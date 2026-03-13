2026 NFL Free Agency: Teams that added the most value by PFF WAR

Geno Smith pushes the Jets into the top spot: Quarterbacks surpass all other positions in PFF WAR, hence why Smith's 0.82 mark — plus the additions of several other players — gives New York the edge over the other 31 teams this offseason.

The initial wave of NFL free agency has passed. While many moves are still to be made, let’s take a look at where each team stands with their offseason hauls thus far.

Using PFF’s Wins Above Replacement metric (WAR) — an all-encompassing measure of a player’s value — for each player's 2025 performance, we can quantify just how much a team may have improved this offseason.

Some things to keep in mind:

Positional value carries weight in this metric, giving teams that added value via the quarterback position a leg up over other franchises.

A team’s overall volume of moves plays a role in the calculation; teams higher on the board tend to have a higher volume of additions, while teams lower on the board may have had fewer.

All offseason additions will be up for consideration, including trades, franchise tags, free-agent signings and re-signings.

Subtracted WAR numbers for departing players were not figured into this calculation.

As it currently stands, here are the rankings of every team in PFF WAR added this offseason:

Rank Team PFF WAR Added 1 NYJ 1.99 2 IND 1.85 3 TEN 1.75 4 ATL 1.58 5 WAS 1.39 6 LV 1.07 7 DAL 1.05 8 LAR 0.91 9 KC 0.87 10 PIT 0.87 11 NO 0.85 12 HOU 0.84 13 BAL 0.83 14 NE 0.79 15 MIA 0.69 16 NYG 0.69 17 DEN 0.65 18 BUF 0.61 19 ARZ 0.56 20 TB 0.55 21 CHI 0.55 22 SEA 0.48 23 CLE 0.47 24 MIN 0.46 25 JAX 0.46 26 PHI 0.41 27 LAC 0.41 28 SF 0.32 29 GB 0.28 30 CAR 0.25 31 DET 0.23 32 CIN 0.2

PFF WAR Added: 1.99

Notable Additions (by WAR)

QB Geno Smith (0.82)

CB Nahshon Wright (0.23)

LB Demario Davis (0.23)

The Jets needed to be aggressive this offseason to kick-start a rebuild that began in earnest at the trade deadline. Major improvements were needed on both sides of the ball after the team finished 31st in PFF offensive grade (62.6) and 26th in PFF defensive grade (56.8). The Jets' plethora of signings and trades in free agency is a sign that the front office is taking that seriously.

The deals began with placing the franchise tag on cornerstone running back Breece Hall, who ranked ninth in PFF WAR (0.16) at the position this past season. Trades for Minkah Fitzpatrick, T'Vondre Sweat and, most notably, Geno Smith, who returns to the team that drafted him, followed.

But the moves that had the biggest impact on the Jets' WAR number were veteran additions like Demario Davis and David Onyemata (0.16), as well as signing up-and-coming cornerback Nahshon Wright.

PFF WAR Added: 1.85

Notable Additions (by WAR)

QB Daniel Jones (1.23)

WR Alec Pierce (0.58)

The Colts’ entry on this list is less because of major additions and more about their moves to stop the hemorrhaging of talent. The team placed the transition tag on quarterback Daniel Jones before re-signing him to a two-year, $88 million contract with incentives that can push it up to $100 million. With few options, the Colts opted to retain a key piece of their offensive success to start the year, when they led the NFL in EPA per play through Week 13. However, the move has drawn criticism due to the risks associated with his recovery from a torn Achilles.

An equally difficult decision followed regarding the receiver room. Alec Pierce, one of the top pass catchers on the market, became an expensive re-signing that ultimately led to the trade of Michael Pittman Jr. Pierce’s 0.58 WAR ranked 12th among receivers in 2025, while Pittman’s 0.32 came in 25 spots lower. So, the move was understandable from a value standpoint, but difficult nonetheless.

PFF WAR Added: 1.75

Notable Additions (by WAR)

Familiarity has been the theme of the offseason for new head coach Robert Saleh, as many of the Titans’ new additions have previously played for Saleh or offensive coordinator Brian Daboll. Trust and experience within the schemes have taken precedence over raw production. Yet, the sheer volume of additions has pushed the Titans up this list.

