5 best value signings in NFL free agency

The Vikings raised their ceiling by signing Kyler Murray: There is virtually no downside to adding a highly capable option to your quarterback room at a basement price while another franchise is forced to pick up the tab. Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell has a strong track record for quarterback development, too (see: Sam Darnold).

Devin Bush came at a discount for the Bears: At just $10 million in average annual value, Bush’s contract is a bargain compared to other options on the linebacker market. Six linebackers signed this offseason will earn more on average than Bush, including former Bear Tremaine Edmunds, who signed a three-year, $36 million deal with the Giants.

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The 2026 free agency cycle saw record-breaking spending across the NFL, highlighted by several massive contracts. But not every high-dollar deal directly equates to wins on the field. Value signings and prove-it deals can oftentimes be the most impactful additions a team can make during this phase of the offseason.

These are five value signings that have the potential to make a significant impact.

Contract figures and structure sourced from Over The Cap

Contract: one year, $12 million

Not long ago, the Eagles were Super Bowl champions, largely because of their coverage prowess. After earning the NFL’s highest PFF team coverage grade (93.8) during the 2024 campaign, the unit regressed in 2025. Although Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean captured All-Pro honors, a secondary is only as strong as its weakest link, and for the Eagles, that link was the outside CB2 spot. Opposing offenses frequently targeted Adoree' Jackson with much success, leaving the defense in tough spots.

Try that against Tariq Woolen, and you'll likely find yourself in third-and-long. The former Seahawks cornerback profiles as the perfect fit for Vic Fangio’s defense, and does so at a cost-effective price.

Woolen's one-year, $12 million contract places him just outside of the top 25 players at the position in total cash earned in 2026, and general manager Howie Roseman’s favorite flavor of contract structure — using void years to stretch the cost — leaves the cap hit at just $3.4 million (73rd highest among active cornerbacks).

Lockdown Rate Leaders in 2025

Contract: one year, $1.3 million

Releasing Kyler Murray with a post-June 1 designation meant the Cardinals were able to spread his dead cap hit across the next two seasons. But that only marginally softens the blow for Arizona, which is still saddled with a $47.5 million dead cap charge in 2026 (15.4% of the cap). Additionally, due to offsets stemming from Murray’s release, the Vikings were able to pick up the former first-overall pick at the veteran minimum, leaving the Cardinals to pay the remainder of his guarantees next season (over $35 million).

There is virtually no downside to adding a highly capable option to your quarterback room at a basement price while another franchise is forced to pick up the tab. While Murray hasn’t lived up to his lofty billing, Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell has a strong track record for quarterback development (see: Sam Darnold). If O'Connell can bring the best out of Murray, this signing could morph into a long-term affair.

The Vikings need viable options at quarterback after ranking 31st in PFF passing grade (47.6) this past season. Put plainly, running it back with J.J. McCarthy (60.1 PFF passing grade, 35th out of 43 qualifying quarterbacks) and Carson Wentz (50.0, 40th) isn’t going to cut it. Don’t be surprised if Murray wins the job in camp.

Kyler Murray's Career PFF Grading Profile

Contract: three years, $30 million

Bush, a former top-10 pick, revitalized his career over the past two seasons in Cleveland, culminating in the fourth-highest PFF overall grade (87.6) among linebackers this past season. Boasting 97th percentile grades in box coverage and run defense since the start of 2024, Bush brings a strong, well-rounded skill set to a Bears defense that desperately needs a steady presence in the middle after ranking 31st in offensive success rate allowed in 2025.

At just $10 million in average annual value, Bush’s contract comes in at a bargain compared to other options on the linebacker market. Six linebackers signed this offseason will earn more on average than Bush, including former Bear Tremaine Edmunds, who inked a three-year year, $36 million deal with the Giants. Bush slotted in at ninth overall on PFF’s free agent rankings, giving Chicago massive value for the price.

Devin Bush’s Run Defense (2024-2025)

Contract: one year, $4 million

Despite being widely considered the top free-agent tackle — projected to garner more than $20 million per season — Walker never saw his market materialize. The former seventh-round pick is a solid pass protector, having earned a 69.0-plus PFF pass-blocking grade in each of his three seasons as a starter in Green Bay. But teams likely shied away due to his poor run blocking, evidenced by his 21st-percentile rank in negatively graded play rate on run blocks.

With Carolina already rostering a pair of strong tackles in Ikem Ekwonu and Taylor Moton, Walker’s addition acts as injury insurance. His contract carries a base value of just $4 million, with the potential to reach $10 million with active roster bonuses and other incentives. The Panthers secured a cost-effective depth option with ample experience and a chip on his shoulder.

Contract: two years, $10 million

After a breakout season as a key contributor to the Patriots‘ run to Super Bowl 60, Hawkins was expected to be one of the best under-the-radar free agents on the market.

The 28-year-old safety profiles as a massive value, and you don’t have to look far to see why. He steps into a role vacated by Alohi Gilman, whom the Ravens traded for this past season. Gilman, who was also a free agent this cycle, signed a three-year, $24 million deal with the Chiefs. While Gilman is a good player and $8 million per year isn’t a massive amount for a starting safety, it’s one example of many safeties who earned significantly more than Hawkins despite his showing this past season.

In all, 10 safeties signed for more on average than Hawkins this offseason, despite his top-15 PFF overall grade at the position this past season.