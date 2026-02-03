10 highest-graded Super Bowl wide receiver performances since 2006

The Patriots' Super Bowl dominance is evident: Julian Edelman, Wes Welker and Danny Amendola all feature on PFF's list of the 10 highest-graded wide receiver showings in Super Bowls.

Julio Jones' 2016 Super Bowl effort takes the top spot: Although the Falcons infamously collapsed in the game, Jones earned a PFF-high 91.5 PFF receiving grade in the game.

Estimated Reading Time: 16 minutes

1. Julio Jones, Atlanta Falcons, 2016, Super Bowl LI (91.5)

It was a first half to remember for the prolific receiver, as Jones recorded three catches for 60 yards to help the Falcons build a 21-3 halftime lead over the Patriots. Jones caught each of his four targets that night for 87 yards, and he was targeted at an average depth of 21.3 yards downfield. Each catch gained at least 15 yards, including an impressive toe-tapping grab over Eric Rowe for 27 yards with just under five minutes remaining in the fourth quarter.

Jones entered the playoffs hot off a regular season in which he caught 83 passes for 1,409 yards. He led the league in PFF receiving grade (91.8) and yards per route run (3.12). Jones continued to roll in the playoffs, recording the second-highest-graded playoff run by a receiver (93.7) in the PFF era (Calvin Johnson, 94.2 in 2011).

Jones caught 19 of 24 passes in the 2016 postseason for 334 yards and three touchdowns, finishing in the top two in each category. He led all receivers in first downs (17) and yards per route run (3.80) while generating a perfect passer rating when targeted. Only two other receivers have matched that feat: Calvin Johnson in 2011 and Xavier Worthy in 2024.

Jones retired in 2025 as one of the greatest receivers to ever play the game. The 2011 sixth overall pick from Alabama logged 991 receptions for 14,695 receiving yards across 13 seasons and is Atlanta’s all-time leader in receptions (848) and receiving yards (12,896). The seven-time Pro Bowler became the fastest player to reach 10,000 yards (2014-2018), recording five consecutive seasons with 1,500-plus receiving yards in that span.

Jones was selected to the NFL 2010s All-Decade Team in 2020, and he holds the second-highest PFF career receiving grade (94.5), behind Antonio Brown (94.8 in the same span).

Holmes delivered one of the greatest clutch performances in Super Bowl history. With the Steelers trailing the Arizona Cardinals by three with less than three minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, Holmes stepped up with four catches for 73 yards on Pittsburgh's final drive. The headliners were a 40-yard catch and the game-winning touchdown from six yards out with 42 seconds remaining.

He finished the outing with nine catches for 131 yards. He gained six first downs and recorded three explosive gains on the night en route to being named Super Bowl MVP. At the time, he tied a Super Bowl record for most targets (12) and set a record for most catches and receiving yards.

The then-24-year-old entered the 2008 playoffs as Pittsburgh’s second leading receiver, behind Hines Ward, having secured 55 catches for 821 yards and five touchdowns. He caught 13 passes for 226 yards in the postseason, ranking second in receiving yards, first downs (nine) and yards after the catch per reception (11.5 yards). Most of his production stemmed from his Super Bowl performance, which was his only 100-yard game of the 2008 season, but he still finished with an 83.1 PFF receiving grade in the playoffs — the third-best mark among wide receivers.

Holmes, a first-round pick out of Ohio State in 2006, spent his first four seasons with the Steelers and recorded three consecutive 1,000-yard seasons from 2007-2009. He caught 202 passes for 3,296 yards in that span, ranking in the top 15 in receiving yards and PFF receiving grade (84.8). The shifty receiver ranked fifth in explosive plays (92) and forced 33 missed tackles (10th most) while averaging 5.9 yards after the catch per reception (fourth best).

The most recent outing on this list belongs to Worthy, a rookie at the time. He provided one of the few bright spots for the Chiefs in a lopsided loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. The then-21-year-old receiver brought in each of his eight targets for 157 yards and two touchdowns. Most of his production came in the second half, when he was targeted seven times.

