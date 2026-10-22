NFL-leading pass-rush efficiency: David Walker‘s 26.0% pass-rush win rate and 7.0% sack rate rank first among 108 qualifying edge defenders through Week 6.

Strong performance beyond traditional stats: Walker ranks third in adjusted pass-rush grade, behind only Aidan Hutchinson and Maxx Crosby.

Potential for a larger role: Walker ranks second among qualifying edge defenders in run-stop percentage, although his production has come in limited snaps.

One of the most underrated stories of the first six weeks of the 2026 NFL season has been the play of Tampa Bay Buccaneers second-year edge defender David Walker, who didn't play a single snap as a rookie due to injury. He's making some serious noise off the edge for the Buccaneers, so let's dig into where he's winning.

College Career

Walker was dominant at the FCS level for Central Arkansas, earning PFF pass-rush grades above 90.0 in three straight seasons from 2022 to 2024. His 94.0 PFF pass-rush grade led all college edge defenders in 2024, though it's not an apples-to-apples comparison with players who faced FBS opposition week in and week out.

His production was impressive regardless of the level of competition. In 2024, Walker recorded 55 pressures on 351 pass-rushing snaps, including 12 sacks, six quarterback hits and 37 hurries. He also batted four passes at the line of scrimmage, while his 21.3% pass-rush win rate ranked 15th among FBS and FCS edge defenders.

He was just as effective against the run, earning a 92.6 PFF run-defense grade while recording 35 tackles, 29 defensive stops and three forced fumbles. His 9.5% run-stop percentage ranked 59th among FBS and FCS edge defenders, while his 20.9% positively graded play rate against the run ranked 19th.

David Walker: Stable and unstable metrics (2022-2024) Stable metrics Pass Rush Grade 99 Pass Rush Grade on True Pass Rushes 100 Pass Rush Grade w/o Play Action 98 Pass Rush Win % 99 Run Defense Grade 100 Run Stop % 100 Unstable metrics Sack % 96 Clean Up / Pursuit Pressure % 7 Missed Tackle % 27

Across his three seasons from 2022 to 2024, Walker ranked in the 99th percentile in both PFF pass-rush grade and pass-rush win rate, and in the 100th percentile in PFF run-defense grade and run-stop percentage.

NFL Draft and Rookie Season

Walker fell to the fourth round of the 2025 NFL Draft because of concerns about his competition level and arm length (31.9 inches, 20th percentile among edge defenders historically).

His profile was always that of a player who could far outperform his draft stock, though, and after missing his entire rookie season, we're seeing exactly that in Year 2.

