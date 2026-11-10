Joe Burrow leads the MVP race: The Cincinnati Bengals quarterback owns a league-leading 93.7 PFF grade at his position and has generated 2.03 Wins Above Replacement through nine weeks.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Will Anderson Jr. lead award races: Smith-Njigba is the only player with more than 1,000 receiving yards, while Anderson ranks among the top 10 edge defenders in several pass-rushing metrics.

Penei Sewell and Denzel Boston earn recognition: Sewell leads all offensive linemen with a 93.2 PFF run-blocking grade, while Boston leads rookies in receiving yards and contested catches.

As we pass the midway point of the 2026 NFL season, it's time to start thinking about which players are in contention for the league's major individual awards. No race is close to being decided, but several players have begun to separate themselves from the field in each category.

Here are our picks for the major NFL player awards through nine weeks of the season.

Burrow doesn't just lead all quarterbacks in PFF grade through nine weeks of the season — his 93.7 mark is 8.5 points higher than that of the next-best quarterback. He has been worth 2.03 Wins Above Replacement through the first half of the season, almost half a win ahead of the next-best quarterback. We've seen Burrow play at an elite level before, but he's taken his game to another level in 2026.

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OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: WR JAXON SMITH-NJIGBA, SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

The reigning NFL Offensive Player of the Year is the comfortable favorite to repeat in 2026 after his incredible start to the season. He is the only player in the NFL with more than 1,000 receiving yards, while his 3.49 yards per route run also leads all players at the position. He is tied for the positional lead with 17 missed tackles forced on receptions and continues to dominate in his fourth NFL season.

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: EDGE WILL ANDERSON JR., HOUSTON TEXANS

Anderson has slowed down over the past four weeks after his fast start to the season but remains the front-runner for the NFL's Defensive Player of the Year Award. He ranks inside the top 10 among edge defenders in PFF pass-rush grade, adjusted PFF pass-rush grade, sack rate and pressure rate. He has been even better against the run, though, where his 90.3 PFF run-defense grade trails only T.J. Watt of the Pittsburgh Steelers, while his 23.2% positively graded play rate against the run trails only DeMarcus Lawrence of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