Worthy notched a 50-yard gain against fellow rookie Cooper DeJean late in the third quarter with Kansas City trailing 34-0. He ended the drive with a 24-yard touchdown catch to finally put the Chiefs on the board and delivered again with a 50-yard catch and his second touchdown with less than two minutes remaining in the game. He finished the night with a perfect 158.3 passer rating when targeted.

The 2024 first-round pick from Texas led the Chiefs’ receiving corps in catches (59), receiving yards (638) and touchdowns (six) in his rookie season, ranking in the top six among rookie wideouts in each category. He graded out as the fourth-best receiver during the postseason in 2024 (87.8), catching all but two of his 21 targets for 287 yards and three touchdowns. He led all receivers in first downs (13) and explosive gains (six, tied) while gaining 110 yards after the catch. He also entered rare company, becoming the third receiver to generate a perfect passer rating when targeted for an entire postseason (Julio Jones in 2016 and Calvin Johnson in 2011).

Year two did not go as planned for Worthy, who battled injuries throughout the 2025 campaign despite playing 14 games. The Chiefs missed the playoffs for the first time since 2014, and the health of quarterback Patrick Mahomes (ACL injury), along with Travis Kelce’s future, creates uncertainty for the 2026 season.

However, the future for Kansas City’s receiving corps remains bright as long as Worthy and Rashee Rice can remain on the field. Worthy owns a 71.0 PFF receiving grade through his first two seasons. He remains Kansas City’s leading receiver in targets (186), catches (120), receiving yards (1,457), first downs (71) and explosive plays (29) in that span. He is the only Chiefs receiver with double-digit touchdown catches (10) over the past two seasons.

4. Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams, 2021, Super Bowl LVI (84.9), 2021

Kupp entered Super Bowl LVI on a historic run, having just become the fourth triple-crown winner in NFL history. His 145 receptions for 1,947 yards are the second most by a receiver in league history, while his 93.1 regular-season PFF receiving grade ranks fifth in the PFF era. Kupp was also named the NFL’s Offensive Player of the Year for the 2021 campaign.

Kupp caught eight of 10 targets for 92 yards against the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl. He moved the chains five times, with two catches of 20-plus yards. He also caught two touchdown passes, including the game-winner over Eli Apple with less than two minutes remaining.

That performance capped off a postseason run for Kupp in which he recorded the seventh-best PFF receiving grade in the PFF era (90.2). He tallied 33 catches for 487 yards and six touchdowns (all top-two marks). Kupp also generated the most targets by a receiver during a single playoff run (41). He recorded 19 first downs, 13 explosive gains, 209 yards after the catch (second most) and 102 yards after contact.

A third-round pick by the Rams in 2017, the Eastern Washington product recorded three consecutive 1,000-yard seasons with the franchise (2019-2021), dominating as a slot receiver. Kupp led all receivers in slot targets (325), catches (248) and receiving yards (3,202) during that stretch. His playmaking ability from the alignment was frequently on display, as he gained 1,505 yards after the catch (most) at a clip of 6.1 yards per reception.

Kupp also forced 35 missed tackles, gained 608 yards after contact and recorded 68 plays of 15-plus yards. Not only did he lead all slot receivers in those categories, but he also ranked second behind Davante Adams in touchdowns (18) and PFF receiving grade (91.0) from the alignment.

Edelman was unstoppable against the Rams, catching each of his seven first-half targets for 93 yards and six first downs. He did not have a touchdown catch in the low-scoring affair (13-3), but he still racked up 10 catches for 141 yards, powered by three receptions of 25-plus yards to help New England capture its third Super Bowl in five seasons. He earned Super Bowl MVP honors for his work

Edelman was automatic during the 2018 postseason, securing 26 of his 32 targets for 388 yards and 22 first downs (most). He recorded 11 catches of 15-plus yards (tied for fourth most), averaged 3.10 yards per route run and produced an 87.5 PFF receiving grade.

New England selected Edelman in the seventh round of the 2009 NFL Draft, and he went on to record five 1,000-yard seasons from 2013-2017. A versatile weapon, Edelman earned 80.0-plus PFF receiving grades from both slot (86.5) and wide alignments (82.9), amassing 436 catches (sixth) for 4,775 receiving yards in that span. He caught 23 touchdown passes, gained 245 first downs (13th) and ranked seventh in both yards after the catch (2,071) and missed tackles forced (61).