60.0 70.0 80.0 90.0 Run Defense Grade 50.0 60.0 70.0 80.0 90.0 100.0 Pass Rush Grade AVG AVG Walker Green Jaworski Williams Grant Ezeiruaku McLeod Bailey Wilson Kamara Humphrey-Grace Swinson Givens Owens Hurkett Tolsma Casey Adele Hassanein Lenon McDonough Walker Jr. Baker Claypool Mullen Kelly Bridges Batty Bush Jr. Ruiz Green II Rawlins Williams Booker Crawford Berger Heldman Pena Jones Holmes Thomas Diggs Ahio Cage Oladejo Blomstrom George Herzog Taylor Ugwu Ponder Howard Tangelo Oliveira-Chace Liverpool Heldt Brown Navratil Smith Westmoreland Bauer Pirris Montes Butler Smith Cooper Jr. Watkins Santiago Craig Pearcy Thomas Harry Stewart Carlton Looes Athy Jacas White Freeman Byrd Striggow Bennett Jr. Hammond Virgin-Morgan Benza Butler Miles Roach Carr Cox Shew Fillinger Tuiasosopo Wright Ochojski Wa-Kalonji Reed Tunuufi Spelman Miles Swint Julien Bynum Salomons Lyons Fano Dzidzienyo Doyle Jr. Brown Scott III Pullen Kobo Osafo-Mensah Tafiti Williams Luqman Hudson Eaton Jr. Martin Daniel George Jackson Kennedy Tuitele The same players and metrics are available as a sortable table on each team's Leaders tab. David Walker ED · CENT ARK Run Defense Grade 92.6 1st / 124 Pass Rush Grade 94.0 1st / 124 Mike Green ED · MARSHALL Run Defense Grade 90.2 4th / 124 Pass Rush Grade 91.4 3rd / 124 Matt Jaworski ED · FORDHAM Run Defense Grade 91.5 2nd / 124 Pass Rush Grade 88.4 12th / 124 Elijah Williams ED · MORGAN ST Run Defense Grade 85.8 8th / 124 Pass Rush Grade 90.2 7th / 124 Jeremiah Grant ED · RICHMOND Run Defense Grade 88.4 5th / 124 Pass Rush Grade 79.1 20th / 124 Donovan Ezeiruaku ED · BOSTON COL Run Defense Grade 83.6 11th / 124 Pass Rush Grade 90.4 5th / 124 Jalen McLeod ED · AUBURN Run Defense Grade 85.7 9th / 124 Pass Rush Grade 90.7 4th / 124 Malachi Bailey ED · ALCORN ST Run Defense Grade 79.9 16th / 124 Pass Rush Grade 91.7 2nd / 124 Riley Wilson ED · MONTANA Run Defense Grade 86.5 7th / 124 Pass Rush Grade 88.9 9th / 124 Mikail Kamara ED · INDIANA Run Defense Grade 75.6 34th / 124 Pass Rush Grade 88.5 11th / 124 Mi'Quise Humphrey-Grace ED · S DAKOTA Run Defense Grade 90.4 3rd / 124 Pass Rush Grade 70.8 53rd / 124 Bradyn Swinson ED · LSU Run Defense Grade 70.5 64th / 124 Pass Rush Grade 90.3 6th / 124 Ckelby Givens ED · SOUTHERN U Run Defense Grade 82.1 13th / 124 Pass Rush Grade 77.5 28th / 124 Chancellor Owens ED · NWSTATE Run Defense Grade 87.1 6th / 124 Pass Rush Grade 72.1 45th / 124 Ethan Hurkett ED · IOWA Run Defense Grade 76.5 30th / 124 Pass Rush Grade 78.0 24th / 124 Riley Tolsma ED · BALL ST Run Defense Grade 79.6 17th / 124 Pass Rush Grade 73.6 42nd / 124 McCoy Casey ED · SE MO ST Run Defense Grade 85.5 10th / 124 Pass Rush Grade 71.2 52nd / 124 Ejike Adele ED · DARTMOUTH Run Defense Grade 78.4 24th / 124 Pass Rush Grade 73.8 41st / 124 Ahmed Hassanein ED · BOISE ST Run Defense Grade 80.7 15th / 124 Pass Rush Grade 76.9 29th / 124 Nicholas Lenon ED · MERRIMACK Run Defense Grade 67.3 80th / 124 Pass Rush Grade 90.1 8th / 124 Tamatoa McDonough ED · YALE Run Defense Grade 77.2 28th / 124 Pass Rush Grade 76.8 30th / 124 Johnny Walker Jr. ED · MISSOURI Run Defense Grade 75.6 34th / 124 Pass Rush Grade 77.9 25th / 124 