments, Evans ranks second among NFL wide receivers in receiving grade (92.1) and fourth at the position in yards per route run (3.05). That efficiency has him on pace for a career high, which would surpass his previous best of 2.41 yards per route run that he set in 2024.

Evans has also developed an impressive connection with Brock Purdy. The 49ers quarterback has posted a 153.5 NFL passer rating when targeting Evans, the fourth-highest mark of any quarterback-wide receiver pairing in the league this season.

Still winning in contested situations

A big part of Evans' success this season has been his ability to remain one of the NFL's best wide receivers in contested-catch situations. Of his 33 targets through the first five weeks, 11 have been contested, and Evans has hauled in nine of them.

His nine contested catches rank third among wide receivers, while his 81.8% contested-catch rate ranks fifth.

0.0% 5.0% 10.0% 15.0% Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 0.0% 2.0% 4.0% 6.0% Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays AVG AVG Evans Smith-Njigba Lamb Smith London Higgins Olave Nacua Washington Jefferson Wilson McMillan Chase Nabers Golden Coleman Boston Pickens Adams Hutchinson Downs Watson Wilson St. Brown Raymond Vele Williams Thornton Meyers Robinson Burden III Shakir Bateman Washington Cooper Waddle Wicks Kupp Rice Tremayne Godwin McLaurin Concepcion Harris Douglas Samuel Odunze Addison Tucker Tate Williams Egbuka Flournoy Treadwell Metcalf Worthy Ayomanor Bourne Boutte Dotson Lemon Fields TeSlaa Sutton Hurst Ridley Doubs Jeudy Mooney Johnston Bell Williams Coleman Jr. Harrison Jr. Shaheed Lance Jennings The same players and metrics are available as a sortable table on each team's Leaders tab. Mike Evans WR · SF Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 14.0% 1st / 77 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 0.6% 4th / 77 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR · SEA Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 12.9% 2nd / 77 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 1.2% 12th / 77 CeeDee Lamb WR · DAL Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 12.8% 3rd / 77 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 1.2% 12th / 77 DeVonta Smith WR · PHI Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 8.9% 8th / 77 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 0.0% 1st / 77 Drake London WR · ATL Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 9.9% 6th / 77 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 2.5% 38th / 77 Tee Higgins WR · CIN Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 11.7% 5th / 77 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 1.2% 12th / 77 Chris Olave WR · NO Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 9.9% 6th / 77 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 1.0% 7th / 77 Puka Nacua WR · LA Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 12.2% 4th / 77 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 2.6% 43rd / 77 Parker Washington WR · JAX Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 7.5% 20th / 77 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 1.2% 12th / 77 Justin Jefferson WR · MIN Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 7.7% 15th / 77 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 1.1% 10th / 77 Garrett Wilson WR · NYJ Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 7.7% 15th / 77 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 2.6% 43rd / 77 Tetairoa McMillan WR · CAR Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 8.0% 12th / 77 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 1.2% 12th / 77 Ja'Marr Chase WR · CIN Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 6.6% 26th / 77 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 0.4% 2nd / 77 Malik Nabers WR · NYG Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 6.9% 25th / 77 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 1.5% 21st / 77 Matthew Golden WR · GB Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 8.8% 9th / 77 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 2.3% 35th / 77 Keon Coleman WR · BUF Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 6.3% 30th / 77 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 1.4% 20th / 77 Denzel Boston WR · CLV Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 5.6% 42nd / 77 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 2.1% 33rd / 77 George Pickens WR · DAL Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 7.3% 21st / 77 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 1.5% 21st / 77 Davante Adams WR · LA Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 7.8% 14th / 77 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 2.5% 38th / 77 Xavier Hutchinson WR · HST Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 7.7% 15th / 77 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 1.6% 24th / 77 Josh Downs WR · IND Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 5.7% 40th / 77 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 0.8% 5th / 77 Christian Watson WR · GB Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 8.0% 12th / 77 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 6.8% 77th / 77 Michael Wilson WR · ARZ Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 7.6% 18th / 77 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 2.5% 38th / 77 Amon-Ra St. Brown WR · DET Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 7.6% 18th / 77 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 3.6% 64th / 77 Kalif Raymond WR · CHI Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 6.3% 30th / 77 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 1.3% 17th / 77 Devaughn Vele WR · NO Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 5.9% 35th / 77 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 2.8% 50th / 77 Antonio Williams WR · WAS Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 6.3% 30th / 77 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 2.9% 53rd / 77 Tyquan Thornton WR · KC Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 5.8% 38th / 77 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 2.6% 43rd / 77 Jakobi Meyers WR · JAX Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 7.1% 24th / 77 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 3.6% 64th / 77 Wan'Dale Robinson WR · TEN Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 8.7% 10th / 77 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 2.6% 43rd / 77 Luther Burden III WR · CHI Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 7.3% 21st / 77 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 2.0% 29th / 77 Khalil Shakir WR · BUF Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 6.4% 29th / 77 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 1.5% 21st / 77 Rashod Bateman WR · BLT Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 4.7% 50th / 77 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 2.4% 37th / 77 Malik Washington WR · MIA Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 7.3% 21st / 77 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 2.8% 50th / 77 Darius Cooper