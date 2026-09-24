Five targets, zero receptions: Trent McDuffie was targeted five times against the Giants and did not allow a catch.

Elite coverage grade: McDuffie earned a 94.0 PFF coverage grade, the best performance by an NFL defender in Week 2.

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The pregame focus on Monday Night Football was understandably on Aaron Donald’s return to the Los Angeles Rams, but by the end of the night, it was one of the team’s newest additions who had delivered the best performance of any NFL defender in Week 2.

The Rams traded for cornerback Trent McDuffie from the Kansas City Chiefs to get performances exactly like this one, and the 2022 first-round pick delivered, earning a 94.0 PFF coverage grade.

McDuffie was targeted five times against the New York Giants and didn’t allow a single reception, coming away with three pass breakups and an interception. Let’s take a look at each target.

All five targets into Trent McDuffie's coverage on Monday Night Football. Ridiculous performance. pic.twitter.com/K8lJNUVsl0 — Gordon McGuinness (@GordonNFL) September 23, 2026

Q1 00:06: First-and-10

Here, McDuffie is lined up opposite New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers. He gets physical early in the route, stays in phase and then beats Nabers to the ball at the catch point to force the first of his three pass breakups.

Q2 6:31: Third-and-7

McDuffie’s biggest play of the game came on this third-and-7 with the Giants driving. With edge defender Byron Young coming free on a stunt, quarterback Jameis Winston is unable to fully step into the throw. The window was extremely tight regardless, with McDuffie staying glued to Nabers throughout the route. He keeps his eyes on the ball, peels off the receiver and adjusts to secure the interception.

Q3 10:16: Third-and-12

McDuffie’s second pass breakup came on a deep shot to Nabers, with the ball traveling roughly 50 yards downfield. McDuffie tracks it the entire way and, when the pass comes up slightly short, goes up and wins at the catch point.

Q3 5:54: Second-and-8

The third and final pass breakup came while McDuffie was covering tight end Isaiah Likely on a quick out to the flat. The pass is underthrown, forcing Likely to reach down for the ball, but McDuffie is ready to pounce. He breaks downhill and attacks the catch point, knocking the ball away before Likely can secure it.

Q4 6:21: Third-and-10

This was the only one of McDuffie’s five targets that didn’t result in a pass breakup or interception. The pass is behind the receiver, who is unable to secure it despite getting both hands on the ball. McDuffie is still in position to make the tackle had the pass been completed, which would have resulted in a third-down stop.

Through the first two weeks of the season, McDuffie has been targeted eight times in coverage and allowed just one reception for 13 yards. That completion resulted in a first down and, through his first two games with the Rams, remains the only play on which he has earned a negative coverage grade.

If the early returns are any indication, the Rams have found exactly what they were looking for when they added McDuffie: a cornerback capable of making plays on the ball without sacrificing tight coverage.