Darrian Baker ED · E KENTUCKY Run Defense Grade 78.7 21st / 124 Pass Rush Grade 72.0 46th / 124 Finn Claypool ED · DRAKE Run Defense Grade 70.6 63rd / 124 Pass Rush Grade 83.7 14th / 124 Braden Mullen ED · DARTMOUTH Run Defense Grade 75.7 32nd / 124 Pass Rush Grade 70.0 60th / 124 Nyjalik Kelly ED · UCF Run Defense Grade 78.5 23rd / 124 Pass Rush Grade 71.9 47th / 124 Devo Bridges ED · FRESNO ST Run Defense Grade 76.6 29th / 124 Pass Rush Grade 72.5 44th / 124 Tyler Batty ED · BYU Run Defense Grade 74.4 40th / 124 Pass Rush Grade 75.0 36th / 124 TJ Bush Jr. ED · LIBERTY Run Defense Grade 75.0 38th / 124 Pass Rush Grade 75.1 35th / 124 Flex Ruiz ED · NEW HAMP Run Defense Grade 79.5 18th / 124 Pass Rush Grade 76.2 32nd / 124 B.J. Green II ED · COLORADO Run Defense Grade 63.4 105th / 124 Pass Rush Grade 88.8 10th / 124 Julian Rawlins ED · DAVIDSON Run Defense Grade 70.1 67th / 124 Pass Rush Grade 77.9 25th / 124 Declan Williams ED · INCAR WORD Run Defense Grade 77.5 27th / 124 Pass Rush Grade 70.2 56th / 124 Keandre Booker ED · TENN STATE Run Defense Grade 78.9 20th / 124 Pass Rush Grade 73.3 43rd / 124 Dion Crawford ED · BUFFALO Run Defense Grade 75.2 36th / 124 Pass Rush Grade 70.1 57th / 124 Brandon Berger ED · BALL ST Run Defense Grade 60.1 116th / 124 Pass Rush Grade 71.3 51st / 124 Michael Heldman ED · C MICHIGAN Run Defense Grade 70.3 65th / 124 Pass Rush Grade 80.5 19th / 124 A.J. Pena ED · RHODE ISLD Run Defense Grade 83.2 12th / 124 Pass Rush Grade 67.3 65th / 124 Sai'vion Jones ED · LSU Run Defense Grade 69.1 72nd / 124 Pass Rush Grade 77.8 27th / 124 Xavier Holmes ED · MAINE Run Defense Grade 75.1 37th / 124 Pass Rush Grade 64.9 80th / 124 Treqwan Thomas ED · ALABAMA ST Run Defense Grade 65.6 92nd / 124 Pass Rush Grade 78.7 22nd / 124 Fadil Diggs ED · SYRACUSE Run Defense Grade 65.7 91st / 124 Pass Rush Grade 83.2 16th / 124 Ben Ahio ED · SACRAMENTO Run Defense Grade 81.4 14th / 124 Pass Rush Grade 61.3 93rd / 124 Bryce Cage ED · GRAMBLING Run Defense Grade 66.2 88th / 124 Pass Rush Grade 86.6 13th / 124 Oluwafemi Oladejo ED · UCLA Run Defense Grade 78.6 22nd / 124 Pass Rush Grade 65.6 72nd / 124 Cooper Blomstrom ED · GEORGETOWN Run Defense Grade 71.0 58th / 124 Pass Rush Grade 76.5 31st / 124 Logan George ED · IDAHO ST Run Defense Grade 72.6 48th / 124 Pass Rush Grade 74.5 38th / 124 Luke Herzog ED · STTHOM Run Defense Grade 68.8 74th / 124 Pass Rush Grade 62.6 86th / 124 Nikko Taylor ED · OREGON ST Run Defense Grade 71.2 57th / 124 Pass Rush Grade 71.7 49th / 124 Brian Ugwu ED · MIAMI OH Run Defense Grade 66.1 89th / 124 Pass Rush Grade 80.7 18th / 124 Elijah Ponder ED · CAL POLY Run Defense Grade 74.0 45th / 124 Pass Rush Grade 70.4 55th / 124 Jalen Howard ED · CENT CT ST Run Defense Grade 74.2 42nd / 124 Pass Rush Grade 65.1 78th / 124 Paul Tangelo ED · ST FRANCIS Run Defense Grade 68.0 76th / 124 Pass Rush Grade 78.9 21st / 124 Nicholas Oliveira-Chace ED · E ILLINOIS Run Defense Grade 74.4 40th / 124 Pass Rush Grade 66.2 69th / 124 Jorel Liverpool ED · WAGNER Run Defense Grade 72.4 50th / 124 Pass Rush Grade 65.1 78th / 124 Will Heldt ED · PURDUE Run Defense Grade 74.8 39th / 124 Pass Rush Grade 70.1 57th / 124 