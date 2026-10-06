Lane Johnson retires after 14 NFL seasons: The Eagles right tackle finishes his career as a six-time Pro Bowler, two-time first-team All-Pro and two-time Super Bowl champion.

Pass protection defined his career: Johnson allowed 295 pressures and 33 sacks across 6,886 career pass-blocking snaps, including a 1,405-snap stretch without surrendering a sack.

Johnson remained elite to the end: He posted a 97.2% pass-block win rate through the first four weeks of 2026 and retired with 374 consecutive pass-blocking snaps without allowing a sack or quarterback hit.

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Lane Johnson is calling it a career.

The Philadelphia Eagles right tackle announced his retirement Tuesday in a post on X, bringing an abrupt end to one of the greatest careers ever put together by an offensive tackle.

Johnson, 36, steps away as a six-time Pro Bowler, two-time first-team All-Pro and two-time Super Bowl champion. He played a monstrous 11,917 snaps over a 14-year career that made him a pillar of a stellar Eagles offensive line.

And, even at the end, he was still playing at a high level.

Lane Johnson: PFF grades and rank since 2013 Season Snaps Overall Grade Rank 2013 1241 74.9 33 2014 956 83.5 9 2015 1174 74.8 21 2016 440 84.4 10 2017 1251 80.6 7 2018 1125 80.1 11 2019 802 88.8 4 2020 406 71.9 37 2021 864 83.3 10 2022 1173 84.8 5 2023 1038 80.1 13 2024 1190 88.9 5 2025 449 77.4 20 2026 181 79.8 5

Johnson earned a 79.8 PFF grade across three games and 181 offensive snaps in 2026, including an 82.3 pass-blocking grade and a 76.3 run-blocking grade. He earned a positive grade on 6.1% of his snaps, 16th among qualifying tackles, while his 8.3% negatively graded play rate ranked ninth at the position.

But his work in pass protection remained exceptional.

Johnson allowed just two hurries across 112 pass-blocking snaps, with no sacks or quarterback hits, and his 1.8% pressure rate ranked fourth among his peers. No NFL player posted a higher pass-block win rate through the first four weeks of the season than Johnson's 97.2% mark.

That extended one of the more remarkable pass-protection streaks of his career. Johnson finishes with 374 consecutive pass-blocking snaps without allowing a knockdown — a sack or quarterback hit — the fourth-longest active streak in the NFL.

It was hardly the first time he went an almost unfathomable amount of time without surrendering a sack, either. From Week 11 of the 2020 season through Week 9 of the 2023 season, Johnson went 1,405 pass-blocking snaps without allowing one.

Lane Johnson: PFF Pass-blocking grades and rank since 2020 Season Snaps Pass block Rank 2020 406 83.1 11 2021 864 82.6 11 2022 1173 90.1 2 2023 1038 80.1 11 2024 1190 88.7 5 2025 449 80.4 7 2026 181 82.3 3

Those stretches help tell the story of a player who developed into one of the best pass-protectors of his generation and maintained that standard deep into his 30s.

Johnson logged 6,886 pass-blocking snaps over his career and allowed just 295 pressures, including 33 sacks and 37 quarterback hits.

His 2022 season may have been the high point. Johnson earned a career-best 90.1 pass-blocking grade and allowed no sacks or quarterback hits across 651 pass-blocking snaps. Two years later, at age 34, he earned an 88.7 pass-blocking grade while surrendering only 14 pressures and one sack across 574 pass-blocking snaps.

That longevity shows up throughout his PFF grading profile.

Johnson earned a top-10 PFF grade among tackles in six different seasons, beginning with an 83.5 mark that ranked ninth in 2014. He ranked seventh in 2017, fourth in 2019, 10th in 2021 and fifth in both 2022 and 2024. His 88.9 PFF grade in 2024 was the best single-season overall mark of his career.

The value Johnson provided Philadelphia is reflected in PFF's wins above replacement metric, too. He accumulated 3.25 WAR from 2013 through 2025 and ranked inside the top 10 among tackles in the metric seven times. His best season came in 2022, when his 0.48 WAR ranked second among 141 tackles. He followed that with 0.43 WAR in 2023, fourth among 138 players at the position.

Wins Above Replacement Lane Johnson · T -0.02 0.12 0.26 0.40 0.54 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2013 · 0.13 WAR · Rank 24 of 115 at T 2013 · 0.13 WAR · Rank 24 of 115 at T 0.13 2014 · 0.20 WAR · Rank 7 of 122 at T 2014 · 0.20 WAR · Rank 7 of 122 at T 0.20 2015 · 0.18 WAR · Rank 14 of 120 at T 2015 · 0.18 WAR · Rank 14 of 120 at T 0.18 2016 · 0.18 WAR · Rank 20 of 128 at T 2016 · 0.18 WAR · Rank 20 of 128 at T 0.18 2017 · 0.32 WAR · Rank 3 of 130 at T 2017 · 0.32 WAR · Rank 3 of 130 at T 0.32 2018 · 0.27 WAR · Rank 8 of 132 at T 2018 · 0.27 WAR · Rank 8 of 132 at T 0.27 2019 · 0.34 WAR · Rank 4 of 126 at T 2019 · 0.34 WAR · Rank 4 of 126 at T 2020 · 0.11 WAR · Rank 34 of 138 at T 2020 · 0.11 WAR · Rank 34 of 138 at T 0.11 2021 · 0.29 WAR · Rank 8 of 149 at T 2021 · 0.29 WAR · Rank 8 of 149 at T 0.29 2022 · 0.48 WAR · Rank 2 of 141 at T 2022 · 0.48 WAR · Rank 2 of 141 at T 0.48 2023 · 0.43 WAR · Rank 4 of 138 at T 2023 · 0.43 WAR · Rank 4 of 138 at T 0.43 2024 · 0.16 WAR · Rank 9 of 122 at T 2024 · 0.16 WAR · Rank 9 of 122 at T 0.16 2025 · 0.16 WAR · Rank 31 of 135 at T 2025 · 0.16 WAR · Rank 31 of 135 at T 0.16 Player WAR Positional avg Select a season for WAR rank Avg T (200+ snaps)

Even his final years offered more evidence of just how difficult he was to beat.

Johnson missed seven games in 2025 with a Lisfranc foot injury, limiting him to 262 pass-blocking snaps. Yet he allowed only seven pressures and no sacks or quarterback hits. He returned in 2026, played another 112 pass-blocking snaps and surrendered only two hurries before deciding to walk away.

In other words, the last sack or quarterback hit Johnson allowed came 374 pass-blocking snaps before his retirement. That is a fitting final number for a player whose career was defined by keeping pass-rushers away from his quarterback.

Johnson leaves the game with two Super Bowl rings, six Pro Bowl selections, two first-team All-Pro honors and more than a decade's worth of PFF data that puts his sustained excellence into perspective.

The Eagles are losing their right tackle three games into the 2026 season. The NFL is losing one of the best pass-protectors of his era. And Johnson is walking away with a résumé worthy of Canton.