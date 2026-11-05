Simmons makes an immediate impact: Jeffery Simmons earned an 81.0 overall PFF grade and an 83.5 pass-rush grade in his Bears debut, ranking fourth and third, respectively, among qualifying interior defensive linemen in Week 8.

Montez Sweat sees fewer double-teams: Sweat's double-team rate fell to 6.5% against Seattle after reaching at least 18.8% in each of his previous five games. He recorded five pressures and earned a 71.5 PFF pass-rush grade.

Chicago's defensive front shows promise: Four Bears defensive linemen earned pass-rush grades above 65.0, while every player with at least 10 pass-rushing snaps faced a season-low double-team rate.

When the Chicago Bears traded for Jeffrey Simmons last week, two things were immediately clear: That they had landed a premium defensive player, but they had also given up a haul to get him.

After his first game with the Bears, we’re already seeing the impact he is having, not just by making plays himself but also by how his presence opens things up for other players on that defensive front.

Let’s dig into his debut on Monday Night Football and see where he made an impact.

Debut numbers

Simmons’ surface-level numbers were good in his Bears debut against the Seattle Seahawks. He produced three pressures from 41 pass-rushing snaps, including a sack. he also batted down a pass and recorded three defensive stops. He earned an 81.0 PFF grade that ranked fourth among the 87 interior defensive linemen to play 25 or more snaps, while his 83.5 PFF pass-rush grade ranked third among the same group of players.

He also ranked third at the position with a 94.4 PFF adjusted pass-rush grade, which takes into consideration the expected grade based on down and distance, dropback depth and other situational factors.

All that to say: In his debut with the Bears, even if we look only at what Simmons did himself, it was a really strong start to his career as the latest Monster of the Midway.

He has more than replaced the interior pass-rush juice the Bears lost when they traded Gervon Dexter Sr. to the Atlanta Falcons before the season began. But what he offers that Dexter doesn’t, even at his best, is a gravitational pull that commands the offense’s attention.

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How it impacted the rest of the Bears’ defensive line

Coming into Week 8, edge defender Montez Sweat was having a much less impactful season than he did in 2025, when he totaled 65 pressures in the regular season and playoffs. Through the first seven weeks of the season, he ranked 64th out of the 80 edge defenders with at least 100 pass-rushing snaps in PFF pass-rush grade (57.4). Among that same group of players, his 13 total pressures tied for 59th.

In Monday’s win over the Seahawks, though, he racked up five pressures and earned a 71.5 PFF pass-rush grade. That pass-rush grade was tied for 18th among the 91 edge defenders with at least 10 pass-rushing snaps this past week, and his five pressures were tied for fifth.

The biggest change in Sweat’s data from this past week is that after being double-teamed on at least 18.8% of his pass-rushing snaps from Week 1 to Week 5 (Sweat missed Week 6 and 7 due to suspension), he was double-teamed on just 6.5% of his pass-rushing snaps against the Seahawks.

