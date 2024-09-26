Introducing Chip Percentage: How frequently do NFL edge rushers get chipped?

• T.J. Watt is getting chipped at the league's highest rate: Watt has been chipped on 37 of his 84 pass-rush snaps this season. No player has been chipped more through three weeks.

• Maxx Crosby is still a problem for offenses: Crosby has been chipped on 21 of his 105 snaps this season.

It’s never too early to start preparing for next season, and for PFF, that means looking at ways to improve PFF Premium Stats. And one way we’re looking to enhance the experience is by introducing more data into the mix.

After introducing several new metrics last week, we're now unveiling “Chip Rate.”

A chip is when a blocker, usually a running back or tight end, briefly hits an edge rusher to disrupt their path to the quarterback before continuing their assignment. This technique is used to slow down or hinder a pass rusher’s momentum, making it harder for them to apply pressure on the quarterback.

So, our metric will track how often an edge rusher is chipped while pursuing the quarterback, including plays nullified by penalties.

Here is how the league's defenders have fared through three weeks of action, with 2023 data included for historical context.

Chip rate through NFL Week 3 (min. 30 snaps)

Chip rate from 2023