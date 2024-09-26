All
Introducing Chip Percentage: How frequently do NFL edge rushers get chipped?

Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt (90) reacts after sacking Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley (2) during the first quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&amp;T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

By PFF.com

T.J. Watt is getting chipped at the league's highest rate: Watt has been chipped on 37 of his 84 pass-rush snaps this season. No player has been chipped more through three weeks.

Maxx Crosby is still a problem for offenses: Crosby has been chipped on 21 of his 105 snaps this season.

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

It’s never too early to start preparing for next season, and for PFF, that means looking at ways to improve PFF Premium Stats. And one way we’re looking to enhance the experience is by introducing more data into the mix.

After introducing several new metrics last week, we're now unveiling “Chip Rate.”

A chip is when a blocker, usually a running back or tight end, briefly hits an edge rusher to disrupt their path to the quarterback before continuing their assignment. This technique is used to slow down or hinder a pass rusher’s momentum, making it harder for them to apply pressure on the quarterback.

So, our metric will track how often an edge rusher is chipped while pursuing the quarterback, including plays nullified by penalties.

Here is how the league's defenders have fared through three weeks of action, with 2023 data included for historical context.

Chip rate through NFL Week 3 (min. 30 snaps)

Name Team Pass-rush snaps Chips Chip %
T.J. Watt Steelers 84 37 44.05%
Jonathon Cooper Broncos 70 16 22.86%
Nik Bonitto Broncos 49 11 22.45%
Michael Hoecht Rams 33 7 21.21%
Maxx Crosby Raiders 105 21 20.00%
Rashan Gary Packers 80 16 20.00%
Myles Garrett Browns 82 15 18.29%
Aidan Hutchinson Lions 110 20 18.18%
Bryce Huff Eagles 44 8 18.18%
Joseph Ossai Bengals 33 6 18.18%
Danielle Hunter Texans 96 17 17.71%
Jermaine Johnson Jets 46 8 17.39%
James Smith-Williams Falcons 41 7 17.07%
Micheal Clemons Jets 47 8 17.02%
Brian Burns Giants 92 15 16.30%
Micah Parsons Cowboys 86 14 16.28%
Marshawn Kneeland Cowboys 43 7 16.28%
Jared Verse Rams 62 10 16.13%
DeMarcus Lawrence Cowboys 70 11 15.71%
Charles Harris Panthers 39 6 15.38%
Javontae Jean-Baptiste Commanders 33 5 15.15%
Nick Bosa 49ers 90 13 14.44%
Derick Hall Seahawks 63 9 14.29%
Takk McKinley Jets 42 6 14.29%
Kayvon Thibodeaux Giants 93 13 13.98%
Trey Hendrickson Bengals 74 10 13.51%
