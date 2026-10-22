Bucaneers edge defender David Walker is emerging as a draft steal
By
Gordon McGuinness
NFL-leading pass-rush efficiency: David Walker‘s 26.0% pass-rush win rate and 7.0% sack rate rank first among 108 qualifying edge defenders through Week 6.
Strong performance beyond traditional stats: Walker ranks third in adjusted pass-rush grade, behind only Aidan Hutchinson and Maxx Crosby.
Potential for a larger role: Walker ranks second among qualifying edge defenders in run-stop percentage, although his production has come in limited snaps.
One of the most underrated stories of the first six weeks of the 2026 NFL season has been the play of Tampa Bay Buccaneers second-year edge defender David Walker, who didn't play a single snap as a rookie due to injury. He's making some serious noise off the edge for the Buccaneers, so let's dig into where he's winning.
College Career
Walker was dominant at the FCS level for Central Arkansas, earning PFF pass-rush grades above 90.0 in three straight seasons from 2022 to 2024. His 94.0 PFF pass-rush grade led all college edge defenders in 2024, though it's not an apples-to-apples comparison with players who faced FBS opposition week in and week out.
His production was impressive regardless of the level of competition. In 2024, Walker recorded 55 pressures on 351 pass-rushing snaps, including 12 sacks, six quarterback hits and 37 hurries. He also batted four passes at the line of scrimmage, while his 21.3% pass-rush win rate ranked 15th among FBS and FCS edge defenders.
He was just as effective against the run, earning a 92.6 PFF run-defense grade while recording 35 tackles, 29 defensive stops and three forced fumbles. His 9.5% run-stop percentage ranked 59th among FBS and FCS edge defenders, while his 20.9% positively graded play rate against the run ranked 19th.
David Walker: Stable and unstable metrics (2022-2024)
Stable metrics
Pass Rush Grade
99
Pass Rush Grade on True Pass Rushes
100
Pass Rush Grade w/o Play Action
98
Pass Rush Win %
99
Run Defense Grade
100
Run Stop %
100
Unstable metrics
Sack %
96
Clean Up / Pursuit Pressure %
7
Missed Tackle %
27
Across his three seasons from 2022 to 2024, Walker ranked in the 99th percentile in both PFF pass-rush grade and pass-rush win rate, and in the 100th percentile in PFF run-defense grade and run-stop percentage.
While he is still being used in a rotational role, we're seeing some huge flashes from Walker in 2026. Among the 108 edge defenders with at least 50 pass-rushing snaps through the first six weeks of the season, Walker's 26.0% PFF pass-rush win rate ranks first, as does his 7.0% sack rate. His 84.1 PFF pass-rush grade ranks sixth, while his 8.8% knockdown rate (which combines sacks and quarterback hits) ranks fifth.
Another new metric at PFF this season is adjusted pass-rush grade. It takes into consideration the difficulty of the block faced, including double-teams, as well as how likely a player is to win a rep given the down, distance and other situational factors. Walker ranks third in that metric, behind only Aidan Hutchinson and Maxx Crosby.
Highest adjusted pass-rush grades through Week 6 (Min. 50 snaps)
Rank
Player
Pass-Rush Snaps
Adjusted Pass Rush Grade
1
Aidan Hutchinson
231
97.2
2
Maxx Crosby
211
97.0
3
David Walker
57
96.2
4
Will Anderson Jr.
208
95.9
5
Chase Young
171
95.3
6
Cameron Thomas
156
95.0
7
Greg Rousseau
224
94.9
8
Nik Bonitto
149
94.4
9
Abdul Carter
200
94.0
10
Princely Umanmielen
110
90.2
Week 1 to Week 6
His work as a pass-rusher has come on a relatively small sample size, and it's an even smaller sample as a run defender, but he's proving he deserves more snaps there, too. So far this season, he has produced a 16.0% run-stop percentage on 27 snaps against the run, ranking second among the 127 edge defenders with at least 25 run-defense snaps.
Because of the sample size, it's too early to be definitive about what Walker will be in the NFL. But one thing we can say is that his work both as a pass-rusher and as a run defender through the first six weeks of the 2026 season is crying out for him to be on the field even more. Right now, he looks like a strong rotational piece, but if he develops into a full-time player, we'll be talking about one of the top draft steals of the past 10 years.