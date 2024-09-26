Introducing Chip Percentage: How frequently do NFL edge rushers get chipped?

• T.J. Watt is getting chipped at the league's highest rate: Watt has been chipped on 37 of his 84 pass-rush snaps this season. No player has been chipped more through three weeks.
• Maxx Crosby is still a problem for offenses: Crosby has been chipped on 21 of his 105 snaps this season.
It’s never too early to start preparing for next season, and for PFF, that means looking at ways to improve PFF Premium Stats. And one way we’re looking to enhance the experience is by introducing more data into the mix.
After introducing several new metrics last week, we're now unveiling “Chip Rate.”
A chip is when a blocker, usually a running back or tight end, briefly hits an edge rusher to disrupt their path to the quarterback before continuing their assignment. This technique is used to slow down or hinder a pass rusher’s momentum, making it harder for them to apply pressure on the quarterback.
So, our metric will track how often an edge rusher is chipped while pursuing the quarterback, including plays nullified by penalties.
Here is how the league's defenders have fared through three weeks of action, with 2023 data included for historical context.
Chip rate through NFL Week 3 (min. 30 snaps)
|Name
|Team
|Pass-rush snaps
|Chips
|Chip %
|T.J. Watt
|Steelers
|84
|37
|44.05%
|Jonathon Cooper
|Broncos
|70
|16
|22.86%
|Nik Bonitto
|Broncos
|49
|11
|22.45%
|Michael Hoecht
|Rams
|33
|7
|21.21%
|Maxx Crosby
|Raiders
|105
|21
|20.00%
|Rashan Gary
|Packers
|80
|16
|20.00%
|Myles Garrett
|Browns
|82
|15
|18.29%
|Aidan Hutchinson
|Lions
|110
|20
|18.18%
|Bryce Huff
|Eagles
|44
|8
|18.18%
|Joseph Ossai
|Bengals
|33
|6
|18.18%
|Danielle Hunter
|Texans
|96
|17
|17.71%
|Jermaine Johnson
|Jets
|46
|8
|17.39%
|James Smith-Williams
|Falcons
|41
|7
|17.07%
|Micheal Clemons
|Jets
|47
|8
|17.02%
|Brian Burns
|Giants
|92
|15
|16.30%
|Micah Parsons
|Cowboys
|86
|14
|16.28%
|Marshawn Kneeland
|Cowboys
|43
|7
|16.28%
|Jared Verse
|Rams
|62
|10
|16.13%
|DeMarcus Lawrence
|Cowboys
|70
|11
|15.71%
|Charles Harris
|Panthers
|39
|6
|15.38%
|Javontae Jean-Baptiste
|Commanders
|33
|5
|15.15%
|Nick Bosa
|49ers
|90
|13
|14.44%
|Derick Hall
|Seahawks
|63
|9
|14.29%
|Takk McKinley
|Jets
|42
|6
|14.29%
|Kayvon Thibodeaux
|Giants
|93
|13
|13.98%
|Trey Hendrickson
|Bengals
|74
|10
|13.51%
|Alex Highsmith
|Steelers
|67
|9
|13.43%
|Janarius Robinson
|Raiders
|53
|7
|13.21%
|Anthony Nelson
|Buccaneers
|38
|5
|13.16%
|Will Anderson Jr.
|Texans
|85
|11
|12.94%
|David Ojabo
|Ravens
|66
|8
|12.12%
|Josh Paschal
|Lions
|35
|4
|11.43%
|Kingsley Enagbare
|Packers
|53
|6
|11.32%
|Jadeveon Clowney
|Panthers
|62
|7
|11.29%
|Andrew Van Ginkel
|Vikings
|62
|7
|11.29%
|Dre'Mont Jones
|Seahawks
|72
|8
|11.11%
|Leonard Floyd
|49ers
|54
|6
|11.11%
|Dayo Odeyingbo
|Colts
|73
|8
|10.96%
|Dorance Armstrong
|Commanders
|64
|7
|10.94%
|Carl Granderson
|Saints
|103
|11
|10.68%
|Josh Hines-Allen
|Jaguars
|95
|10
|10.53%
|Khalil Mack
|Chargers
|76
|8
|10.53%
|Darrell Taylor
|Bears
|48
|5
|10.42%
|Harold Landry III
|Titans
|70
|7
|10.00%
|Dante Fowler Jr.