NFL Edge Defenders Week 8 0.0% 20.0% 40.0% 60.0% Double Team Rate · Advanced Metrics 50.0 60.0 70.0 80.0 90.0 Pass Rush Grade AVG AVG Cox Jr. Gardeck Sorrell Sweat Armstrong Latu Jones Green Hines-Allen Nelson Dennis-Sutton Van Ness Walker Thomas Lawrence Smith Tuimoloau Robinson Collins Herbig Walker Ponder Rousseau Young Anudike-Uzomah Lynn Crosby McDonald IV Bain Jr. Martin Murphy Stewart Tuipulotu Browning Karlaftis Burch Hendrickson Hunt Hall Mesidor Williams Turner Hutchinson Mafe Uche Watt Howell Tillman Lacy Jones II Bailey Ebukam Gary Mack Chubb Moore Hampton Faulk Cooper Jacas Oweh Robinson Paye Wonnum Curry Ezeiruaku Lawrence Highsmith Sawyer Enagbare Verse Van Ginkel Muhammad McGuire Chaisson Johnson Striggow Young Mason Thomas Thomas Jr. Umanmielen Gillotte Barnett Bonitto Gipson Parker Van Noy Ebiketie Greenard Turner Burke Morris Koonce Sweat Lynch Booker The same players and metrics are available as a sortable table on each team's Leaders tab. Brenton Cox Jr. ED · GB Double Team Rate · Advanced Metrics 22.7% 56th / 96 Pass Rush Grade 90.8 1st / 96 Dennis Gardeck ED · JAX Double Team Rate · Advanced Metrics 36.4% 27th / 96 Pass Rush Grade 61.6 50th / 96 Barryn Sorrell ED · GB Double Team Rate · Advanced Metrics 19.0% 69th / 96 Pass Rush Grade 71.4 19th / 96 Josh Sweat ED · ARZ Double Team Rate · Advanced Metrics 13.8% 80th / 96 Pass Rush Grade 66.1 30th / 96 Dorance Armstrong ED · WAS Double Team Rate · Advanced Metrics 43.5% 13th / 96 Pass Rush Grade 68.7 24th / 96 Laiatu Latu ED · IND Double Team Rate · Advanced Metrics 57.1% 2nd / 96 Pass Rush Grade 83.4 2nd / 96 Dre'Mont Jones ED · NE Double Team Rate · Advanced Metrics 27.3% 43rd / 96 Pass Rush Grade 77.3 4th / 96 Mike Green ED · BLT Double Team Rate · Advanced Metrics 30.4% 38th / 96 Pass Rush Grade 58.1 67th / 96 Josh Hines-Allen ED · JAX Double Team Rate · Advanced Metrics 33.3% 32nd / 96 Pass Rush Grade 69.0 23rd / 96 Anthony Nelson ED · TB Double Team Rate · Advanced Metrics 50.0% 7th / 96 Pass Rush Grade 65.7 31st / 96 Dani Dennis-Sutton ED · GB Double Team Rate · Advanced Metrics 21.1% 62nd / 96 Pass Rush Grade 74.6 8th / 96 Lukas Van Ness ED · GB Double Team Rate · Advanced Metrics 26.9% 46th / 96 Pass Rush Grade 72.8 13th / 96 Travon Walker ED · JAX Double Team Rate · Advanced Metrics 26.7% 47th / 96 Pass Rush Grade 81.1 3rd / 96 Cameron Thomas ED · ATL Double Team Rate · Advanced Metrics 33.3% 32nd / 96 Pass Rush Grade 58.7 61st / 96 DeMarcus Lawrence ED · SEA Double Team Rate · Advanced Metrics 0.0% 92nd / 96 Pass Rush Grade 51.5 89th / 96 Nolan Smith ED · PHI Double Team Rate · Advanced Metrics 25.0% 49th / 96 Pass Rush Grade 73.6 10th / 96 JT Tuimoloau ED · IND Double Team Rate · Advanced Metrics 22.2% 57th / 96 Pass Rush Grade 73.2 11th / 96 Montez Sweat ED · CHI Double Team Rate · Advanced Metrics 6.5% 90th / 96 Pass Rush Grade 71.5 17th / 96 Quandarrius Robinson ED · DEN Double Team Rate · Advanced Metrics 25.0% 49th / 96 Pass Rush Grade 66.5 29th / 96 Zaven Collins ED · ARZ Double Team Rate · Advanced Metrics 21.4% 60th / 96 Pass Rush Grade 63.1 41st / 96 Nick Herbig ED · PIT Double Team Rate · Advanced Metrics 22.2% 57th / 96 Pass Rush Grade 62.2 43rd / 96 David Walker ED · TB Double Team Rate · Advanced Metrics 38.5% 23rd / 96 Pass Rush Grade 74.3 9th / 96 Elijah Ponder ED · NE Double Team Rate · Advanced Metrics 29.6% 39th / 96 Pass Rush Grade 51.8 88th / 96 Greg Rousseau ED · BUF Double Team Rate · Advanced Metrics 19.0% 69th / 96 Pass Rush Grade 72.1 16th / 96 Zion Young ED · BLT Double Team Rate · Advanced Metrics 35.7% 31st / 96 Pass Rush Grade 57.8 69th / 96 Felix Anudike-Uzomah ED · KC Double Team Rate · Advanced Metrics 22.2% 57th / 96 Pass Rush