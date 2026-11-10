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NFL 2026 Midseason Awards: Joe Burrow wins MVP, Will Anderson Jr. is Defensive Player of the Year
By Gordon McGuinness
  • Joe Burrow leads the MVP race: The Cincinnati Bengals quarterback owns a league-leading 93.7 PFF grade at his position and has generated 2.03 Wins Above Replacement through nine weeks.
  • Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Will Anderson Jr. lead award races: Smith-Njigba is the only player with more than 1,000 receiving yards, while Anderson ranks among the top 10 edge defenders in several pass-rushing metrics.
  • Penei Sewell and Denzel Boston earn recognition: Sewell leads all offensive linemen with a 93.2 PFF run-blocking grade, while Boston leads rookies in receiving yards and contested catches.

As we pass the midway point of the 2026 NFL season, it's time to start thinking about which players are in contention for the league's major individual awards. No race is close to being decided, but several players have begun to separate themselves from the field in each category.

Here are our picks for the major NFL player awards through nine weeks of the season.

MVP: QB JOE BURROW, CINCINNATI BENGALS

Burrow doesn't just lead all quarterbacks in PFF grade through nine weeks of the season — his 93.7 mark is 8.5 points higher than that of the next-best quarterback. He has been worth 2.03 Wins Above Replacement through the first half of the season, almost half a win ahead of the next-best quarterback. We've seen Burrow play at an elite level before, but he's taken his game to another level in 2026.

NFL Quarterbacks
Weeks 1-10
Joe Burrow
93.7
92.5
2.03
18
7
Dak Prescott
85.2
84.5
1.63
16
11
C.J. Stroud
85.8
82.8
1.58
22
4
Bryce Young
82.4
80.5
1.41
13
4
Jared Goff
83.4
82.4
1.32
13
6
Kirk Cousins
77.1
75.5
1.30
12
10
Geno Smith
81.1
81.2
1.24
15
6
Jordan Love
80.8
78.4
1.20
24
15
Brock Purdy
85.7
78.2
1.18
11
9
Drake Maye
79.2
77.8
1.15
20
14
Source: Premium Stats Pro

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OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: WR JAXON SMITH-NJIGBA, SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

The reigning NFL Offensive Player of the Year is the comfortable favorite to repeat in 2026 after his incredible start to the season. He is the only player in the NFL with more than 1,000 receiving yards, while his 3.49 yards per route run also leads all players at the position. He is tied for the positional lead with 17 missed tackles forced on receptions and continues to dominate in his fourth NFL season.

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: EDGE WILL ANDERSON JR., HOUSTON TEXANS

Anderson has slowed down over the past four weeks after his fast start to the season but remains the front-runner for the NFL's Defensive Player of the Year Award. He ranks inside the top 10 among edge defenders in PFF pass-rush grade, adjusted PFF pass-rush grade, sack rate and pressure rate. He has been even better against the run, though, where his 90.3 PFF run-defense grade trails only T.J. Watt of the Pittsburgh Steelers, while his 23.2% positively graded play rate against the run trails only DeMarcus Lawrence of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