The Kent State product is a three-time Super Bowl champion and holds several Patriots records. He ranks in the top five in franchise history in receptions (738), receiving yards (8,262) and all-purpose yards (9,869) and is the team's all-time leader in punt return yards (1,986). Edelman ranks first in the PFF era with 118 postseason catches for 1,442 yards, and he places second — behind Jerry Rice — all time in both categories.

Before Julian Edelman, New England leaned on Wes Welker, who was selected to five Pro Bowls in six seasons with the Patriots, although he never won a title with the team, despite two Super Bowl appearances. Both of those losses came against the New York Giants, with the first spoiling a then-perfect 2007 season.

Welker pulled down 11 of 15 targets for 103 yards in that matchup, including three catches of 15-plus yards in the third quarter. Despite averaging only 5.9 depth yards per target, Welker gained six first downs and produced 5.9 yards after the catch per reception.

Welker was targeted 34 times during the 2007 postseason, a record at the time (now tied for ninth overall). He recorded 27 receptions for 213 yards and two touchdowns and moved the chains 10 times, earning himself a 73.0 PFF receiving grade.

An undrafted receiver out of Texas Tech (2004), Welker joined the Patriots in 2007 and recorded five 1,000-yard campaigns in six seasons with the team. From 2007-2012, he was targeted 976 times, catching 741 passes for 8,145 yards (top two in each category). In that time, Welker gained 422 first downs, forced 63 missed tackles and averaged 5.9 yards after the catch per reception. Not only did he rank in the top three in each, but he also finished as a top-15 receiver in touchdowns (41) and explosive gains (148).

In all, Welker produced a career 88.7 PFF receiving grade from the slot, which still ranks 16th in the PFF era. He is the only receiver to have seen 1,000 targets from the slot (1,006), with Cooper Kupp being the closest active player (638). To this day, no receiver has produced more out of the slot than Welker, who still ranks first in slot receptions (754), receiving yards (8,191), touchdowns (41) and first downs (426).

Santonio Holmes was not the only receiver with a big night in Super Bowl XLIII, as Larry Fitzgerald finished with seven catches for 127 yards. He had two touchdowns in the fourth quarter of the back-and-forth contest: a one-yard catch midway through the period to cut Pittsburgh’s lead to seven, and a 64-yard highlight grab to give the Cardinals the lead with just under three minutes remaining. That was the second of three catches of 15-plus yards on the night for Fitzgerald, who produced a perfect 158.3 passer rating when targeted for the second consecutive game.

That Super Bowl capped off a historic playoff run for the 11-time Pro Bowler. Fitzgerald caught 30 of 40 targets for 546 yards and seven touchdowns, leading all receivers in each category. Those marks still rank in the top three for a single postseason. Fitzgerald’s 91.2 PFF receiving grade in the 2008 postseason ranks fourth in the PFF era, while his 145.8 passer rating when targeted is tied for eighth all time.

The third overall pick in the 2004 NFL Draft spent his entire 17-year career with the Cardinals, recording eight 1,000-yard seasons. He trails only Jerry Rice in receptions (1,432) and receiving yards (17,492), and only DeAndre Hopkins (3.2% career drop rate) has a lower career drop rate (3.3%).

Five of his eight 1,000-yard seasons came consecutively from 2007 to 2011. In that time, the Pittsburgh product led the league in receiving yards (7,197), touchdowns (58), first downs (355), yards gained after contact (1,815) and explosive plays (185). He tied with Andre Johnson in PFF receiving grade (91.9) during that run.

8. Anquan Boldin, Baltimore Ravens, 2012, Super Bowl XLVII (82.6)

Boldin stepped up time and again against the 49ers to help the Ravens capture the franchise’s second Super Bowl win. The physical 6-foot-1 receiver could not be stopped on third downs. He got the first score of the game with a 13-yard touchdown catch over Donte Whitner early in the first quarter. He also got the best of Chris Culliver for two 30-yard catches on third downs and converted another in the fourth quarter with a 15-yard catch over Carlos Rogers with Baltimore holding onto a two-point lead.