|Commanders
|51
|5
|9.80%
|Travon Walker
|Jaguars
|93
|9
|9.68%
|Byron Young
|Rams
|62
|6
|9.68%
|Kwity Paye
|Colts
|85
|8
|9.41%
|Chase Young
|Saints
|98
|9
|9.18%
|Preston Smith
|Packers
|77
|7
|9.09%
|Matthew Judon
|Falcons
|55
|5
|9.09%
|Chris Braswell
|Buccaneers
|33
|3
|9.09%
|Montez Sweat
|Bears
|78
|7
|8.97%
|Lukas Van Ness
|Packers
|45
|4
|8.89%
|Jonathan Greenard
|Vikings
|103
|9
|8.74%
|Will McDonald IV
|Jets
|58
|5
|8.62%
|Casey Toohill
|Bills
|35
|3
|8.57%
|Arden Key
|Titans
|71
|6
|8.45%
|Kyle Van Noy
|Ravens
|60
|5
|8.33%
|Odafe Oweh
|Ravens
|98
|8
|8.16%
|Von Miller
|Bills
|63
|5
|7.94%
|Arik Armstead
|Jaguars
|66
|5
|7.58%
|Joey Bosa
|Chargers
|40
|3
|7.50%
|Azeez Ojulari
|Giants
|40
|3
|7.50%
|Lorenzo Carter
|Falcons
|55
|4
|7.27%
|Josh Sweat
|Eagles
|71
|5
|7.04%
|Marcus Davenport
|Lions
|59
|4
|6.78%
|Arnold Ebiketie
|Falcons
|30
|2
|6.67%
|Za'Darius Smith
|Browns
|77
|5
|6.49%
|Nick Herbig
|Steelers
|31
|2
|6.45%
|Jonah Elliss
|Broncos
|31
|2
|6.45%
|Dallas Turner
|Vikings
|32
|2
|6.25%
|Chauncey Golston
|Cowboys
|33
|2
|6.06%
|Ogbo Okoronkwo
|Browns
|33
|2
|6.06%
|DeMarcus Walker
|Bears
|85
|5
|5.88%
|Sam Hubbard
|Bengals
|68
|4
|5.88%
|Emmanuel Ogbah
|Dolphins
|52
|3
|5.77%
|Payton Turner
|Saints
|35
|2
|5.71%
|Zaven Collins
|Cardinals
|35
|2
|5.71%
|Tavius Robinson
|Ravens
|35
|2
|5.71%
|George Karlaftis
|Chiefs
|108
|6
|5.56%
|Tyquan Lewis
|Colts
|76
|4
|5.26%
|Laiatu Latu
|Colts
|57
|3
|5.26%
|Boye Mafe
|Seahawks
|80
|4
|5.00%
|Yaya Diaby
|Buccaneers
|80
|4
|5.00%
|Bud Dupree
|Chargers
|64
|3
|4.69%
|Deatrich Wise Jr.
|Patriots
|65
|3
|4.62%
|Josh Uche
|Patriots
|44
|2
|4.55%
|A.J. Epenesa
|Bills
|67
|3
|4.48%
|Derek Barnett
|Texans
|47
|2
|4.26%
|Alex Wright
|Browns
|48
|2
|4.17%
|Jaelan Phillips
|Dolphins
|51
|2
|3.92%
|Anfernee Jennings
|Patriots
|55
|2
|3.64%
|Mike Danna
|Chiefs
|83
|3
|3.61%
|Keion White
|Patriots
|90
|3
|3.33%
|DJ Johnson
|Panthers
|30
|1
|3.33%
|Joe Tryon-Shoyinka
|Buccaneers
|66
|2
|3.03%
|Pat Jones II
|Vikings
|67
|2
|2.99%
|Greg Rousseau
|Bills
|86
|2
|2.33%
|Dennis Gardeck
|Cardinals
|43
|1
|2.33%
|Brandon Graham
|Eagles
|46
|1
|2.17%
|Cameron Jordan
|Saints
|55
|1
|1.82%
|Tuli Tuipulotu
|Chargers
|57
|0
|0.00%
|Clelin Ferrell
|Commanders
|37
|0
|0.00%
|L.J. Collier
|Cardinals
|33
|0
|0.00%
|LaBryan Ray
|Panthers
|33
|0
|0.00%
Chip rate from 2023
|Name
|Team
|Pass-rush snaps
|Chips
|Chip %
|Myles Garrett
|Browns
|501
|111
|22.16%
|T.J. Watt
|Steelers
|551
|110
|19.96%
|Zack Baun
|Saints
|137
|26
|18.98%
|Maxx Crosby
|Raiders
|657
|114
|17.35%
|Ogbo Okoronkwo
|Browns
|276
|45
|16.30%
|Dante Fowler Jr.