Grade 55.9 78th / 96 Nate Lynn ED · NYJ Double Team Rate · Advanced Metrics 50.0% 7th / 96 Pass Rush Grade 69.6 22nd / 96 Maxx Crosby ED · LV Double Team Rate · Advanced Metrics 52.9% 5th / 96 Pass Rush Grade 61.9 47th / 96 Will McDonald IV ED · NYJ Double Team Rate · Advanced Metrics 23.5% 55th / 96 Pass Rush Grade 64.7 35th / 96 James Lynch ED · CHI Double Team Rate · Advanced Metrics 0.0% 92nd / 96 Pass Rush Grade 71.5 17th / 96 Rueben Bain Jr. ED · TB Double Team Rate · Advanced Metrics 29.4% 40th / 96 Pass Rush Grade 64.5 37th / 96 Jacob Martin ED · TEN Double Team Rate · Advanced Metrics 42.9% 14th / 96 Pass Rush Grade 72.9 12th / 96 Myles Murphy ED · CIN Double Team Rate · Advanced Metrics 19.4% 68th / 96 Pass Rush Grade 65.5 32nd / 96 Josaiah Stewart ED · LA Double Team Rate · Advanced Metrics 25.0% 49th / 96 Pass Rush Grade 55.7 80th / 96 Tuli Tuipulotu ED · LAC Double Team Rate · Advanced Metrics 40.0% 17th / 96 Pass Rush Grade 72.6 15th / 96 Baron Browning ED · ARZ Double Team Rate · Advanced Metrics 40.0% 17th / 96 Pass Rush Grade 70.3 21st / 96 George Karlaftis ED · KC Double Team Rate · Advanced Metrics 18.2% 72nd / 96 Pass Rush Grade 67.3 27th / 96 Jordan Burch ED · ARZ Double Team Rate · Advanced Metrics 36.4% 27th / 96 Pass Rush Grade 58.7 61st / 96 Trey Hendrickson ED · BLT Double Team Rate · Advanced Metrics 25.0% 49th / 96 Pass Rush Grade 68.0 26th / 96 Jalyx Hunt ED · PHI Double Team Rate · Advanced Metrics 8.3% 88th / 96 Pass Rush Grade 60.1 52nd / 96 Derick Hall ED · SEA Double Team Rate · Advanced Metrics 0.0% 92nd / 96 Pass Rush Grade 62.0 45th / 96 Akheem Mesidor ED · LAC Double Team Rate · Advanced Metrics 26.3% 48th / 96 Pass Rush Grade 62.1 44th / 96 Sam Williams ED · CLV Double Team Rate · Advanced Metrics 36.4% 27th / 96 Pass Rush Grade 56.4 77th / 96 Dallas Turner ED · MIN Double Team Rate · Advanced Metrics 9.5% 85th / 96 Pass Rush Grade 59.7 55th / 96 Aidan Hutchinson ED · DET Double Team Rate · Advanced Metrics 56.3% 3rd / 96 Pass Rush Grade 57.6 70th / 96 Boye Mafe ED · CIN Double Team Rate · Advanced Metrics 20.0% 65th / 96 Pass Rush Grade 65.5 32nd / 96 Joshua Uche ED · MIA Double Team Rate · Advanced Metrics 33.3% 32nd / 96 Pass Rush Grade 59.4 57th / 96 T.J. Watt ED · PIT Double Team Rate · Advanced Metrics 17.9% 74th / 96 Pass Rush Grade 61.8 49th / 96 Cashius Howell ED · CIN Double Team Rate · Advanced Metrics 11.8% 83rd / 96 Pass Rush Grade 59.4 57th / 96 Dondrea Tillman ED · DEN Double Team Rate · Advanced Metrics 7.1% 89th / 96 Pass Rush Grade 63.7 39th / 96 Tyler Lacy ED · DET Double Team Rate · Advanced Metrics 27.3% 43rd / 96 Pass Rush Grade 60.1 52nd / 96 Pat Jones II ED · CAR Double Team Rate · Advanced Metrics 27.3% 43rd / 96 Pass Rush Grade 53.3 85th / 96 Wesley Bailey ED · LA Double Team Rate · Advanced Metrics 40.0% 17th / 96 Pass Rush Grade 72.7 14th / 96 Samson Ebukam ED · ATL Double Team Rate · Advanced Metrics 0.0% 92nd / 96 Pass Rush Grade 63.0 42nd / 96 Rashan Gary ED · DAL Double Team Rate · Advanced Metrics 42.9% 14th / 96 Pass Rush Grade 65.2 34th / 96 Khalil Mack ED · LAC Double Team Rate · Advanced Metrics 44.4% 11th / 96 Pass Rush Grade 49.1 94th / 96 Bradley Chubb ED · BUF Double Team Rate · Advanced Metrics 21.1% 62nd / 96 Pass Rush Grade 56.8 75th / 96 Derrick Moore ED · DET Double Team Rate · Advanced Metrics 50.0% 7th / 96 Pass Rush Grade 61.9 47th / 96 Nick Hampton ED · CAR Double Team Rate · Advanced Metrics 21.4% 60th / 96 Pass Rush Grade 49.8 92nd / 96 Keldric Faulk ED · TEN Double Team Rate · Advanced Metrics 36.4% 27th / 96 Pass Rush Grade 56.9 74th / 96 Jonathon Cooper ED · DEN Double Team Rate · Advanced Metrics 15.4% 75th / 96 Pass Rush Grade 64.6 36th / 96 Gabe