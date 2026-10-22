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Bucaneers edge defender David Walker is emerging as a draft steal
By Gordon McGuinness
  • NFL-leading pass-rush efficiency: David Walker‘s 26.0% pass-rush win rate and 7.0% sack rate rank first among 108 qualifying edge defenders through Week 6.
  • Strong performance beyond traditional stats: Walker ranks third in adjusted pass-rush grade, behind only Aidan Hutchinson and Maxx Crosby.
  • Potential for a larger role: Walker ranks second among qualifying edge defenders in run-stop percentage, although his production has come in limited snaps.

One of the most underrated stories of the first six weeks of the 2026 NFL season has been the play of Tampa Bay Buccaneers second-year edge defender David Walker, who didn't play a single snap as a rookie due to injury. He's making some serious noise off the edge for the Buccaneers, so let's dig into where he's winning.

College Career

Walker was dominant at the FCS level for Central Arkansas, earning PFF pass-rush grades above 90.0 in three straight seasons from 2022 to 2024. His 94.0 PFF pass-rush grade led all college edge defenders in 2024, though it's not an apples-to-apples comparison with players who faced FBS opposition week in and week out.

His production was impressive regardless of the level of competition. In 2024, Walker recorded 55 pressures on 351 pass-rushing snaps, including 12 sacks, six quarterback hits and 37 hurries. He also batted four passes at the line of scrimmage, while his 21.3% pass-rush win rate ranked 15th among FBS and FCS edge defenders.

He was just as effective against the run, earning a 92.6 PFF run-defense grade while recording 35 tackles, 29 defensive stops and three forced fumbles. His 9.5% run-stop percentage ranked 59th among FBS and FCS edge defenders, while his 20.9% positively graded play rate against the run ranked 19th.

David Walker: Stable and unstable metrics (2022-2024)

Stable metrics

Unstable metrics

Across his three seasons from 2022 to 2024, Walker ranked in the 99th percentile in both PFF pass-rush grade and pass-rush win rate, and in the 100th percentile in PFF run-defense grade and run-stop percentage.

NFL Draft and Rookie Season

Walker fell to the fourth round of the 2025 NFL Draft because of concerns about his competition level and arm length (31.9 inches, 20th percentile among edge defenders historically).

His profile was always that of a player who could far outperform his draft stock, though, and after missing his entire rookie season, we're seeing exactly that in Year 2.

60.070.080.090.0Run Defense Grade50.060.070.080.090.0100.0Pass Rush GradeAVGAVG
Walker
Green
Jaworski
Williams
Grant
Ezeiruaku
McLeod
Bailey
Wilson
Kamara
Humphrey-Grace
Swinson
Givens
Owens
Hurkett
Tolsma
Casey
Adele
Hassanein
Lenon
McDonough
Walker Jr.
Baker
Claypool
Mullen
Kelly
Bridges
Batty
Bush Jr.
Ruiz
Green II
Rawlins
Williams
Booker
Crawford
Berger
Heldman
Pena
Jones
Holmes
Thomas
Diggs
Ahio
Cage
Oladejo
Blomstrom
George
Herzog
Taylor
Ugwu
Ponder
Howard
Tangelo
Oliveira-Chace
Liverpool
Heldt
Brown
Navratil
Smith
Westmoreland
Bauer
Pirris
Montes
Butler
Smith
Cooper Jr.
Watkins
Santiago
Craig
Pearcy
Thomas
Harry
Stewart
Carlton
Looes
Athy
Jacas
White
Freeman
Byrd
Striggow
Bennett Jr.
Hammond
Virgin-Morgan
Benza
Butler
Miles
Roach
Carr
Cox
Shew
Fillinger
Tuiasosopo
Wright
Ochojski
Wa-Kalonji
Reed
Tunuufi
Spelman
Miles
Swint
Julien
Bynum
Salomons
Lyons
Fano
Dzidzienyo
Doyle Jr.
Brown
Scott III
Pullen
Kobo
Osafo-Mensah
Tafiti
Williams
Luqman
Hudson
Eaton Jr.
Martin
Daniel
George
Jackson
Kennedy
Tuitele
The same players and metrics are available as a sortable table on each team's Leaders tab.
Source: Premium Stats Pro

Breakout

While he is still being used in a rotational role, we're seeing some huge flashes from Walker in 2026. Among the 108 edge defenders with at least 50 pass-rushing snaps through the first six weeks of the season, Walker's 26.0% PFF pass-rush win rate ranks first, as does his 7.0% sack rate. His 84.1 PFF pass-rush grade ranks sixth, while his 8.8% knockdown rate (which combines sacks and quarterback hits) ranks fifth.

Another new metric at PFF this season is adjusted pass-rush grade. It takes into consideration the difficulty of the block faced, including double-teams, as well as how likely a player is to win a rep given the down, distance and other situational factors. Walker ranks third in that metric, behind only Aidan Hutchinson and Maxx Crosby.

Highest adjusted pass-rush grades through Week 6 (Min. 50 snaps)

Rank Player Pass-Rush Snaps Adjusted Pass Rush Grade
1 Aidan Hutchinson 231 97.2
2 Maxx Crosby 211 97.0
3 David Walker 57 96.2
4 Will Anderson Jr. 208 95.9
5 Chase Young 171 95.3
6 Cameron Thomas 156 95.0
7 Greg Rousseau 224 94.9
8 Nik Bonitto 149 94.4
9 Abdul Carter 200 94.0
10 Princely Umanmielen 110 90.2

Week 1 to Week 6

His work as a pass-rusher has come on a relatively small sample size, and it's an even smaller sample as a run defender, but he's proving he deserves more snaps there, too. So far this season, he has produced a 16.0% run-stop percentage on 27 snaps against the run, ranking second among the 127 edge defenders with at least 25 run-defense snaps.

Because of the sample size, it's too early to be definitive about what Walker will be in the NFL. But one thing we can say is that his work both as a pass-rusher and as a run defender through the first six weeks of the 2026 season is crying out for him to be on the field even more. Right now, he looks like a strong rotational piece, but if he develops into a full-time player, we'll be talking about one of the top draft steals of the past 10 years.

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