NFL Edge Defenders Weeks 1-9 0.0% 5.0% 10.0% 15.0% 20.0% Pass Rush Win Rate · Pass Rush 10.0% 20.0% 30.0% Positively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays AVG AVG Hutchinson Rousseau Bonitto Carter Mafe Crosby Lawrence Young Hunter Watt Muhammad Karlaftis Jacas Mesidor Walker Collins Hines-Allen Thomas Jones Highsmith Granderson Ponder Van Noy Booker Uche Tuipulotu McGuire McDonald IV Mack Sorrell Nwosu Anudike-Uzomah Green Turner Cox Jr. Young Gardeck Latu Diaby Van Ness Phillips Tillman Browning Robinson Bailey Herbig Tuimoloau Nelson Van Ginkel Hendrickson Chaisson Robinson Smith Sweat Thibodeaux Dennis-Sutton Gillotte Enagbare Johnson Ezeiruaku Hunt Koonce Walker Mason Thomas Lacy Hall Barnett Elliss White Sawyer Key Ebiketie Sweat Young Gary Armstrong Oweh Moore Jones II Odeyingbo Clowney Parker Stewart Wonnum Verse Chubb Lynch Umanmielen Striggow Okoronkwo Burch Bailey Bain Jr. Ebukam Robinson Kareem Murphy Lawrence Gipson Jordan Martin Height Paye Faulk Howell Williams Herring Hoecht Anderson Jr. The same players and metrics are available as a sortable table on each team's Leaders tab. Aidan Hutchinson ED · DET Pass Rush Win Rate · Pass Rush 21.7% 1st / 109 Positively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 17.4% 23rd / 109 Will Anderson Jr. ED · HST Pass Rush Win Rate · Pass Rush 14.7% 25th / 109 Positively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 23.2% 3rd / 109 Greg Rousseau ED · BUF Pass Rush Win Rate · Pass Rush 19.3% 6th / 109 Positively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 11.8% 60th / 109 Nik Bonitto ED · DEN Pass Rush Win Rate · Pass Rush 19.4% 5th / 109 Positively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 13.0% 53rd / 109 Abdul Carter ED · NYG Pass Rush Win Rate · Pass Rush 14.5% 29th / 109 Positively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 7.7% 97th / 109 Boye Mafe ED · CIN Pass Rush Win Rate · Pass Rush 16.1% 16th / 109 Positively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 13.8% 49th / 109 Maxx Crosby ED · LV Pass Rush Win Rate · Pass Rush 16.4% 12th / 109 Positively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 17.5% 21st / 109 DeMarcus Lawrence ED · SEA Pass Rush Win Rate · Pass Rush 9.0% 78th / 109 Positively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 33.3% 1st / 109 Chase Young ED · NO Pass Rush Win Rate · Pass Rush 19.7% 3rd / 109 Positively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 11.5% 64th / 109 Danielle Hunter ED · HST Pass Rush Win Rate · Pass Rush 13.7% 33rd / 109 Positively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 15.0% 43rd / 109 T.J. Watt ED · PIT Pass Rush Win Rate · Pass Rush 9.4% 73rd / 109 Positively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 14.4% 45th / 109 Al-Quadin Muhammad ED · TB Pass Rush Win Rate · Pass Rush 15.6% 19th / 109 Positively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 8.0% 94th / 109 George Karlaftis ED · KC Pass Rush Win Rate · Pass Rush 17.3% 10th / 109 Positively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 13.1% 52nd / 109 Gabe Jacas ED · NE Pass Rush Win Rate · Pass Rush 18.5% 9th / 109 Positively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 17.6% 20th / 109 Akheem Mesidor ED · LAC Pass Rush Win Rate · Pass Rush 13.3% 36th / 109 Positively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 14.7% 44th / 109 David Walker ED · TB Pass Rush Win Rate · Pass Rush 20.7% 2nd / 109 Positively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 16.1% 29th / 109 Zaven Collins ED · ARZ Pass Rush Win Rate · Pass Rush 8.0% 90th / 109 Positively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 8.9% 87th / 109 Josh Hines-Allen ED · JAX Pass Rush Win Rate · Pass Rush 11.0% 54th / 109 Positively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 17.9% 19th / 109 Cameron Thomas ED · ATL Pass Rush Win Rate · Pass Rush 13.6% 34th / 109 Positively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 11.1% 66th / 109 Dre'Mont Jones ED · NE Pass Rush Win Rate · Pass Rush 19.5% 4th / 109 Positively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 18.0% 18th / 109 Alex Highsmith ED · PIT Pass Rush Win Rate · Pass Rush 15.2% 22nd / 109 Positively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 12.7% 54th / 109 Carl Granderson ED · NO Pass Rush Win Rate · Pass Rush 9.2% 76th / 109 Positively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 