Tyreke Brown ED · SACR HEART Run Defense Grade 66.5 87th / 124 Pass Rush Grade 69.4 61st / 124 Josh Navratil ED · N DAKOTA Run Defense Grade 63.7 103rd / 124 Pass Rush Grade 70.1 57th / 124 Tre Smith ED · ARIZONA Run Defense Grade 64.9 96th / 124 Pass Rush Grade 74.2 40th / 124 Mo Westmoreland ED · UTEP Run Defense Grade 65.1 95th / 124 Pass Rush Grade 75.8 33rd / 124 Luke Bauer ED · MOREHEAD Run Defense Grade 70.8 61st / 124 Pass Rush Grade 71.6 50th / 124 Luke Pirris ED · NAVY Run Defense Grade 73.1 47th / 124 Pass Rush Grade 60.4 98th / 124 Eric Montes ED · DELWARE ST Run Defense Grade 74.1 43rd / 124 Pass Rush Grade 59.9 101st / 124 Kam Butler ED · VIRGINIA Run Defense Grade 64.2 100th / 124 Pass Rush Grade 74.9 37th / 124 Darion Smith ED · MO STATE Run Defense Grade 78.2 25th / 124 Pass Rush Grade 65.5 73rd / 124 Keith Cooper Jr. ED · HOUSTON Run Defense Grade 74.0 45th / 124 Pass Rush Grade 60.7 95th / 124 DQ Watkins ED · LIUSHAR Run Defense Grade 72.1 53rd / 124 Pass Rush Grade 65.3 75th / 124 David Santiago ED · AIR FORCE Run Defense Grade 64.4 99th / 124 Pass Rush Grade 63.2 83rd / 124 Deontae Craig ED · IOWA Run Defense Grade 64.5 98th / 124 Pass Rush Grade 71.9 47th / 124 Josh Pearcy ED · RICE Run Defense Grade 69.3 70th / 124 Pass Rush Grade 61.8 90th / 124 Tra Thomas ED · TEMPLE Run Defense Grade 74.1 43rd / 124 Pass Rush Grade 63.3 82nd / 124 Darrius Harry ED · SOUTHERN U Run Defense Grade 79.0 19th / 124 Pass Rush Grade 61.8 90th / 124 Kobe Stewart ED · BUFFALO Run Defense Grade 66.6 86th / 124 Pass Rush Grade 67.0 68th / 124 Xavier Carlton ED · CAL Run Defense Grade 71.6 55th / 124 Pass Rush Grade 65.8 70th / 124 Charles Looes ED · RICE Run Defense Grade 59.5 120th / 124 Pass Rush Grade 81.2 17th / 124 Zack Athy ED · STHLSK Run Defense Grade 72.6 48th / 124 Pass Rush Grade 59.1 106th / 124 Gabe Jacas ED · ILLINOIS Run Defense Grade 59.4 121st / 124 Pass Rush Grade 83.3 15th / 124 Trey White ED · S DIEGO ST Run Defense Grade 61.4 111th / 124 Pass Rush Grade 74.4 39th / 124 Jalen Freeman ED · LAMAR Run Defense Grade 70.0 68th / 124 Pass Rush Grade 65.3 75th / 124 Camden Byrd ED · RICHMOND Run Defense Grade 63.7 103rd / 124 Pass Rush Grade 65.3 75th / 124 Danny Striggow ED · MINNESOTA Run Defense Grade 75.7 32nd / 124 Pass Rush Grade 62.5 87th / 124 Chico Bennett Jr. ED · VIRGINIA Run Defense Grade 68.8 74th / 124 Pass Rush Grade 68.2 64th / 124 Jonathan Hammond ED · WM & MARY Run Defense Grade 56.9 124th / 124 Pass Rush Grade 78.5 23rd / 124 Jayden Virgin-Morgan ED · BOISE ST Run Defense Grade 71.3 56th / 124 Pass Rush Grade 60.0 100th / 124 Noah Benza ED · MOREHEAD Run Defense Grade 72.2 51st / 124 Pass Rush Grade 59.9 101st / 124 Cannon Butler ED · N IOWA Run Defense Grade 78.1 26th / 124 Pass Rush Grade 56.8 115th / 124 Noah Miles ED · HOWARD Run Defense Grade 63.3 106th / 124 Pass Rush Grade 75.8 33rd / 124 Kaghen Roach ED · ABILENE CH Run Defense Grade 75.9 31st / 124 Pass Rush Grade 58.6 108th / 124 Lanell Carr ED · INDIANA Run Defense Grade 70.9 60th / 124 Pass Rush Grade 70.6 54th / 124 Keelan Cox ED · TEXAS STHN Run Defense Grade 60.7 113th / 124 Pass Rush Grade 58.0 110th / 124 Joey Shew ED · INDIANA ST