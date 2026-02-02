2026 NFL Free Agency: 5 teams that are best set up for the future

Las Vegas Raiders: In a presumed one-quarterback draft, the Raiders hold all the power with the first overall pick. That alone is enough to put them on this list, but when paired with the second-most cap space available in the NFL, it becomes the cherry on top. Las Vegas is still searching for its next head coach, but if this offseason is navigated correctly, the future looks promising.

Los Angeles Chargers: Yes, the Chargers were on this list a year ago, but after the offensive line was ravaged by injuries in 2025, it’s hard not to expect a renewed emphasis on revamping the unit’s depth. With the third-most cap space available in the NFL, the Chargers should give new offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel everything he needs to run his offense and let Justin Herbert cook.

2026 NFL Draft season is here: Try the best-in-class PFF Mock Draft Simulator and learn about 2026's top prospects while trading and drafting for your favorite NFL team.

With Super Bowl 60 set to kick off on Sunday, the NFL calendar is already beginning to turn. While the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots battle for a championship, front offices across the league are shifting their focus toward the next phase of team building: the 2026 offseason. Free agency is just weeks away, and the groundwork for sustained success is often laid long before the confetti falls.

Here, we identify five teams that are best positioned for the future — whether through cap flexibility, young core talent, quarterback stability or a combination of all three.

Arguably the best team in the NFL in 2025, the Rams were one win away from the Super Bowl despite holding just one first-round pick since 2016. Now, the team has two first-round picks for the 2026 NFL Draft. General manager Les Snead and head coach Sean McVay have done a tremendous job building one of the best rosters in the NFL and developing the talent around presumptive MVP Matthew Stafford.

That advantage extends beyond the draft. The Rams are projected to have $43.1 million in cap space for the 2026 season — eighth-most in the NFL, per Over the Cap at the time of writing. While Stafford won’t play at an MVP level forever, he keeps the Rams firmly inside a Super Bowl window through at least the 2026 season. With premium draft capital and ample financial flexibility, Los Angeles is positioned to keep adding high-end talent to an already loaded roster and remain among the league’s elite for the foreseeable future.

As the trade deadline approached, the Jets hit the reset button with two blockbuster moves, dealing Sauce Gardner and Quinnen Williams. Those trades guaranteed New York a top-five pick and an extra first-round selection in the 2026 NFL Draft, ultimately leaving them with the second and 16th overall picks.

That set the stage for another offseason in which the Jets hold a plethora of draft capital to rebuild the roster, while also possessing $66.3 million in cap space. There are still major questions to answer at quarterback and across the coaching staff, but with two first-round picks and two second-round picks in 2026 — plus three first-rounders in 2027 — answers should begin to take shape.

The Jets are likely to turn to free agency in 2026 to stabilize the quarterback position before using their trio of first-round picks in 2027 to pursue a long-term franchise signal-caller. Regardless of how they approach the quarterback position, New York has the ammunition to significantly improve the roster and reach a more respectable level of play in 2026.

Seahawks general manager John Schneider has built a Super Bowl-caliber roster through a series of shrewd moves and major draft hits over the past few offseasons. Many questioned his free-agent decisions a year ago, yet the Seahawks now sit potentially 60 minutes away from hoisting the Lombardi Trophy.

With the fourth-most cap space projected for 2026, Schneider has the financial flexibility to further bolster the roster. Quarterback Sam Darnold is on a team-friendly contract for two more seasons, giving Seattle added freedom to allocate resources to other positions of need.

There is still work to be done, particularly with several notable players headed for free agency, including running back Kenneth Walker III, edge defender Boye Mafe, wide receiver Rashid Shaheed, cornerback Tariq Woolen and safety Coby Bryant. With a contract extension for wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba looming, the Seahawks should still have enough flexibility to maintain a strong supporting cast around Darnold.

Yes, the Chargers were on this list a year ago, but after the offensive line was ravaged by injuries in 2025, it’s hard not to expect a renewed emphasis on revamping the unit’s depth. With the third-most cap space available in the NFL, the Chargers should give new offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel everything he needs to run his offense and let Justin Herbert cook.

The Chargers have $80.6 million available to spend this offseason and should see offensive tackles Joe Alt and Rashawn Slater return from injury. With two elite bookends back in place, Los Angeles can shift its focus to the interior offensive line to build a more complete unit and give Herbert a more effective rushing attack.

Beyond improving protection, adding another offensive weapon to pair with Quentin Johnston and Ladd McConkey would give the Chargers one of the most potent, high-powered offenses in the NFL.

In a presumed one-quarterback draft, the Raiders hold all the power with the first overall pick. That alone is enough to put them on this list, but when paired with the second-most cap space available in the NFL, it becomes the cherry on top. Las Vegas is still searching for its next head coach, but if this offseason is navigated correctly, the future looks promising.

The Raiders enter the 2026 offseason with $81.3 million in available cap space to supplement a roster that is young but already features several promising building blocks. Assuming Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza is the selection at No. 1 overall, he would step into an offense headlined by budding superstar tight end Brock Bowers and 2025 sixth overall pick running back Ashton Jeanty.

Las Vegas still has clear roster weaknesses, but with ample cap space, the Raiders should be able to add protection for Mendoza and additional receiving talent through free agency, accelerating the rebuild around their presumed franchise quarterback.