18.4% 17th / 109 Elijah Ponder ED · NE Pass Rush Win Rate · Pass Rush 11.7% 46th / 109 Positively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 8.8% 90th / 109 Kyle Van Noy ED · MIN Pass Rush Win Rate · Pass Rush 13.6% 34th / 109 Positively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 26.0% 2nd / 109 Austin Booker ED · CHI Pass Rush Win Rate · Pass Rush 6.5% 99th / 109 Positively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 23.2% 3rd / 109 Joshua Uche ED · MIA Pass Rush Win Rate · Pass Rush 11.5% 48th / 109 Positively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 17.1% 25th / 109 Tuli Tuipulotu ED · LAC Pass Rush Win Rate · Pass Rush 14.6% 27th / 109 Positively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 19.9% 8th / 109 Isaiah McGuire ED · CLV Pass Rush Win Rate · Pass Rush 9.3% 74th / 109 Positively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 22.3% 5th / 109 Will McDonald IV ED · NYJ Pass Rush Win Rate · Pass Rush 15.5% 20th / 109 Positively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 11.9% 59th / 109 Khalil Mack ED · LAC Pass Rush Win Rate · Pass Rush 9.5% 72nd / 109 Positively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 16.1% 29th / 109 Barryn Sorrell ED · GB Pass Rush Win Rate · Pass Rush 10.4% 59th / 109 Positively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 18.9% 16th / 109 Uchenna Nwosu ED · SEA Pass Rush Win Rate · Pass Rush 14.7% 25th / 109 Positively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 6.8% 103rd / 109 Felix Anudike-Uzomah ED · KC Pass Rush Win Rate · Pass Rush 7.1% 97th / 109 Positively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 19.0% 15th / 109 Mike Green ED · BLT Pass Rush Win Rate · Pass Rush 10.3% 60th / 109 Positively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 19.4% 12th / 109 Dallas Turner ED · MIN Pass Rush Win Rate · Pass Rush 16.4% 12th / 109 Positively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 11.7% 63rd / 109 Brenton Cox Jr. ED · GB Pass Rush Win Rate · Pass Rush 14.6% 27th / 109 Positively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 20.7% 6th / 109 Byron Young ED · LA Pass Rush Win Rate · Pass Rush 14.8% 24th / 109 Positively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 13.9% 47th / 109 Dennis Gardeck ED · JAX Pass Rush Win Rate · Pass Rush 11.4% 49th / 109 Positively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 10.4% 78th / 109 Laiatu Latu ED · IND Pass Rush Win Rate · Pass Rush 7.5% 94th / 109 Positively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 13.3% 50th / 109 Yaya Diaby ED · TB Pass Rush Win Rate · Pass Rush 10.1% 63rd / 109 Positively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 16.7% 27th / 109 Lukas Van Ness ED · GB Pass Rush Win Rate · Pass Rush 16.2% 14th / 109 Positively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 14.3% 46th / 109 Jaelan Phillips ED · CAR Pass Rush Win Rate · Pass Rush 14.2% 30th / 109 Positively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 15.2% 42nd / 109 Dondrea Tillman ED · DEN Pass Rush Win Rate · Pass Rush 8.8% 80th / 109 Positively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 15.7% 35th / 109 Baron Browning ED · ARZ Pass Rush Win Rate · Pass Rush 12.3% 39th / 109 Positively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 12.3% 57th / 109 Quandarrius Robinson ED · DEN Pass Rush Win Rate · Pass Rush 15.5% 20th / 109 Positively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 10.5% 75th / 109 David Bailey ED · NYJ Pass Rush Win Rate · Pass Rush 10.3% 60th / 109 Positively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 10.5% 75th / 109 Nick Herbig ED · PIT Pass Rush Win Rate · Pass Rush 11.4% 49th / 109 Positively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 20.4% 7th / 109 JT Tuimoloau ED · IND Pass Rush Win Rate · Pass Rush 9.6% 70th / 109 Positively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 16.8% 26th / 109 Anthony Nelson ED · TB Pass Rush Win Rate · Pass Rush 10.0% 65th / 109 Positively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 8.5% 93rd / 109 Andrew Van Ginkel ED · MIN Pass Rush Win Rate · Pass Rush 16.2% 14th / 109 Positively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 6.9% 101st / 109 Trey Hendrickson ED · BLT Pass Rush Win Rate · Pass Rush 15.7% 17th / 109 Positively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 