Run Defense Grade 64.7 97th / 124 Pass Rush Grade 61.3 93rd / 124 Van Fillinger ED · UTAH Run Defense Grade 66.8 84th / 124 Pass Rush Grade 67.3 65th / 124 Jacob Tuiasosopo ED · MAINE Run Defense Grade 72.1 53rd / 124 Pass Rush Grade 52.5 121st / 124 Chris Wright ED · ABILENE CH Run Defense Grade 69.3 70th / 124 Pass Rush Grade 59.6 103rd / 124 Tyler Ochojski ED · LEHIGH Run Defense Grade 69.0 73rd / 124 Pass Rush Grade 62.4 89th / 124 Mukendi Wa-Kalonji ED · COLO STATE Run Defense Grade 70.7 62nd / 124 Pass Rush Grade 54.5 119th / 124 Justin Reed ED · NAVY Run Defense Grade 63.3 106th / 124 Pass Rush Grade 65.8 70th / 124 Voi Tunuufi ED · WASHINGTON Run Defense Grade 65.5 94th / 124 Pass Rush Grade 61.4 92nd / 124 Kevin Spelman ED · VALPO Run Defense Grade 67.6 79th / 124 Pass Rush Grade 57.2 112th / 124 Jordan Miles ED · KENNESAW Run Defense Grade 60.3 115th / 124 Pass Rush Grade 62.5 87th / 124 Kevin Swint ED · GA STATE Run Defense Grade 61.2 112th / 124 Pass Rush Grade 64.8 81st / 124 Louce Julien ED · UMASS Run Defense Grade 63.1 109th / 124 Pass Rush Grade 69.0 62nd / 124 Anthony Bynum ED · MIDDLE TN Run Defense Grade 67.0 82nd / 124 Pass Rush Grade 54.1 120th / 124 Gabe Salomons ED · RHODE ISLD Run Defense Grade 66.1 89th / 124 Pass Rush Grade 55.1 117th / 124 Chase Lyons ED · SAN DIEGO Run Defense Grade 71.0 58th / 124 Pass Rush Grade 59.4 104th / 124 Logan Fano ED · UTAH Run Defense Grade 67.1 81st / 124 Pass Rush Grade 59.4 104th / 124 Davin Dzidzienyo ED · WM & MARY Run Defense Grade 67.8 77th / 124 Pass Rush Grade 60.7 95th / 124 Antonio Doyle Jr. ED · UNLV Run Defense Grade 70.3 65th / 124 Pass Rush Grade 63.0 84th / 124 Chase Brown ED · DAYTON Run Defense Grade 67.8 77th / 124 Pass Rush Grade 57.9 111th / 124 John Scott III ED · FORDHAM Run Defense Grade 72.2 51st / 124 Pass Rush Grade 54.8 118th / 124 Billy Pullen ED · LA MONROE Run Defense Grade 61.5 110th / 124 Pass Rush Grade 68.4 63rd / 124 Muhammad-Ali Kobo ED · CORNELL Run Defense Grade 66.9 83rd / 124 Pass Rush Grade 60.2 99th / 124 Nana Osafo-Mensah ED · TCU Run Defense Grade 63.9 101st / 124 Pass Rush Grade 51.0 122nd / 124 Tevarua Tafiti ED · STANFORD Run Defense Grade 66.8 84th / 124 Pass Rush Grade 65.4 74th / 124 Jalen Williams ED · MO STATE Run Defense Grade 63.3 106th / 124 Pass Rush Grade 57.2 112th / 124 Anas Luqman ED · ARKAPB Run Defense Grade 58.0 122nd / 124 Pass Rush Grade 59.1 106th / 124 Matt Hudson ED · MEMPHIS Run Defense Grade 70.0 68th / 124 Pass Rush Grade 57.1 114th / 124 Christopher Eaton Jr. ED · HAMPTON Run Defense Grade 60.4 114th / 124 Pass Rush Grade 58.1 109th / 124 Sean Martin ED · W VIRGINIA Run Defense Grade 59.7 118th / 124 Pass Rush Grade 60.5 97th / 124 Henry Daniel ED · NC A&T Run Defense Grade 59.7 118th / 124 Pass Rush Grade 62.9 85th / 124 Cam George ED · NWSTATE Run Defense Grade 63.8 102nd / 124 Pass Rush Grade 50.8 124th / 124 Myles Jackson ED · TULSA Run Defense Grade 59.9 117th / 124 Pass Rush Grade 67.3 65th / 124 Zach Kennedy ED · UC DAVIS Run Defense Grade 65.6 92nd / 124 Pass Rush Grade 51.0 122nd / 124 Moso'oipala Tuitele ED · NEW MEXICO Run Defense Grade 57.6 123rd / 124 Pass Rush Grade 56.5 116th / 124

