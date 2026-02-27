5 most versatile defensive players from the 2025 NFL season

Jalen Ramsey tops the list: Ramsey was the only defender to play at least 100 snaps at free safety, in the box, as a slot corner and as an outside corner in the 2025 season.

Kyle Hamilton not far behind: Hamilton was the second-highest-graded safety of the 2025 season overall, posting excellent grades as both a coverage defender (84.3) and a pass-rusher (91.2). He was one of just three defenders to align at the defensive line, box safety, free safety and slot cornerback for more than 150 snaps apiece.

Over the last decade in the NFL, defenders have started to blur the lines between various positions more than ever before. Modern NFL players are so athletic that they can adjust to a number of positions on defense.

Last week, we discussed how NFL offenses are using pre-snap motion more than ever before. Versatility is one way defenses have been able to fight back. When multiple players can switch assignments at a moment’s notice prior to the snap, defenses are much less susceptible to the havoc offenses can create with motion.

In 2025, offenses bumped up their usage of jumbo sets and multiple-tight-end looks. As a result, size is now at a premium once again on defense. Versatility will always center around a player’s raw combination of size and speed, but the much less-appreciated aspect of playing multiple positions is the mental smarts required to execute in all kinds of areas.

At 31 years old, Ramsey’s role was completely reshaped by the Pittsburgh Steelers. Once a player confined to the perimeter with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Los Angeles Rams, Ramsey’s 10,000 snaps worth of NFL experience has unlocked a new version of one of the league’s most established defensive backs.

Ramsey has always been a wholly underrated run defender and tackler. In this new diversified role, his ability to impact the run game has flourished. Ramsey registered a PFF run-defense grade above 80.0 for the fourth time in five seasons. He missed just 5.4% of his tackles — both a career low and the fourth-lowest of all eligible safeties this past season.

Now entering the final stretch of his career, Ramsey has prolonged his playing days thanks to this transition, which asks less of his athleticism and more of his football-savvy head.

It should come as no surprise to see Kyle Hamilton on a list highlighting versatility. Four seasons into his NFL career, the two-time All-Pro has done just about everything for the Baltimore Ravens to an incredibly high standard.

The Ravens made a conscious effort to move Hamilton closer to the line of scrimmage this season, doubling his amount of snaps around the defensive line while halving his usage as a true free safety.

Given his combination of size and explosiveness, Hamilton is a natural fit for roles closer to the snap, such as filling primary run gaps and matching tight ends in press coverage.

Versatility extends far beyond just hybrid safety players. Young is not versatile in the positional alignment sense — 96% of his 2025 snaps came from virtually the exact same position — it’s Young’s variety of responsibilities that make him worthy of a place on this list.

Young led all edge defenders with 148 coverage snaps this past season. He was PFF’s 10th-highest-graded edge defender overall, posting respectable grades in all facets of the game.

Young rarely left the field for Chris Shula’s defense. While elite running mate Jared Verse attracted the lion’s share of attention from offenses protecting the passer, Young was usually left in one-on-one situations on the opposite side, where he accumulated 74 total pressures and converted 12 sacks.

To make that level of impact as a pass-rusher while also possessing the 4.4-second 40-yard-dash speed to drop into coverage and disrupt passing lanes, Young has proven to be an exceptional chess piece who can allow his defensive coordinator to get creative with his coverage looks and pressure packages.

It was extremely difficult to leave Seahawks rookie sensation Nick Emmanwori off this list, but it can be justified by the inclusion of Derwin James, who may not have earned the same plaudits but played just about every role Emmanwori played and more.

James has been a beacon of versatility ever since he entered the league seven years ago. His numbers in every category have remained remarkably consistent over the course of his career for a player tasked with such a wide variety of roles.

James led all safeties in pass-rush snaps this season with 76 in total. Beyond his multiple sacks, five quarterback hits and a forced fumble, James also makes big plays in coverage. He came away with three interceptions this season and was one of just four safeties to play 500 coverage snaps without allowing a reception of 30-plus yards.

As a nickel defender, James allowed just 0.73 yards per coverage snap, the third-best rate in the NFL. His size and influence make him an asset wherever the Chargers choose to align him, and his hard-hitting nature keeps offensive players’ heads on a swivel as everybody makes sure to locate James prior to the snap.

Defensive linemen are rarely praised for possessing positional versatility, but what Jalen Redmond accomplished in 2025 deserves recognition on this list.

The 26-year-old formerly undrafted free agent had just over 200 snaps of NFL experience entering the 2025 season, but he carved out a role just about everywhere on the Minnesota Vikings’ defensive front.

Redmond played meaningful snaps at every single alignment or technique along the Vikings’ defensive line, from nose tackle out to edge rusher. He was the only player PFF classifies as an interior defensive lineman to align for 200 snaps both inside and outside the offensive tackles.

Redmond tested as a sensational athlete, displaying speed, explosiveness and change of direction all above the 95th percentile among athletes to compete at the NFL combine. This affords him the flexibility to serve as either a head-up anchor against guards and centers or to bend around offensive tackles and disrupt the quarterback.

Given the propensity for injuries along the defensive line over the course of an NFL season, Redmond is an invaluable insurance piece capable of plugging in anywhere, anytime without disrupting the unit’s continuity.

Honorable mentions