11.8% 60th / 109 K'Lavon Chaisson ED · WAS Pass Rush Win Rate · Pass Rush 10.3% 60th / 109 Positively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 8.7% 92nd / 109 Chop Robinson ED · MIA Pass Rush Win Rate · Pass Rush 19.2% 7th / 109 Positively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 8.9% 87th / 109 Nolan Smith ED · PHI Pass Rush Win Rate · Pass Rush 11.8% 43rd / 109 Positively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 9.6% 82nd / 109 Josh Sweat ED · ARZ Pass Rush Win Rate · Pass Rush 8.3% 88th / 109 Positively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 17.3% 24th / 109 Kayvon Thibodeaux ED · NYG Pass Rush Win Rate · Pass Rush 9.1% 77th / 109 Positively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 19.3% 13th / 109 Dani Dennis-Sutton ED · GB Pass Rush Win Rate · Pass Rush 10.1% 63rd / 109 Positively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 10.8% 69th / 109 Ashton Gillotte ED · KC Pass Rush Win Rate · Pass Rush 9.7% 69th / 109 Positively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 15.9% 32nd / 109 Kingsley Enagbare ED · NYJ Pass Rush Win Rate · Pass Rush 9.9% 66th / 109 Positively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 19.2% 14th / 109 Jermaine Johnson ED · TEN Pass Rush Win Rate · Pass Rush 8.0% 90th / 109 Positively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 16.1% 29th / 109 Donovan Ezeiruaku ED · DAL Pass Rush Win Rate · Pass Rush 10.5% 58th / 109 Positively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 12.7% 54th / 109 Jalyx Hunt ED · PHI Pass Rush Win Rate · Pass Rush 11.8% 43rd / 109 Positively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 15.4% 36th / 109 Malcolm Koonce ED · LV Pass Rush Win Rate · Pass Rush 15.7% 17th / 109 Positively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 6.5% 104th / 109 Travon Walker ED · JAX Pass Rush Win Rate · Pass Rush 11.8% 43rd / 109 Positively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 10.7% 71st / 109 R Mason Thomas ED · KC Pass Rush Win Rate · Pass Rush 13.8% 32nd / 109 Positively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 10.6% 73rd / 109 Tyler Lacy ED · DET Pass Rush Win Rate · Pass Rush 5.6% 101st / 109 Positively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 11.2% 65th / 109 Derick Hall ED · SEA Pass Rush Win Rate · Pass Rush 8.3% 88th / 109 Positively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 11.8% 60th / 109 Derek Barnett ED · CLV Pass Rush Win Rate · Pass Rush 12.2% 41st / 109 Positively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 19.8% 9th / 109 Jonah Elliss ED · DEN Pass Rush Win Rate · Pass Rush 13.9% 31st / 109 Positively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 6.9% 101st / 109 Keion White ED · SF Pass Rush Win Rate · Pass Rush 9.3% 74th / 109 Positively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 16.7% 27th / 109 Jack Sawyer ED · PIT Pass Rush Win Rate · Pass Rush 5.9% 100th / 109 Positively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 15.9% 32nd / 109 Arden Key ED · IND Pass Rush Win Rate · Pass Rush 11.0% 54th / 109 Positively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 7.9% 96th / 109 Arnold Ebiketie ED · PHI Pass Rush Win Rate · Pass Rush 8.5% 84th / 109 Positively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 10.7% 71st / 109 Montez Sweat ED · CHI Pass Rush Win Rate · Pass Rush 8.6% 82nd / 109 Positively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 11.1% 66th / 109 Zion Young ED · BLT Pass Rush Win Rate · Pass Rush 5.4% 102nd / 109 Positively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 15.4% 36th / 109 Rashan Gary ED · DAL Pass Rush Win Rate · Pass Rush 17.2% 11th / 109 Positively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 7.7% 97th / 109 Dorance Armstrong ED · WAS Pass Rush Win Rate · Pass Rush 8.7% 81st / 109 Positively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 10.5% 75th / 109 Odafe Oweh ED · WAS Pass Rush Win Rate · Pass Rush 8.9% 79th / 109 Positively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 12.4% 56th / 109 Derrick Moore ED · DET Pass Rush Win Rate · Pass Rush 9.9% 66th / 109 Positively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 15.4% 36th / 109 Pat Jones II ED · CAR Pass Rush Win Rate · Pass Rush 7.3% 95th / 109 Positively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 15.8% 