|Cowboys
|202
|30
|14.85%
|Haason Reddick
|Eagles
|557
|81
|14.54%
|Malcolm Koonce
|Raiders
|344
|50
|14.53%
|Rashan Gary
|Packers
|384
|53
|13.80%
|Bradley Chubb
|Dolphins
|475
|64
|13.47%
|Jaelan Phillips
|Dolphins
|208
|27
|12.98%
|Dominique Robinson
|Bears
|155
|20
|12.90%
|Khalil Mack
|Chargers
|534
|68
|12.73%
|Bryce Huff
|Jets
|334
|41
|12.28%
|Alex Wright
|Browns
|223
|27
|12.11%
|Nick Bosa
|49ers
|567
|68
|11.99%
|Trey Hendrickson
|Bengals
|469
|56
|11.94%
|Alex Highsmith
|Steelers
|501
|59
|11.78%
|Jonathon Cooper
|Broncos
|421
|49
|11.64%
|Kingsley Enagbare
|Packers
|207
|24
|11.59%
|Nik Bonitto
|Broncos
|276
|31
|11.23%
|Boye Mafe
|Seahawks
|443
|48
|10.84%
|Yannick Ngakoue
|Bears
|408
|44
|10.78%
|Frank Clark
|Seahawks
|112
|12
|10.71%
|Josh Sweat
|Eagles
|564
|60
|10.64%
|Justin Hollins
|Chargers
|104
|11
|10.58%
|Preston Smith
|Packers
|419
|44
|10.50%
|Aidan Hutchinson
|Lions
|624
|65
|10.42%
|Tuli Tuipulotu
|Chargers
|444
|46
|10.36%
|Derek Barnett
|Texans
|165
|17
|10.30%
|Will Anderson Jr.
|Texans
|408
|42
|10.29%
|Arnold Ebiketie
|Falcons
|175
|18
|10.29%
|Clelin Ferrell
|49ers
|294
|30
|10.20%
|Baron Browning
|Broncos
|246
|25
|10.16%
|Carl Granderson
|Saints
|522
|53
|10.15%
|Charles Harris
|Lions
|199
|20
|10.05%
|Dorance Armstrong
|Cowboys
|280
|28
|10.00%
|Andrew Van Ginkel
|Dolphins
|321
|32
|9.97%
|Darrell Taylor
|Seahawks
|292
|29
|9.93%
|Sam Williams
|Cowboys
|192
|19
|9.90%
|Rasheem Green
|Bears
|225
|22
|9.78%
|Lorenzo Carter
|Falcons
|226
|22
|9.73%
|Drake Jackson
|49ers
|155
|15
|9.68%
|Joey Bosa
|Chargers
|208
|20
|9.62%
|Anfernee Jennings
|Patriots
|275
|26
|9.45%
|Montez Sweat
|Bears
|518
|48
|9.27%
|Kwity Paye
|Colts
|410
|38
|9.27%
|Michael Hoecht
|Rams
|371
|34
|9.16%
|K'Lavon Chaisson
|Jaguars
|154
|14
|9.09%
|Randy Gregory
|49ers
|265
|24
|9.06%
|Samson Ebukam
|Colts
|450
|40
|8.89%
|Odafe Oweh
|Ravens
|315
|28
|8.89%
|Lukas Van Ness
|Packers
|182
|16
|8.79%
|Sam Hubbard
|Bengals
|409
|35
|8.56%
|Leonard Floyd
|Bills
|389
|33
|8.48%
|Myles Murphy
|Bengals
|165
|14
|8.48%
|KJ Henry
|Commanders
|155
|13
|8.39%
|Emmanuel Ogbah
|Dolphins
|144
|12
|8.33%
|Dennis Gardeck
|Cardinals
|242
|20
|8.26%
|Travon Walker
|Jaguars
|485
|40
|8.25%
|Brandon Graham
|Eagles
|233
|19
|8.15%
|Jadeveon Clowney
|Ravens
|482
|39
|8.09%
|Bud Dupree
|Falcons
|433
|35
|8.08%
|Za'Darius Smith
|Browns
|387
|31
|8.01%
|Cameron Thomas
|Cardinals
|200
|16