Alex Highsmith Steelers 67 9 13.43%
Janarius Robinson Raiders 53 7 13.21%
Anthony Nelson Buccaneers 38 5 13.16%
Will Anderson Jr. Texans 85 11 12.94%
David Ojabo Ravens 66 8 12.12%
Josh Paschal Lions 35 4 11.43%
Kingsley Enagbare Packers 53 6 11.32%
Jadeveon Clowney Panthers 62 7 11.29%
Andrew Van Ginkel Vikings 62 7 11.29%
Dre'Mont Jones Seahawks 72 8 11.11%
Leonard Floyd 49ers 54 6 11.11%
Dayo Odeyingbo Colts 73 8 10.96%
Dorance Armstrong Commanders 64 7 10.94%
Carl Granderson Saints 103 11 10.68%
Josh Hines-Allen Jaguars 95 10 10.53%
Khalil Mack Chargers 76 8 10.53%
Darrell Taylor Bears 48 5 10.42%
Harold Landry III Titans 70 7 10.00%
Dante Fowler Jr. Commanders 51 5 9.80%
Travon Walker Jaguars 93 9 9.68%
Byron Young Rams 62 6 9.68%
Kwity Paye Colts 85 8 9.41%
Chase Young Saints 98 9 9.18%
Preston Smith Packers 77 7 9.09%
Matthew Judon Falcons 55 5 9.09%
Chris Braswell Buccaneers 33 3 9.09%
Montez Sweat Bears 78 7 8.97%
Lukas Van Ness Packers 45 4 8.89%
Jonathan Greenard Vikings 103 9 8.74%
Will McDonald IV Jets 58 5 8.62%
Casey Toohill Bills 35 3 8.57%
Arden Key Titans 71 6 8.45%
Kyle Van Noy Ravens 60 5 8.33%
Odafe Oweh Ravens 98 8 8.16%
Von Miller Bills 63 5 7.94%
Arik Armstead Jaguars 66 5 7.58%
Joey Bosa Chargers 40 3 7.50%
Azeez Ojulari Giants 40 3 7.50%
Lorenzo Carter Falcons 55 4 7.27%
Josh Sweat Eagles 71 5 7.04%
Marcus Davenport Lions 59 4 6.78%
Arnold Ebiketie Falcons 30 2 6.67%
Za'Darius Smith Browns 77 5 6.49%
Nick Herbig Steelers 31 2 6.45%
Jonah Elliss Broncos 31 2 6.45%
Dallas Turner Vikings 32 2 6.25%
Chauncey Golston Cowboys 33 2 6.06%
Ogbo Okoronkwo Browns 33 2 6.06%
DeMarcus Walker Bears 85 5 5.88%
Sam Hubbard Bengals 68 4 5.88%
Emmanuel Ogbah Dolphins 52 3 5.77%
Payton Turner Saints 35 2 5.71%
Zaven Collins Cardinals 35 2 5.71%
Tavius Robinson Ravens 35 2 5.71%
George Karlaftis Chiefs 108 6 5.56%
Tyquan Lewis Colts 76 4 5.26%
Laiatu Latu Colts 57 3 5.26%
Boye Mafe Seahawks 80 4 5.00%
Yaya Diaby Buccaneers 80 4 5.00%
Bud Dupree Chargers 64 3 4.69%
Deatrich Wise Jr. Patriots 65 3 4.62%
Josh Uche Patriots 44 2 4.55%
A.J. Epenesa Bills 67 3 4.48%
Derek Barnett Texans 47 2 4.26%
Alex Wright Browns 48 2 4.17%
Jaelan Phillips Dolphins 51 2 3.92%
Anfernee Jennings Patriots 55 2 3.64%
Mike Danna Chiefs 83 3 3.61%
Keion White Patriots 90 3 3.33%
DJ Johnson Panthers 30 1 3.33%
Joe Tryon-Shoyinka Buccaneers 66 2 3.03%
Pat Jones II Vikings 67 2 2.99%
Greg Rousseau Bills 86 2 2.33%
Dennis Gardeck Cardinals 43 1 2.33%
Brandon Graham Eagles 46 1 2.17%
Cameron Jordan Saints 55 1 1.82%
Tuli Tuipulotu Chargers 57 0 0.00%
Clelin Ferrell Commanders 37 0 0.00%
L.J. Collier Cardinals 33 0 0.00%
LaBryan Ray Panthers 33 0 0.00%