NFL Edge Defenders
Weeks 1-9
0.0%5.0%10.0%15.0%20.0%Pass Rush Win Rate · Pass Rush10.0%20.0%30.0%Positively Graded Run Defense Rate · Graded PlaysAVGAVG
Hutchinson
Rousseau
Bonitto
Carter
Mafe
Crosby
Lawrence
Young
Hunter
Watt
Muhammad
Karlaftis
Jacas
Mesidor
Walker
Collins
Hines-Allen
Thomas
Jones
Highsmith
Granderson
Ponder
Van Noy
Booker
Uche
Tuipulotu
McGuire
McDonald IV
Mack
Sorrell
Nwosu
Anudike-Uzomah
Green
Turner
Cox Jr.
Young
Gardeck
Latu
Diaby
Van Ness
Phillips
Tillman
Browning
Robinson
Bailey
Herbig
Tuimoloau
Nelson
Van Ginkel
Hendrickson
Chaisson
Robinson
Smith
Sweat
Thibodeaux
Dennis-Sutton
Gillotte
Enagbare
Johnson
Ezeiruaku
Hunt
Koonce
Walker
Mason Thomas
Lacy
Hall
Barnett
Elliss
White
Sawyer
Key
Ebiketie
Sweat
Young
Gary
Armstrong
Oweh
Moore
Jones II
Odeyingbo
Clowney
Parker
Stewart
Wonnum
Verse
Chubb
Lynch
Umanmielen
Striggow
Okoronkwo
Burch
Bailey
Bain Jr.
Ebukam
Robinson
Kareem
Murphy
Lawrence
Gipson
Jordan
Martin
Height
Paye
Faulk
Howell
Williams
Herring
Hoecht
Anderson Jr.
The same players and metrics are available as a sortable table on each team's Leaders tab.
Source: Premium Stats Pro

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PROTECTOR OF THE YEAR: T PENEI SEWELL, DETROIT LIONS

This is a really close race between Sewell and Trent Williams of the San Francisco 49ers as things stand. Sewell ranks fifth among offensive tackles with an 83.6 PFF pass-blocking grade and leads all offensive linemen with a 93.2 PFF run-blocking grade. His 20.9% positively graded play rate as a run blocker leads all offensive tackles, while his 6.4% negatively graded play rate is the third-best mark at the position.

OFFENSIVE ROOKIE OF THE YEAR: WR DENZEL BOSTON, CLEVELAND BROWNS

This award probably has the biggest pool of contenders at the halfway point of the season, and you could make a case for any of three wide receivers and multiple offensive linemen. Among the wide receivers, you can make a strong case for Boston, his teammate KC Concepcion and Carnell Tate of the Tennessee Titans, depending on which metric you favor. Boston leads all rookies in receiving yards, and his nine contested catches also lead the group. He has also shown a reliable pair of hands in his debut NFL season, dropping just one of the 33 catchable targets thrown his way.

NFL Linebackers
Weeks 1-9
20.040.060.080.0100.0Coverage Grade40.060.080.0100.0Run Defense GradeAVGAVG
Miller
Cashman
Warner
Baun
Speights
Greenlaw
Rodriguez
Williams
Elliss
Trotter Jr.
Simpson
Schwesinger
McDuffie
Elliss
Wilson
Oluokun
Tranquill
Bolton
Williams
Lloyd
Smith
Singleton
Dean
Brooks
Perkins Jr.
Styles
Trotter
Phillips
Sherwood
Dugger
Bernard
Nowaske
Okereke
Carter
Davis-Gaither
Hansen
Werner
Stutsman
Landman
Spillane
Luvu
Barton
Queen
Thomas
Bush
Strnad
Daniels
Cooper
Jones
Campbell
To'oTo'o
Barnes
Eichenberg
Jackson
Rodriguez
Allen
Gray
Edwards
Barham
James
Deablo
Gay
Hill Jr.
Winters
Edmunds
Al-Shaair
Henley
Hopper
Campbell
Gibbens
Wilson
Carlies
Knight Jr.
Franklin
Wilson Sr.
Anzalone
Walker
Davis
McFadden
Boettcher
Cochrane
Reese
The same players and metrics are available as a sortable table on each team's Leaders tab.
Source: Premium Stats Pro

Start your free trial of PFF Pro today!

DEFENSIVE ROOKIE OF THE YEAR: LB ARVELL REESE, NEW YORK GIANTS

Reese isn't the highest-graded defensive rookie in the NFL, but among the 18 rookies who have played at least 325 snaps through the first nine weeks of the season, his 78.2 PFF grade is 6.3 points higher than that of the next-best defensive rookie. He has made an impact against the run, in coverage and as a pass-rusher, earning a PFF grade above 65.0 in all three facets. His 33 tackles resulting in a defensive stop trail only Miami Dolphins linebacker Jacob Rodriguez among rookies.

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