|8.00%
|Brian Burns
|Panthers
|379
|30
|7.92%
|Jonathan Greenard
|Texans
|405
|32
|7.90%
|Von Miller
|Bills
|179
|14
|7.82%
|George Karlaftis
|Chiefs
|453
|35
|7.73%
|Chase Young
|49ers
|480
|37
|7.71%
|Romeo Okwara
|Lions
|143
|11
|7.69%
|Danielle Hunter
|Vikings
|614
|47
|7.65%
|Byron Young
|Rams
|499
|38
|7.62%
|Kyle Van Noy
|Ravens
|328
|25
|7.62%
|Felix Anudike-Uzomah
|Chiefs
|149
|11
|7.38%
|D.J. Wonnum
|Vikings
|465
|34
|7.31%
|A.J. Epenesa
|Bills
|221
|16
|7.24%
|Micah Parsons
|Cowboys
|513
|36
|7.02%
|Micheal Clemons
|Jets
|157
|11
|7.01%
|Rashad Weaver
|Titans
|130
|9
|6.92%
|BJ Ojulari
|Cardinals
|161
|11
|6.83%
|Zaven Collins
|Cardinals
|272
|18
|6.62%
|Jermaine Johnson
|Jets
|445
|29
|6.52%
|Jerry Hughes
|Texans
|276
|18
|6.52%
|DeMarcus Lawrence
|Cowboys
|384
|25
|6.51%
|Cameron Jordan
|Saints
|449
|29
|6.46%
|Harold Landry III
|Titans
|435
|28
|6.44%
|Anthony Nelson
|Buccaneers
|187
|12
|6.42%
|Joseph Ossai
|Bengals
|109
|7
|6.42%
|Arden Key
|Titans
|476
|30
|6.30%
|Dayo Odeyingbo
|Colts
|365
|23
|6.30%
|Yetur Gross-Matos
|Panthers
|192
|12
|6.25%
|Shaq Lawson
|Bills
|176
|11
|6.25%
|Tyree Wilson
|Raiders
|308
|19
|6.17%
|Josh Uche
|Patriots
|227
|14
|6.17%
|Yaya Diaby
|Buccaneers
|293
|18
|6.14%
|Josh Hines-Allen
|Jaguars
|513
|31
|6.04%
|Azeez Ojulari
|Giants
|265
|16
|6.04%
|Shaquil Barrett
|Buccaneers
|356
|21
|5.90%
|Casey Toohill
|Commanders
|291
|17
|5.84%
|Jacob Martin
|Colts
|107
|6
|5.61%
|Uchenna Nwosu
|Seahawks
|163
|9
|5.52%
|DeMarcus Walker
|Bears
|475
|26
|5.47%
|Kayvon Thibodeaux
|Giants
|520
|28
|5.38%
|John Franklin-Myers
|Jets
|359
|17
|4.74%
|Tanoh Kpassagnon
|Saints
|264
|12
|4.55%
|James Smith-Williams
|Commanders
|246
|11
|4.47%
|Calais Campbell
|Falcons
|413
|18
|4.36%
|Joe Tryon-Shoyinka
|Buccaneers
|280
|12
|4.29%
|Josh Paschal
|Lions
|258
|11
|4.26%
|Denico Autry
|Titans
|499
|20
|4.01%
|Dawuane Smoot
|Jaguars
|230
|9
|3.91%
|Mike Danna
|Chiefs
|464
|18
|3.88%
|Tyquan Lewis
|Colts
|259
|10
|3.86%
|Cam Sample
|Bengals
|208
|8
|3.85%
|Greg Rousseau
|Bills
|370
|14
|3.78%
|Tavius Robinson
|Ravens
|162
|6
|3.70%
|Keion White
|Patriots
|301
|11
|3.65%
|Charles Omenihu
|Chiefs
|251
|9
|3.59%
|Deatrich Wise Jr.
|Patriots
|391
|14
|3.58%
|Pat Jones II
|Vikings
|388
|13
|3.35%
|Victor Dimukeje
|Cardinals
|151
|5
|3.31%
|Jihad Ward
|Giants
|328
|9
|2.74%
|Zach Harrison
|Falcons
|164
|3
|1.83%
|Derick Hall
|Seahawks
|137
|2
|1.46%