34th / 109 Dayo Odeyingbo ED · CHI Pass Rush Win Rate · Pass Rush 11.1% 53rd / 109 Positively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 10.2% 80th / 109 Jadeveon Clowney ED · HST Pass Rush Win Rate · Pass Rush 9.6% 70th / 109 Positively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 15.4% 36th / 109 T.J. Parker ED · BUF Pass Rush Win Rate · Pass Rush 7.6% 93rd / 109 Positively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 10.9% 68th / 109 Josaiah Stewart ED · LA Pass Rush Win Rate · Pass Rush 12.7% 38th / 109 Positively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 15.3% 40th / 109 D.J. Wonnum ED · DET Pass Rush Win Rate · Pass Rush 12.1% 42nd / 109 Positively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 8.9% 87th / 109 Jared Verse ED · CLV Pass Rush Win Rate · Pass Rush 11.0% 54th / 109 Positively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 15.3% 40th / 109 Bradley Chubb ED · BUF Pass Rush Win Rate · Pass Rush 8.5% 84th / 109 Positively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 10.6% 73rd / 109 James Lynch ED · CHI Pass Rush Win Rate · Pass Rush 4.3% 105th / 109 Positively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 19.8% 9th / 109 Princely Umanmielen ED · CAR Pass Rush Win Rate · Pass Rush 19.0% 8th / 109 Positively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 10.8% 69th / 109 Danny Striggow ED · JAX Pass Rush Win Rate · Pass Rush 1.8% 109th / 109 Positively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 17.5% 21st / 109 Ogbo Okoronkwo ED · SF Pass Rush Win Rate · Pass Rush 7.1% 97th / 109 Positively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 7.1% 100th / 109 Jordan Burch ED · ARZ Pass Rush Win Rate · Pass Rush 3.5% 107th / 109 Positively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 9.3% 84th / 109 Wesley Bailey ED · LA Pass Rush Win Rate · Pass Rush 7.7% 92nd / 109 Positively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 13.9% 47th / 109 Rueben Bain Jr. ED · TB Pass Rush Win Rate · Pass Rush 10.8% 57th / 109 Positively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 9.6% 82nd / 109 Samson Ebukam ED · ATL Pass Rush Win Rate · Pass Rush 13.0% 37th / 109 Positively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 8.0% 94th / 109 Tavius Robinson ED · BLT Pass Rush Win Rate · Pass Rush 8.4% 87th / 109 Positively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 6.5% 104th / 109 Khalid Kareem ED · SF Pass Rush Win Rate · Pass Rush 8.6% 82nd / 109 Positively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 10.3% 79th / 109 Myles Murphy ED · CIN Pass Rush Win Rate · Pass Rush 11.2% 51st / 109 Positively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 9.2% 86th / 109 Malachi Lawrence ED · DAL Pass Rush Win Rate · Pass Rush 9.9% 66th / 109 Positively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 5.6% 109th / 109 Trevis Gipson ED · CAR Pass Rush Win Rate · Pass Rush 11.6% 47th / 109 Positively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 9.3% 84th / 109 Cameron Jordan ED · NO Pass Rush Win Rate · Pass Rush 5.0% 103rd / 109 Positively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 19.7% 11th / 109 Jacob Martin ED · TEN Pass Rush Win Rate · Pass Rush 11.2% 51st / 109 Positively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 6.3% 106th / 109 Romello Height ED · SF Pass Rush Win Rate · Pass Rush 8.5% 84th / 109 Positively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 5.8% 108th / 109 Kwity Paye ED · LV Pass Rush Win Rate · Pass Rush 4.4% 104th / 109 Positively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 10.0% 81st / 109 Keldric Faulk ED · TEN Pass Rush Win Rate · Pass Rush 7.3% 95th / 109 Positively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 8.8% 90th / 109 Cashius Howell ED · CIN Pass Rush Win Rate · Pass Rush 12.3% 39th / 109 Positively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 7.7% 97th / 109 Sam Williams ED · CLV Pass Rush Win Rate · Pass Rush 15.1% 23rd / 109 Positively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 12.1% 58th / 109 Malik Herring ED · MIA Pass Rush Win Rate · Pass Rush 3.0% 108th / 109 Positively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 13.3% 50th / 109 Michael Hoecht ED · BUF Pass Rush Win Rate · Pass Rush 4.3% 105th / 109 Positively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded Plays 6.3% 106th / 109