Breakout

While he is still being used in a rotational role, we're seeing some huge flashes from Walker in 2026. Among the 108 edge defenders with at least 50 pass-rushing snaps through the first six weeks of the season, Walker's 26.0% PFF pass-rush win rate ranks first, as does his 7.0% sack rate. His 84.1 PFF pass-rush grade ranks sixth, while his 8.8% knockdown rate (which combines sacks and quarterback hits) ranks fifth.

Another new metric at PFF this season is adjusted pass-rush grade. It takes into consideration the difficulty of the block faced, including double-teams, as well as how likely a player is to win a rep given the down, distance and other situational factors. Walker ranks third in that metric, behind only Aidan Hutchinson and Maxx Crosby.

Highest adjusted pass-rush grades through Week 6 (Min. 50 snaps) Rank Player Pass-Rush Snaps Adjusted Pass Rush Grade 1 Aidan Hutchinson 231 97.2 2 Maxx Crosby 211 97.0 3 David Walker 57 96.2 4 Will Anderson Jr. 208 95.9 5 Chase Young 171 95.3 6 Cameron Thomas 156 95.0 7 Greg Rousseau 224 94.9 8 Nik Bonitto 149 94.4 9 Abdul Carter 200 94.0 10 Princely Umanmielen 110 90.2 Week 1 to Week 6

His work as a pass-rusher has come on a relatively small sample size, and it's an even smaller sample as a run defender, but he's proving he deserves more snaps there, too. So far this season, he has produced a 16.0% run-stop percentage on 27 snaps against the run, ranking second among the 127 edge defenders with at least 25 run-defense snaps.

Because of the sample size, it's too early to be definitive about what Walker will be in the NFL. But one thing we can say is that his work both as a pass-rusher and as a run defender through the first six weeks of the 2026 season is crying out for him to be on the field even more. Right now, he looks like a strong rotational piece, but if he develops into a full-time player, we'll be talking about one of the top draft steals of the past 10 years.