Jacas ED · NE Double Team Rate · Advanced Metrics 41.7% 16th / 96 Pass Rush Grade 58.2 66th / 96 Odafe Oweh ED · WAS Double Team Rate · Advanced Metrics 25.0% 49th / 96 Pass Rush Grade 58.8 60th / 96 Chop Robinson ED · MIA Double Team Rate · Advanced Metrics 38.9% 21st / 96 Pass Rush Grade 74.7 7th / 96 Kwity Paye ED · LV Double Team Rate · Advanced Metrics 62.5% 1st / 96 Pass Rush Grade 54.8 82nd / 96 D.J. Wonnum ED · DET Double Team Rate · Advanced Metrics 20.0% 65th / 96 Pass Rush Grade 60.9 51st / 96 Caden Curry ED · IND Double Team Rate · Advanced Metrics 12.5% 81st / 96 Pass Rush Grade 62.0 45th / 96 Donovan Ezeiruaku ED · DAL Double Team Rate · Advanced Metrics 38.5% 23rd / 96 Pass Rush Grade 71.4 19th / 96 Malachi Lawrence ED · DAL Double Team Rate · Advanced Metrics 44.0% 12th / 96 Pass Rush Grade 58.7 61st / 96 Alex Highsmith ED · PIT Double Team Rate · Advanced Metrics 18.5% 71st / 96 Pass Rush Grade 76.0 5th / 96 Jack Sawyer ED · PIT Double Team Rate · Advanced Metrics 33.3% 32nd / 96 Pass Rush Grade 50.7 90th / 96 Kingsley Enagbare ED · NYJ Double Team Rate · Advanced Metrics 33.3% 32nd / 96 Pass Rush Grade 63.3 40th / 96 Jared Verse ED · CLV Double Team Rate · Advanced Metrics 29.4% 40th / 96 Pass Rush Grade 55.4 81st / 96 Andrew Van Ginkel ED · MIN Double Team Rate · Advanced Metrics 18.2% 72nd / 96 Pass Rush Grade 64.5 37th / 96 Al-Quadin Muhammad ED · TB Double Team Rate · Advanced Metrics 25.0% 49th / 96 Pass Rush Grade 52.1 86th / 96 Isaiah McGuire ED · CLV Double Team Rate · Advanced Metrics 14.3% 78th / 96 Pass Rush Grade 57.2 73rd / 96 Austin Booker ED · CHI Double Team Rate · Advanced Metrics 3.6% 91st / 96 Pass Rush Grade 66.7 28th / 96 K'Lavon Chaisson ED · WAS Double Team Rate · Advanced Metrics 33.3% 32nd / 96 Pass Rush Grade 76.0 5th / 96 Jermaine Johnson ED · TEN Double Team Rate · Advanced Metrics 54.1% 4th / 96 Pass Rush Grade 48.3 96th / 96 Danny Striggow ED · JAX Double Team Rate · Advanced Metrics 50.0% 7th / 96 Pass Rush Grade 51.9 87th / 96 Byron Young ED · LA Double Team Rate · Advanced Metrics 20.7% 64th / 96 Pass Rush Grade 58.5 65th / 96 R Mason Thomas ED · KC Double Team Rate · Advanced Metrics 20.0% 65th / 96 Pass Rush Grade 60.1 52nd / 96 Bryan Thomas Jr. ED · JAX Double Team Rate · Advanced Metrics 12.5% 81st / 96 Pass Rush Grade 49.7 93rd / 96 Princely Umanmielen ED · CAR Double Team Rate · Advanced Metrics 38.9% 21st / 96 Pass Rush Grade 53.8 83rd / 96 Ashton Gillotte ED · KC Double Team Rate · Advanced Metrics 52.0% 6th / 96 Pass Rush Grade 59.0 59th / 96 Derek Barnett ED · CLV Double Team Rate · Advanced Metrics 37.5% 26th / 96 Pass Rush Grade 53.6 84th / 96 Nik Bonitto ED · DEN Double Team Rate · Advanced Metrics 9.1% 86th / 96 Pass Rush Grade 68.6 25th / 96 Trevis Gipson ED · CAR Double Team Rate · Advanced Metrics 14.3% 78th / 96 Pass Rush Grade 57.4 72nd / 96 T.J. Parker ED · BUF Double Team Rate · Advanced Metrics 15.4% 75th / 96 Pass Rush Grade 56.6 76th / 96 Kyle Van Noy ED · MIN Double Team Rate · Advanced Metrics 28.6% 42nd / 96 Pass Rush Grade 50.7 90th / 96 Arnold Ebiketie ED · PHI Double Team Rate · Advanced Metrics 40.0% 17th / 96 Pass Rush Grade 57.6 70th / 96 Jonathan Greenard ED · PHI Double Team Rate · Advanced Metrics 11.1% 84th / 96 Pass Rush Grade 48.8 95th / 96 Shemar Turner ED · CHI Double Team Rate · Advanced Metrics 9.1% 86th / 96 Pass Rush Grade 58.7 61st / 96 Ethan Burke ED · BLT Double Team Rate · Advanced Metrics 15.4% 75th / 96 Pass Rush Grade 59.5 56th / 96 Mike Morris ED · SEA Double Team Rate · Advanced Metrics 0.0% 92nd / 96 Pass Rush Grade 58.1 67th / 96 Malcolm Koonce ED · LV Double Team Rate · Advanced Metrics 38.1% 25th / 96 Pass Rush Grade 55.8 79th / 96