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PROTECTOR OF THE YEAR: T PENEI SEWELL, DETROIT LIONS

This is a really close race between Sewell and Trent Williams of the San Francisco 49ers as things stand. Sewell ranks fifth among offensive tackles with an 83.6 PFF pass-blocking grade and leads all offensive linemen with a 93.2 PFF run-blocking grade. His 20.9% positively graded play rate as a run blocker leads all offensive tackles, while his 6.4% negatively graded play rate is the third-best mark at the position.

OFFENSIVE ROOKIE OF THE YEAR: WR DENZEL BOSTON, CLEVELAND BROWNS

This award probably has the biggest pool of contenders at the halfway point of the season, and you could make a case for any of three wide receivers and multiple offensive linemen. Among the wide receivers, you can make a strong case for Boston, his teammate KC Concepcion and Carnell Tate of the Tennessee Titans, depending on which metric you favor. Boston leads all rookies in receiving yards, and his nine contested catches also lead the group. He has also shown a reliable pair of hands in his debut NFL season, dropping just one of the 33 catchable targets thrown his way.

NFL Linebackers Weeks 1-9 20.0 40.0 60.0 80.0 100.0 Coverage Grade 40.0 60.0 80.0 100.0 Run Defense Grade AVG AVG Miller Cashman Warner Baun Speights Greenlaw Rodriguez Williams Elliss Trotter Jr. Simpson Schwesinger McDuffie Elliss Wilson Oluokun Tranquill Bolton Williams Lloyd Smith Singleton Dean Brooks Perkins Jr. Styles Trotter Phillips Sherwood Dugger Bernard Nowaske Okereke Carter Davis-Gaither Hansen Werner Stutsman Landman Spillane Luvu Barton Queen Thomas Bush Strnad Daniels Cooper Jones Campbell To'oTo'o Barnes Eichenberg Jackson Rodriguez Allen Gray Edwards Barham James Deablo Gay Hill Jr. Winters Edmunds Al-Shaair Henley Hopper Campbell Gibbens Wilson Carlies Knight Jr. Franklin Wilson Sr. Anzalone Walker Davis McFadden Boettcher Cochrane Reese The same players and metrics are available as a sortable table on each team's Leaders tab. Ventrell Miller LB · JAX Coverage Grade 91.3 1st / 82 Run Defense Grade 84.7 4th / 82 Blake Cashman LB · MIN Coverage Grade 82.4 3rd / 82 Run Defense Grade 69.5 26th / 82 Fred Warner LB · SF Coverage Grade 75.5 8th / 82 Run Defense Grade 91.3 1st / 82 Zack Baun LB · PHI Coverage Grade 71.4 12th / 82 Run Defense Grade 80.5 11th / 82 Omar Speights LB · LA Coverage Grade 71.0 13th / 82 Run Defense Grade 84.7 4th / 82 Dre Greenlaw LB · SF Coverage Grade 84.9 2nd / 82 Run Defense Grade 68.1 29th / 82 Malcolm Rodriguez LB · DET Coverage Grade 71.0 13th / 82 Run Defense Grade 83.9 7th / 82 Quincy Williams LB · CLV Coverage Grade 73.4 11th / 82 Run Defense Grade 80.6 10th / 82 Kaden Elliss LB · NO Coverage Grade 64.9 31st / 82 Run Defense Grade 77.2 12th / 82 Arvell Reese LB · NYG Coverage Grade 69.9 18th / 82 Run Defense Grade 76.6 13th / 82 Jeremiah Trotter Jr. LB · PHI Coverage Grade 62.3 36th / 82 Run Defense Grade 80.9 9th / 82 Trenton Simpson LB · BLT Coverage Grade 76.1 7th / 82 Run Defense Grade 73.9 16th / 82 Carson Schwesinger LB · CLV Coverage Grade 68.3 22nd / 82 Run Defense Grade 70.7 23rd / 82 Isaiah McDuffie LB · GB Coverage Grade 76.3 5th / 82 Run Defense Grade 62.6 45th / 82 Christian Elliss LB · NE Coverage Grade 58.1 44th / 82 Run Defense Grade 82.3 8th / 82 Payton Wilson LB · PIT Coverage Grade 59.5 43rd / 82 Run Defense Grade 87.2 2nd / 82 Foyesade Oluokun LB · JAX Coverage Grade 70.7 15th / 82 Run Defense Grade 65.2 40th / 82 Drue Tranquill LB · KC Coverage Grade 70.5 17th / 82 Run Defense Grade 72.7 20th / 82 Nick Bolton LB · KC Coverage Grade 55.1 52nd / 82 Run Defense Grade 84.4 6th / 82 Dorian Williams LB · BUF Coverage Grade 68.1 23rd / 82 Run Defense Grade 70.5 25th / 82 Devin Lloyd LB · CAR Coverage Grade 66.9 27th / 82 Run Defense Grade 57.8 56th / 82 Roquan Smith LB · BLT Coverage Grade 74.8 9th / 82 Run Defense Grade 59.4 52nd / 82 Alex Singleton LB · DEN Coverage Grade 51.5 62nd / 82 Run Defense Grade 86.3 3rd / 82 Nakobe Dean LB · LV Coverage Grade 62.8 34th / 82 Run Defense Grade 67.1 32nd / 82 Jordyn Brooks LB · MIA Coverage Grade 62.0 38th / 82 Run Defense Grade 67.3 31st / 82 Harold Perkins Jr. LB · ATL Coverage Grade 82.4 3rd / 82 Run Defense Grade 30.4 82nd / 82 Sonny Styles LB · WAS Coverage Grade 64.7 32nd / 82 Run Defense Grade 65.9 35th / 82 Josiah Trotter LB · TB Coverage Grade 53.8 54th / 82 Run Defense Grade 72.9 19th / 82 Del'Shawn Phillips LB · LAC Coverage Grade 52.8 61st / 82 Run Defense Grade 73.2 17th / 82 Jamien Sherwood LB · NYJ Coverage Grade 64.3 33rd / 82 Run Defense Grade 65.6 36th / 82 Jaden Dugger LB · SF Coverage Grade 56.9 47th / 82 Run Defense Grade 67.7 30th / 82 Terrel Bernard LB · BUF Coverage Grade 61.3 39th / 82 Run Defense Grade 66.9 33rd / 82 Trevor Nowaske LB · DET Coverage Grade 69.0 21st / 82 Run Defense Grade 55.8 63rd / 82 Bobby Okereke LB · CAR Coverage Grade 70.7 15th / 82 Run Defense Grade 49.1 74th / 82 Barrett Carter LB · CIN Coverage Grade 66.1 28th / 82 Run Defense Grade 56.9 60th / 82 Akeem Davis-Gaither LB · IND Coverage Grade 53.0 58th / 82 Run Defense Grade 71.5 22nd / 82 Jake Hansen LB · HST Coverage Grade 67.1 26th / 82 Run Defense Grade 56.8 62nd / 82 Pete Werner LB · NO Coverage Grade 61.1 40th / 82 Run Defense Grade 60.6 50th / 82 Danny Stutsman LB · NO Coverage Grade 65.2 30th / 82 Run Defense Grade 61.3 49th / 82 Nate Landman LB · LA Coverage Grade 53.7 55th / 82 Run Defense Grade 72.5 21st / 82 Robert Spillane LB · NE Coverage Grade 67.6 24th / 82 Run Defense Grade 58.3 54th / 82 Frankie Luvu LB · WAS Coverage Grade 60.3 41st / 82 Run Defense Grade 59.5 51st / 82 Cody Barton LB · TEN Coverage Grade 62.5 35th / 82 Run Defense Grade 58.5 53rd / 82 Patrick Queen LB · PIT Coverage Grade 56.3 49th / 82 Run Defense Grade 65.5 37th / 82 Drake Thomas LB · SEA Coverage Grade 49.8 65th / 82 Run Defense Grade 73.2 17th / 82 Devin Bush LB · CHI Coverage Grade 69.5 20th / 82 Run Defense Grade 51.5 68th / 82 Justin Strnad LB · DEN Coverage Grade 69.8 19th / 82 Run Defense Grade 52.8 67th / 82 Kendal Daniels LB · ATL Coverage Grade 74.1 10th / 82 Run Defense Grade 44.2 77th / 82 Edgerrin Cooper LB · GB Coverage Grade 57.5 46th / 82 Run Defense Grade 57.1 59th / 82 Ernest Jones LB · SEA Coverage Grade 57.8 45th / 82 Run Defense Grade 58.2 55th / 82 Jack Campbell LB · DET Coverage Grade 49.8 65th / 82 Run Defense Grade 76.3 14th / 82 Henry To'oTo'o LB · HST Coverage Grade 53.0 58th / 82 Run Defense Grade 70.6 24th / 82 Derrick Barnes LB · DET Coverage Grade 60.3 41st / 82 Run Defense Grade 53.2 66th / 82 Tommy Eichenberg LB · LV Coverage Grade 52.9 60th / 82 Run Defense Grade 64.1 43rd / 82 D'Marco Jackson LB · CHI Coverage Grade 76.2 6th / 82 Run Defense Grade 36.7 80th / 82 Jacob Rodriguez LB · MIA Coverage Grade 65.3 29th / 82 Run Defense Grade 50.9 69th / 82 CJ Allen LB · IND Coverage Grade 54.2 53rd / 82 Run Defense Grade 64.6 42nd / 82 Cedric Gray LB · TEN Coverage Grade 56.6 48th / 82 Run Defense Grade 61.8 46th / 82 T.J. Edwards LB · CHI Coverage Grade 62.2 37th / 82 Run Defense Grade 46.9 75th / 82 Jaishawn Barham LB · DAL Coverage Grade 44.3 70th / 82 Run Defense Grade 75.7 15th / 82 Shemar James LB · DAL Coverage Grade 67.5 25th / 82 Run Defense Grade 36.0 81st / 82 Divine Deablo LB · ATL Coverage Grade 50.7 64th / 82 Run Defense Grade 56.9 60th / 82 Willie Gay LB · MIA Coverage Grade 45.8 67th / 82 Run Defense Grade 61.6 47th / 82 Anthony Hill Jr. LB · TEN Coverage Grade 56.2 50th / 82 Run Defense Grade 50.2 71st / 82 Dee Winters LB · DAL Coverage Grade 55.3 51st / 82 Run Defense Grade 55.5 64th / 82 Tremaine Edmunds LB · NYG Coverage Grade 50.9 63rd / 82 Run Defense Grade 57.8 56th / 82 Azeez Al-Shaair LB · HST Coverage Grade 43.2 71st / 82 Run Defense Grade 65.1 41st / 82 Daiyan Henley LB · LAC Coverage Grade 38.3 75th / 82 Run Defense Grade 63.8 44th / 82 Ty'Ron Hopper LB · GB Coverage Grade 53.7 55th / 82 Run Defense Grade 36.9 79th / 82 Jihaad Campbell LB · PHI Coverage Grade 53.7 55th / 82 Run Defense Grade 43.1 78th / 82 Jack Gibbens LB · ARZ Coverage Grade 31.2 79th / 82 Run Defense Grade 69.3 28th / 82 Eric Wilson LB · MIN Coverage Grade 37.3 76th / 82 Run Defense Grade 49.3 73rd / 82 Jaylon Carlies LB · IND Coverage Grade 42.3 72nd / 82 Run Defense Grade 61.4 48th / 82 Demetrius Knight Jr. LB · CIN Coverage Grade 40.0 74th / 82 Run Defense Grade 65.3 39th / 82 Zaire Franklin LB · GB Coverage Grade 45.0 69th / 82 Run Defense Grade 57.4 58th / 82 Mack Wilson Sr. LB · ARZ Coverage Grade 36.3 77th / 82 Run Defense Grade 65.5 37th / 82 Alex Anzalone LB · TB Coverage Grade 45.7 68th / 82 Run Defense Grade 49.8 72nd / 82 Quay Walker LB · LV Coverage Grade 29.7 80th / 82 Run Defense Grade 69.5 26th / 82 Demario Davis LB · NYJ Coverage Grade 40.1 73rd / 82 Run Defense Grade 50.7 70th / 82 Micah McFadden LB · NYG Coverage Grade 29.1 81st / 82 Run Defense Grade 66.1 34th / 82 Bryce Boettcher LB · IND Coverage Grade 36.0 78th / 82 Run Defense Grade 53.8 65th / 82 Jack Cochrane LB · KC Coverage Grade 28.6 82nd / 82 Run Defense Grade 44.8 76th / 82

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DEFENSIVE ROOKIE OF THE YEAR: LB ARVELL REESE, NEW YORK GIANTS

Reese isn't the highest-graded defensive rookie in the NFL, but among the 18 rookies who have played at least 325 snaps through the first nine weeks of the season, his 78.2 PFF grade is 6.3 points higher than that of the next-best defensive rookie. He has made an impact against the run, in coverage and as a pass-rusher, earning a PFF grade above 65.0 in all three facets. His 33 tackles resulting in a defensive stop trail only Miami Dolphins linebacker Jacob Rodriguez among rookies.