Leading the Titans' free agent class in WAR is Wan'Dale Robinson, who now reunites with Daboll outside of New York. The 25-year-old slot receiver has always been a high-volume close-to-the-line receiver, but he took a major step in 2025 to expand his game more downfield. He recorded his first 1,000-yard season in 2025 while boosting his average depth of target to 9.1 yards, three yards higher than his previous career high for a single season.

PFF WAR Added: 1.58

Notable Additions (by WAR)

Tua Tagovailoa is doing much of the heavy lifting here for the Falcons’ placement on this list. Atlanta’s decision to explore other options and open the quarterback room to competition makes sense after an underwhelming season from Michael Penix Jr. With the Dolphins shouldering much of the financial burden, Atlanta was able to acquire Tagovailoa for a bargain at $1.3 million, giving the team a cost-effective option with ample starting experience. While Tagovailoa is well removed for his career-best 2023 campaign in which he posted the fourth-highest WAR rating in the NFL (3.38), he was notably more valuable than Penix by WAR (0.44) in 2025.

In Pitts’ case, the franchise tag may look a bit rich, considering his 15th-ranked WAR rating among tight ends in 2025. However, the aim is likely to capitalize on his late-season stretch and hope momentum carries over to 2026. From Week 13 through the end of the regular season, Pitts earned the third-highest PFF receiving grade (91.8) among all pass catchers.

PFF WAR Added: 1.53

Notable Additions (by WAR)

QB Marcus Mariota (1.0)

EDGE Odafe Oweh (0.17)

The backup quarterback position is often overlooked in roster construction, but Marcus Mariota proved just how valuable having a solidified name waiting in the wings can be. After the Commanders lost Jayden Daniels for stretches in 2025, Mariota stepped in to steady the ship, earning a 72.3 PFF passing grade.

After ranking 31st in EPA per play allowed, the biggest pushes to improve the roster undoubtedly came on defense, headlined by the addition of Odafe Oweh to bolster the pass rush. Oweh recorded 11 sacks and a 17% pass-rush win rate in 2025, both of which ranked in the top 12 among edge rushers.

PFF WAR Added: 1.07

Notable Additions (by WAR)

The Raiders have been dishing out lucrative contracts to overhaul a roster desperate for starting-caliber talent in key positions. Chief among those additions was the move to sign PFF’s top-ranked free-agent offensive lineman, Tyler Linderbaum. The 26-year-old center possesses an elite grading profile, placing second in PFF WAR (0.79) among centers over the past three seasons.

PFF WAR Added: 1.05

Notable Additions (by WAR)

Positions close to the ball tend to have higher WAR ratings, which places receivers high in the pecking order. It goes without saying that the decision to retain George Pickens via the franchise tag was a crucial move to maintain the Cowboys' offensive output. Pickens’ 0.72 WAR rating not only marks a career best, but it also ranked fifth among all receivers in 2025.

PFF WAR Added: 0.91

Notable Additions (by WAR)

Coverage deficiencies down the stretch in 2025 proved too much for the Rams to overcome, and they ultimately missed out on a Super Bowl berth because of it. That won’t be the problem in 2026 after the additions of former Chiefs cornerbacks Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson.

Even with the volatility that comes with coverage play, the pair has been highly productive for the past two seasons, both ranking in the top 25 in WAR rating among cornerbacks over that span.

PFF WAR Added: 0.87

Notable Additions (by WAR)

After flirting with retirement, Travis Kelce will return to Kansas City, giving Patrick Mahomes his favorite target back and providing the offense with a highly consistent pass catcher. Kelce followed up a slow 2024 with a booming 2025, finishing the year fourth in WAR rating among tight ends.

Alongside Kelce, the Chiefs' offense received a massive boost with the addition of Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III. Walker was instrumental for the Seahawks‘ dominant run game this past season, posting the eighth-highest WAR rating among running backs.

PFF WAR Added: 0.87

Notable Additions (by WAR)

CB Jamel Dean (0.34)

WR Michael Pittman Jr. (0.32)

The Steelers' trade for Michael Pittman Jr. was one of the best moves of free agency. But the Steelers‘ excellent free-agent haul reaches further than just one savvy move, as the team also added PFF’s top-ranked free agent, cornerback Jamel Dean. The former Buccaneer has a strong track record of consistency, having never fallen below a 70.0 PFF coverage grade in his seven seasons as a pro.