Boldin finished the night with six catches for 104 yards. He averaged 5.3 yards after the catch per reception, along with 3.25 yards per route run, while generating a 128.8 passer rating when targeted.

The then-32-year-old ended the 2012 postseason with 22 catches for 380 yards, leading all playoff receivers in catches, receiving yards, touchdowns (four) and first downs (19). His 36 targets rank fifth all time for a postseason run, and he earned an 87.2 PFF receiving grade for his efforts.

A second-round pick by the Arizona Cardinals in 2003, Boldin was named to three Pro Bowls in seven seasons with the Cardinals before being traded to the Ravens in 2010. In three seasons with Baltimore, Boldin recorded back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons, including 1,301 receiving yards during their Super Bowl run, which would be his final season with the team.

The savvy veteran led the Ravens with 222 catches for 3,261 yards in his tenure, both top-15 marks. He gained 163 first downs (10th most), caught 20 touchdowns and recorded 83 explosive gains (tied for 12th most), earning an 82.4 PFF receiving grade over that stretch.

Julio Jones and the Falcons stole the show early, building a 28-3 third-quarter lead. Then, the iconic rally commenced. The Patriots stormed back for the largest Super Bowl comeback in NFL history to defeat the Falcons 34-28 in overtime, capturing the franchise’s fifth Super Bowl victory.

Amendola was targeted eight times in the second half, catching seven for 65 yards. He had catches of 17 and 20 yards in the frame, but none were bigger than his six-yard touchdown to bring New England within 10 with six minutes remaining in the fourth quarter and his two-point conversion to tie the game at 28 to force overtime. Amendola finished the night with eight catches for 78 yards and moved the chains five times.

He had a quiet playoff run before that night as he battled an ankle injury that forced him to miss the final four weeks of the regular season. He entered the Super Bowl having caught only two passes for 12 yards.

After going undrafted in 2008, Amendola joined the Patriots in 2013 and spent five seasons with the team. While he didn’t record historic numbers, Amendola was still New England’s second-leading wideout in that time, behind Julian Edelman, with 287 receptions and 3,092 receiving yards. He racked up 169 first downs, 18 touchdown catches and 1,136 yards after the catch. Amendola forced 26 missed tackles, recorded 58 catches of 15-plus yards and earned a 76.1 PFF receiving grade while with New England.

10. Doug Baldwin, Seattle Seahawks, 2013, Super Bowl XLVIII (81.2)

In a matchup between the league’s top offense (Broncos, 92.9 PFF offensive grade) and top defense (Seahawks, 91.0 PFF defensive grade), the Seahawks pulled off a historic upset, trouncing the Broncos 43-8 in the first of back-to-back Super Bowl appearances for the franchise. Baldwin caught all five of his targets for 66 yards. He exploded in the first quarter with a 37-yard gain over Hall of Famer Champ Bailey and ended his night with a 10-yard touchdown catch early in the fourth quarter to give Seattle it’s final score of the game. Baldwin gained four first downs and produced a perfect passer rating when targeted in the game.

Baldwin was nearly perfect during the 2013 postseason, catching 13 of 15 targets for 202 yards. He moved the chains nine times, with four explosive plays, and ranked fourth among all receivers that postseason with an average of 2.81 yards per route run. His touchdown in the Super Bowl was his lone score during that postseason, but he still earned an 83.9 PFF receiving grade (tied for third best).

Baldwin, who went undrafted in 2011, spent his entire eight-year career with the Seahawks, posting five 900-yard seasons, including back-to-back 1,000-yard campaigns in 2015 and 2016. The two-time Pro Bowler set a franchise record with 15 touchdown catches in 2015.

From 2013-2017, Baldwin graded out as PFF’s ninth-ranked receiver (90.9), recording 414 catches for 5,431 yards and 43 touchdowns (all top-10 marks). He consistently delivered big plays for the offense, gaining 256 first downs, forcing 57 missed tackles and racking up 1,933 yards after the catch (all top-10 marks). He ranked 12th in explosive plays (120), and his 121.4 passer rating when targeted ranked first among all receivers during that span.