WR · PHI Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 3.9% 59th / 77 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 1.3% 17th / 77 Jaylen Waddle WR · DEN Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 6.6% 26th / 77 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 1.9% 27th / 77 Dontayvion Wicks WR · PHI Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 6.0% 34th / 77 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 2.8% 50th / 77 Cooper Kupp WR · SEA Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 5.5% 43rd / 77 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 3.0% 58th / 77 Rashee Rice WR · KC Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 6.6% 26th / 77 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 3.6% 64th / 77 Brycen Tremayne WR · CAR Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 5.2% 46th / 77 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 2.6% 43rd / 77 Chris Godwin WR · TB Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 4.1% 55th / 77 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 2.2% 34th / 77 Terry McLaurin WR · WAS Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 5.5% 43rd / 77 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 2.0% 29th / 77 KC Concepcion WR · CLV Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 5.9% 35th / 77 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 0.5% 3rd / 77 Tre Harris WR · LAC Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 5.2% 46th / 77 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 4.7% 76th / 77 Demario Douglas WR · NE Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 6.1% 33rd / 77 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 1.7% 25th / 77 Deebo Samuel WR · SF Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 8.3% 11th / 77 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 1.8% 26th / 77 Rome Odunze WR · CHI Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 3.9% 59th / 77 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 2.9% 53rd / 77 Jordan Addison WR · MIN Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 3.4% 66th / 77 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 3.9% 70th / 77 Tre Tucker WR · LV Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 5.3% 45th / 77 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 2.7% 49th / 77 Carnell Tate WR · TEN Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 5.9% 35th / 77 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 2.5% 38th / 77 Jameson Williams WR · DET Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 4.8% 48th / 77 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 2.3% 35th / 77 Emeka Egbuka WR · TB Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 4.7% 50th / 77 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 3.2% 60th / 77 Ryan Flournoy WR · DAL Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 4.8% 48th / 77 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 2.6% 43rd / 77 Laquon Treadwell WR · IND Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 3.8% 62nd / 77 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 3.0% 58th / 77 D.K. Metcalf WR · PIT Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 5.7% 40th / 77 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 3.5% 62nd / 77 Xavier Worthy WR · KC Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 4.3% 54th / 77 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 1.0% 7th / 77 Elic Ayomanor WR · TEN Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 4.0% 57th / 77 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 4.0% 72nd / 77 Kendrick Bourne WR · ARZ Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 5.8% 38th / 77 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 2.9% 53rd / 77 Kayshon Boutte WR · HST Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 3.9% 59th / 77 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 2.9% 53rd / 77 Jahan Dotson WR · ATL Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 3.3% 67th / 77 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 1.9% 27th / 77 Makai Lemon WR · PHI Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 3.8% 62nd / 77 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 0.9% 6th / 77 Malachi Fields WR · NYG Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 4.4% 53rd / 77 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 3.6% 64th / 77 Isaac TeSlaa WR · DET Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 3.7% 65th / 77 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 4.2% 74th / 77 Courtland Sutton WR · DEN Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 4.1% 55th / 77 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 4.1% 73rd / 77 Ted Hurst WR · TB Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 4.0% 57th / 77 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 2.5% 38th / 77 Calvin Ridley WR · TEN Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 3.3% 67th / 77 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 2.0% 29th / 77 Romeo Doubs WR · NE Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 4.7% 50th / 77 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 3.8% 69th / 77 Jerry Jeudy WR · CLV Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 2.8% 71st / 77 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 1.1% 10th / 77 Darnell Mooney WR · NYG Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 2.9% 70th / 77 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 3.9% 70th / 77 Quentin Johnston WR · LAC Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 3.8% 62nd / 77 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 2.9% 53rd / 77 Chris Bell WR · MIA Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 3.3% 67th / 77 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 3.3% 61st / 77 Isaiah Williams WR · NYJ Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 2.6% 72nd / 77 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 4.3% 75th / 77 Kevin Coleman Jr. WR · MIA Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 1.3% 76th / 77 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 1.3% 17th / 77 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR · ARZ Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 2.4% 73rd / 77 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 1.0% 7th / 77 Rashid Shaheed WR · SEA Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 2.4% 73rd / 77 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 3.6% 64th / 77 Bryce Lance WR · NO Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 1.6% 75th / 77 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 2.0% 29th / 77 Jauan Jennings WR · MIN Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 0.5% 77th / 77 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 3.5% 62nd / 77

Given his age, there was some skepticism about how much of an impact Evans could make in the 49ers' offense this season. But through five weeks, he has answered those questions emphatically, delivering elite receiving efficiency both from the slot and out wide. He has silenced the doubts and established himself as one of the best additions of the NFL offseason.