The same was true for every Bears defensive lineman with at least 10 pass-rushing snaps in this game — they all set season lows in double-team rate.

Now, obviously, we are looking at just one game of data with Simmons in Chicago. It could simply be down to how the Seahawks set out to handle the Bears’ defensive front, and the caveat is that Simmons himself was double-teamed at a low rate in this game.

Wins Above Replacement Jeffery Simmons · DI -0.02 0.13 0.28 0.42 0.57 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2019 · 0.04 WAR · Rank 61 of 214 at DI 2019 · 0.04 WAR · Rank 61 of 214 at DI 0.04 2020 · 0.22 WAR · Rank 6 of 224 at DI 2020 · 0.22 WAR · Rank 6 of 224 at DI 0.22 2021 · 0.27 WAR · Rank 5 of 235 at DI 2021 · 0.27 WAR · Rank 5 of 235 at DI 0.27 2022 · 0.26 WAR · Rank 10 of 230 at DI 2022 · 0.26 WAR · Rank 10 of 230 at DI 0.26 2023 · 0.13 WAR · Rank 26 of 224 at DI 2023 · 0.13 WAR · Rank 26 of 224 at DI 0.13 2024 · 0.04 WAR · Rank 21 of 207 at DI 2024 · 0.04 WAR · Rank 21 of 207 at DI 0.04 2025 · 0.51 WAR · Rank 1 of 237 at DI 2025 · 0.51 WAR · Rank 1 of 237 at DI 0.51 2026 · 0.09 WAR · Rank 1 of 126 at DI 2026 · 0.09 WAR · Rank 1 of 126 at DI 0.09 Player WAR Positional avg Select a season for WAR rank Avg DI (200+ snaps)

That being said, with four players on the defensive line earning a PFF pass-rush grade above 65.0 and every player with 10 or more pass-rushing snaps seeing a season-low double-team rate, there is at least an indication that Simmons’ presence is opening things up for the rest of this defensive line.

That’s what makes the Bears so dangerous in the NFC after this trade. Not only have they added potentially the best interior pass-rushing threat in the NFL, but they've also made life easier for the other pass-rushers around him.

And that is a terrifying prospect for the rest of the NFL.