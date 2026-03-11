2026 NFL Free Agency: Winners, losers from the legal tampering period

The Panthers are serious about upgrading on defense: Devin Lloyd and Jaelan Phillips represent big-time signings for the revamped unit. Lloyd was the third-highest-graded linebacker in the NFL in 2025, and Phillips brings a strong analytical profile.

The Eagles have been quiet: Although they are reportedly signing cornerback Riq Woolen, the Eagles have shed a lot of talent so far — and they may not be done.

2026 NFL Draft season is here: Try the best-in-class PFF Mock Draft Simulator and learn about 2026's top prospects while trading and drafting for your favorite NFL team.

The legal tampering period marks the beginning of NFL free agency, as teams and players are free to negotiate future contracts. Some teams took full advantage of the frenzy, while others faltered. Although moves aren’t official until the start of the new league year, here are some of the winners and losers so far of 2026 NFL free agency.

Winners

No team made a bigger splash than the Panthers during the opening window of free agency. Carolina began by agreeing to terms with edge defender Jaelan Phillips on a four-year, $120 million deal, snatching the highly touted pass rusher from the Eagles, whom they acquired at the 2025 trade deadline for a third-round pick.

Carolina was quiet for much of the day to follow but closed out the night with another blockbuster signing, bringing in All-Pro linebacker Devin Lloyd on a three-year, $45 million deal.

While the deal to acquire Phillips is a risk because of his extensive injury history, the team's need for a high-caliber pass rusher was evident. This past season, Carolina finished 31st in PFF pass-rush grade (60.5) and pressure rate (30.3%). Although Phillips missed significant portions of the 2023 and 2024 campaigns, he’s undoubtedly a potent pass rusher when healthy, ranking in the 91st percentile in pass-rush win rate (16.8%) over the past four seasons. Carolina’s young pass rushers, Nic Scourton and Princely Umanmielen, can learn a lot from the new addition as they head into year two.

Jaelan Phillips' Stable Pass-Rush Metrics (2022-2025)

Lloyd, the third-highest-graded linebacker in the NFL last season, profiles as a strong center piece for a Panthers defense that struggled mightily at the position, failing to field a single player with a PFF overall grade above 55.0. The former Jaguar’s all-around game resulted in PFF grades above 80.0 in each major defensive facet in 2025.

Although the Bengals are expected to lose their most productive pass rusher, Trey Hendrickson, they’ve done well to reallocate those resources to a pair of highly productive defensive free agents. For the cost it would have taken to appease Hendrickson, Cincinnati acquired safety Bryan Cook (three years, $40.25 million) and edge defender Boye Mafe (three years, $60 million).

While Mafe isn’t the same caliber of pass rusher that Hedrickson is — not many are — his overall body of work is consistent. The former Seahawk has earned a 70.3 PFF overall grade in each of the past three seasons while ranking in the 80th percentile in PFF pass-rush grade on true pass sets (84.2). As was the case when Hendrickson left New Orleans for Cincinnati in 2021, the hope is that Mafe can take the next step with the Bengals.

Boye Mafe's Career Grading Profile

The addition of Cook bodes well for the Bengals’ aims to improve their backend coverage after the unnit finished dead last in explosive pass percentage allowed in 2025. The former Chief finished as the fourth-highest-graded safety in the NFL this past season (83.5). Cook had grown into being an indispensable leader in Kansas City, taking over coverage checks and getting his guys into the right position, a skill set that should flourish under Al Golden.

Despite losing key pieces in guard Isaac Seumalo and running back Kenneth Gainwell, the Steelers rebounded with new additions who all signed below the market expectation.

The trade to acquire Michael Pittman Jr. from the Colts is, without a doubt, the headliner of this haul. At the cost of a late-round pick swap and a three-year, $59 million extension, the Steelers added a highly productive player who posted a 70.0-plus PFF receiving grade in five of his six seasons as a pro.

The additions didn’t stop there, as Pittsburgh moved to bolster the secondary by agreeing to terms with cornerback Jamel Dean (three years, $36.75 million) — the fifth-highest-graded cornerback in the NFL — and re-signing Asante Samuel Jr. (one year, $4 million). That adds to a unit that already includes Jalen Ramsey and Joey Porter Jr.

To cap off the haul, the Steelers grabbed running back Rico Dowdle to replace the departing Gainwell, and did so at a lower cost. The former Cowboy and Panther is a strong back who forces the issue after contact, having generated 3.2 yards after contact per attempt over the past two seasons, a mark that ranks 13th out of 54 qualifying running backs.

Losers

“Closed mouths don’t get fed.”

The Eagles stood pat in the early window of the tampering period, not only losing out on signing new talent but also failing to retain any of their own pending free-agent talent. Most notably, they lost Jaelan Phillips, who cost the team a third-round pick at the trade deadline. They did end up agreeing to a deal for cornerback Riq Woolen on day two of the tampering period.

The loss of Phillips isn’t minor. Before the trade to acquire him, the Eagles ranked 25th in sack percentage, feeling the blow from Josh Sweat‘s and Milton Williams’ departures during the 2025 offseason. Given the circumstances, their need for pass rush becomes a top priority.

The departures of Nakobe Dean and Reed Blankenship were somewhat expected, with young talent like Jihaad Campbell and Andrew Mukuba on the roster. Yet, with reports of teams being interested in A.J. Brown, the Eagles' exodus may not yet be over. The decisions likely create an opportunity to get younger across the roster, but they also put significant pressure on the Eagles’ 2026 draft class.

Winning a Super Bowl drives up the cost of a team's pending free agents, and that’s unfortunately where the Seahawks find themselves. While Seattle was able to retain key contributors in Josh Jobe and Rashid Shaheed, the losses of Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III, Boye Mafe, Coby Bryant and Riq Woolen offset that gain.

With Zach Charbonnet in the backfield and a strong remaining pass rush featuring DeMarcus Lawrence on the edge, the Seahawks have contingencies for the losses of Walker and Mafe. But the departures of Bryant and Woolen will leave the secondary light on depth ahead of the draft.

Continuing with the theme, the Jaguars make this list due to significant losses, in the form of Travis Etienne Jr. and Devin Lloyd, without solidified names to step in and fill the voids.

For Lloyd, the decision comes after the Jaguars declined to pick up his fifth-year option last offseason, a move that would have kept him in Jacksonville through 2026. The talented linebacker responded with his best season as a pro, earning All-Pro honors.

Etienne, who has played alongside quarterback Trevor Lawrence dating back to their days at Clemson, has posted more than 1,000 yards on the ground and above a 70.0 PFF rushing grade in three of his four NFL seasons. The departure leaves second-year backs Bhayshul Tuten and LeQuint Allen to shoulder the load for Jacksonville's offense.

While re-signing cornerback Montaric Brown is a positive, given his level of play this past season, the price could be considered steep compared to market projections. Some reports have indicated the Jaguars are willing to trade wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr., just one season removed from his phenomenal rookie campaign, too. This Jaguars roster looks less formidable compared to where it stood a season ago.