Chip rate from 2023

Name Team Pass-rush snaps Chips Chip %
Myles Garrett Browns 501 111 22.16%
T.J. Watt Steelers 551 110 19.96%
Zack Baun Saints 137 26 18.98%
Maxx Crosby Raiders 657 114 17.35%
Ogbo Okoronkwo Browns 276 45 16.30%
Dante Fowler Jr. Cowboys 202 30 14.85%
Haason Reddick Eagles 557 81 14.54%
Malcolm Koonce Raiders 344 50 14.53%
Rashan Gary Packers 384 53 13.80%
Bradley Chubb Dolphins 475 64 13.47%
Jaelan Phillips Dolphins 208 27 12.98%
Dominique Robinson Bears 155 20 12.90%
Khalil Mack Chargers 534 68 12.73%
Bryce Huff Jets 334 41 12.28%
Alex Wright Browns 223 27 12.11%
Nick Bosa 49ers 567 68 11.99%
Trey Hendrickson Bengals 469 56 11.94%
Alex Highsmith Steelers 501 59 11.78%
Jonathon Cooper Broncos 421 49 11.64%
Kingsley Enagbare Packers 207 24 11.59%
Nik Bonitto Broncos 276 31 11.23%
Boye Mafe Seahawks 443 48 10.84%
Yannick Ngakoue Bears 408 44 10.78%
Frank Clark Seahawks 112 12 10.71%
Josh Sweat Eagles 564 60 10.64%
Justin Hollins Chargers 104 11 10.58%
Preston Smith Packers 419 44 10.50%
Aidan Hutchinson Lions 624 65 10.42%
Tuli Tuipulotu Chargers 444 46 10.36%
Derek Barnett Texans 165 17 10.30%
Will Anderson Jr. Texans 408 42 10.29%
Arnold Ebiketie Falcons 175 18 10.29%
Clelin Ferrell 49ers 294 30 10.20%
Baron Browning Broncos 246 25 10.16%
Carl Granderson Saints 522 53 10.15%
Charles Harris Lions 199 20 10.05%
Dorance Armstrong Cowboys 280 28 10.00%
Andrew Van Ginkel Dolphins 321 32 9.97%
Darrell Taylor Seahawks 292 29 9.93%
Sam Williams Cowboys 192 19 9.90%
Rasheem Green Bears 225 22 9.78%
Lorenzo Carter Falcons 226 22 9.73%
Drake Jackson 49ers 155 15 9.68%
Joey Bosa Chargers 208 20 9.62%
Anfernee Jennings Patriots 275 26 9.45%
Montez Sweat Bears 518 48 9.27%
Kwity Paye Colts 410 38 9.27%
Michael Hoecht Rams 371 34 9.16%
K'Lavon Chaisson Jaguars 154 14 9.09%
Randy Gregory 49ers 265 24 9.06%
Samson Ebukam Colts 450 40 8.89%
Odafe Oweh Ravens 315 28 8.89%
Lukas Van Ness Packers 182 16 8.79%
Sam Hubbard Bengals 409 35 8.56%
Leonard Floyd Bills 389 33 8.48%
Myles Murphy Bengals 165 14 8.48%
KJ Henry Commanders 155 13 8.39%
Emmanuel Ogbah Dolphins 144 12 8.33%
Dennis Gardeck Cardinals 242 20 8.26%
Travon Walker Jaguars 485 40 8.25%
Brandon Graham Eagles 233 19 8.15%
Jadeveon Clowney Ravens 482 39 8.09%
Bud Dupree Falcons 433 35 8.08%
Za'Darius Smith Browns 387 31 8.01%
Cameron Thomas Cardinals 200 16 8.00%
Brian Burns Panthers 379 30 7.92%
Jonathan Greenard Texans 405 32 7.90%
Von Miller Bills 179 14 7.82%
George Karlaftis Chiefs 453 35 7.73%
Chase Young 49ers 480 37 7.71%
Romeo Okwara Lions 143 11 7.69%
Danielle Hunter Vikings 614 47 7.65%
Byron Young Rams 499 38 7.62%
Kyle Van Noy Ravens 328 25 7.62%
Felix Anudike-Uzomah Chiefs 149 11 7.38%
D.J. Wonnum Vikings 465 34 7.31%
A.J. Epenesa Bills 221 16 7.24%
Micah Parsons Cowboys 513 36 7.02%
Micheal Clemons Jets 157 11 7.01%
Rashad Weaver Titans 130 9 6.92%
BJ Ojulari Cardinals 161 11 6.83%
Zaven Collins Cardinals 272 18 6.62%
Jermaine Johnson Jets 445 29 6.52%
Jerry Hughes Texans 276 18 6.52%
DeMarcus Lawrence Cowboys 384 25 6.51%
Cameron Jordan Saints 449 29 6.46%
Harold Landry III Titans 435 28 6.44%
Anthony Nelson Buccaneers 187 12 6.42%
Joseph Ossai Bengals 109 7 6.42%
Arden Key Titans 476 30 6.30%
Dayo Odeyingbo Colts 365 23 6.30%
Yetur Gross-Matos Panthers 192 12 6.25%
Shaq Lawson Bills 176 11 6.25%
Tyree Wilson Raiders 308 19 6.17%
Josh Uche Patriots 227 14 6.17%
Yaya Diaby Buccaneers 293 18 6.14%
Josh Hines-Allen Jaguars 513 31 6.04%
Azeez Ojulari Giants 265 16 6.04%
Shaquil Barrett Buccaneers 356 21 5.90%
Casey Toohill Commanders 291 17 5.84%
Jacob Martin Colts 107 6 5.61%
Uchenna Nwosu Seahawks 163 9 5.52%
DeMarcus Walker Bears 475 26 5.47%
Kayvon Thibodeaux Giants 520 28 5.38%
John Franklin-Myers Jets 359 17 4.74%
Tanoh Kpassagnon Saints 264 12 4.55%
James Smith-Williams Commanders 246 11 4.47%
Calais Campbell Falcons 413 18 4.36%
Joe Tryon-Shoyinka Buccaneers 280 12 4.29%
Josh Paschal Lions 258 11 4.26%
Denico Autry Titans 499 20 4.01%
Dawuane Smoot Jaguars 230 9 3.91%
Mike Danna Chiefs 464 18 3.88%
Tyquan Lewis Colts 259 10 3.86%
Cam Sample Bengals 208 8 3.85%
Greg Rousseau Bills 370 14 3.78%
Tavius Robinson Ravens 162 6 3.70%
Keion White Patriots 301 11 3.65%
Charles Omenihu Chiefs 251 9 3.59%
Deatrich Wise Jr. Patriots 391 14 3.58%
Pat Jones II Vikings 388 13 3.35%
Victor Dimukeje Cardinals 151 5 3.31%
Jihad Ward Giants 328 9 2.74%
Zach Harrison Falcons 164 3 1.83%
Derick Hall Seahawks 137 2 1.46%

 

