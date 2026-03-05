The biggest spenders of NFL free agency: Teams with cap space and the moves they could make

The Titans need to be active, and active early: The Titans enter the offseason with holes across the roster on both sides of the ball. However, their top priority in 2026 should be building a stronger supporting cast around second-year quarterback Cam Ward.

The Raiders must be strategic: The Raiders are widely expected to select quarterback Fernando Mendoza with the No. 1 overall pick, and their free-agency strategy should revolve around that choice. After the struggles of the offensive line in 2025, asking a rookie quarterback to succeed without major improvements up front would be a risky proposition.

2026 NFL Draft season is here: Try the best-in-class PFF Mock Draft Simulator and learn about 2026's top prospects while trading and drafting for your favorite NFL team.

NFL free agency is where the NFL’s biggest spending sprees begin, and cap space determines who gets to participate.

Teams with the most financial flexibility are often the ones driving the market. With that in mind, here’s a look at the franchises entering free agency with the most cap space and the moves they could be poised to make.

The Titans enter the offseason with holes across the roster on both sides of the ball. However, their top priority in 2026 should be building a stronger supporting cast around second-year quarterback Cam Ward. Evaluating the former No. 1 overall pick’s rookie season was difficult, given the circumstances around him, particularly inconsistent offensive line play and a lack of reliable weapons at wide receiver.

Fortunately for Tennessee, one potential solution could come from within the division. Wide receiver Alec Pierce is the top free-agent receiver available and is coming off four productive seasons with the Indianapolis Colts. The Cincinnati product has established himself as one of the league’s premier deep threats. In 2025, Pierce’s 97.9 PFF receiving grade on deep targets ranked 11th among 70 wide receivers, while his 12 deep receptions during the regular season were tied for the fifth most in the league.

Ward already showed promise pushing the ball downfield as a rookie, earning an 89.4 PFF passing grade on deep attempts, which ranked 15th among quarterbacks. Pairing him with a proven vertical threat like Pierce could elevate Tennessee’s passing attack and provide a higher floor for the young signal-caller moving forward.

PFF’s 2026 NFL free agency rankings offer three-year player grades, updated contract information, in-depth player analysis and Wins Above Replacement (WAR) metric for all of the top NFL free agents. PFF's free agency rankings also serve as a free-agent tracker, updated with franchise tags, re-signings and cap casualties.

The Raiders are widely expected to select quarterback Fernando Mendoza with the No. 1 overall pick, and their free-agency strategy should revolve around that choice. After the struggles of the offensive line in 2025, asking a rookie quarterback to succeed without major improvements up front would be a risky proposition. Fortunately for Las Vegas, the team has the financial resources to significantly upgrade the unit.

The group should receive an immediate boost with the return of left tackle Kolton Miller, who missed most of last season due to injury. Still, the rest of the line remains in need of reinforcement. Veteran guard Isaac Seumalo is the top-rated free-agent guard available, and while the 32-year-old may not represent a long-term solution, he remains one of the better pass blockers at the position and could stabilize the interior.

The Raiders should not stop there. Adding Connor McGovern would further strengthen the unit. Like Las Vegas’ Jackson Powers-Johnson, McGovern offers versatility to play both guard and center and has been one of the league’s more reliable pass-blocking centers in recent seasons. His 70.8 PFF pass-blocking grade in 2025 ranked 10th among centers.

With ample cap space available, the Raiders should not hesitate to address the offensive line multiple times during free agency.

The Chargers are the only team on this list to have reached the playoffs in each of the past two seasons. However, both appearances ended in wild-card losses, with offensive struggles playing a major role each time. Jim Harbaugh’s staff has attempted to strengthen the offensive line through both free agency and the draft in recent years, but the unit has still finished below average overall.

Injuries also played a major role in 2025. The Chargers were without star offensive tackles Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt for much of the season, though both remain long-term building blocks. The bigger issue has been the interior offensive line, which has ranked among the league’s weakest units for several seasons. That group could undergo a complete overhaul in 2026, as center Bradley Bozeman has retired, guard Zion Johnson is expected to leave in free agency and guard Mekhi Becton was released just one year into his contract.

One intriguing option could be center Tyler Linderbaum, who has spent his career up to this point playing for Jim Harbaugh’s brother, John, in Baltimore. The Chargers should be firmly in the mix for the Iowa product, arguably the top offensive lineman available in free agency. Linderbaum has ranked among the five highest-graded centers in the NFL in each of the past two seasons, and his 83.7 PFF run-blocking grade ranked fourth among centers in 2025.

Signing Linderbaum would still leave Los Angeles with ample resources to address the defense. With edge defenders Odafe Oweh and Khalil Mack both hitting free agency, the Chargers will likely need reinforcements at the position. Given their cap flexibility, they could even pursue one of the premier pass rushers available on the market.

Trey Hendrickson stands out as PFF’s highest-ranked free agent regardless of position. He has graded among the top 20 edge defenders in each of the past three seasons. While Hendrickson will be 31 entering the 2026 season, the Chargers have already shown a willingness to rely on veteran pass rushers, as evidenced by Mack’s role in recent years.

At this point, there are very few positions on the Jets’ roster that could not benefit from reinforcement in free agency. Combined with the cap space they currently possess, that makes New York a prime candidate to be among the most aggressive spenders once the market opens.

After placing the franchise tag on running back Breece Hall and trading for defensive tackle T'Vondre Sweat, running back and interior defender are not immediate priorities. The Jets also appear set at offensive tackle with a promising young duo. Beyond that, however, upgrades could come almost anywhere on the roster.

For example, after fielding arguably the weakest group of pass catchers in the NFL in 2025, the Jets could be among the teams pursuing wide receiver Alec Pierce. At the same time, the pass rush must be addressed following the trade of Jermaine Johnson. New York could look to veterans such as Trey Hendrickson or Khalil Mack as short-term solutions. If the Jets prefer a younger option, former first-round pick Odafe Oweh could also make sense as a long-term addition.

For the Commanders, the offseason focus should be clear: defense, defense and more defense. That urgency increases even further following the release of cornerback Marshon Lattimore and with uncertainty surrounding whether veteran linebacker Bobby Wagner will return.

Washington has needs across every level of the defense, but the secondary may be the most pressing concern. The Commanders’ projected starting cornerbacks finished the 2025 season ranked 80th and 97th in PFF overall grade, while their safeties ranked 69th and 84th at the position.

One intriguing option at safety is Kamren Curl, a player Washington knows well. Curl has performed at a high level during his time with the Rams, finishing 2025 with a 77.8 PFF overall grade that ranked 11th among safeties. A reunion could help stabilize the back end of the defense.

The Commanders could also explore Kansas City’s defensive back tandem of safety Bryan Cook and cornerback Jaylen Watson, both of whom rank among PFF’s top available free agents. Watson’s 74.1 PFF overall grade ranked 17th among cornerbacks in 2025, while Cook’s 83.5 PFF overall grade ranked fourth among safeties.