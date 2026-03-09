2026 NFL Free Agent Rankings: Quarterbacks

Free agency is here, and teams around the NFL are searching for upgrades across every position. Here are PFF’s position rankings for the 2026 free-agent class, and you can track every move — including grades, snap counts and contract details — on our live free agency tracker at https://www.pff.com/nfl/free-agency.

Snaps: 1,921 | PFF grade: 82.3

Murray's 2025 season was a turbulent one. The former No. 1 overall pick earned a 72.2 PFF overall grade and a 69.5 PFF passing grade across just five games before suffering a foot injury and later losing his starting job to Jacoby Brissett. While Murray's 85.1 PFF overall grade ranks 18th among qualified quarterbacks since his debut in 2019, he has produced a grade below 72.5 in three of the past four seasons. The 28-year-old will attempt to rediscover his peak form on a new team, likely on a veteran-minimum contract.

Contract projection: Click here to access PFF's full 2026 free agency rankings and player projections.

2. Malik Willis, Green Bay Packers

Snaps: 336 | PFF grade: 81.1

Willis has logged just 547 career snaps, but he showed enough in his lone start this season to draw significant interest as a free agent. While the sample size is limited, he has produced a 4.8% big-time throw rate against a 1.8% turnover-worthy play rate over his career to date.

Contract projection: Click here to access PFF's full 2026 free agency rankings and player projections.

3. Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins

Snaps: 2,600 | PFF grade: 79.7

The Miami Dolphins released quarterback Tua Tagovailoa after the start of the new league year, a move that leaves the team with an NFL-record $99.2 million in dead money against the salary cap. Tagovailoa's play dipped in 2025, finishing with a 62.1 overall grade that ranked 34th among 43 qualifying quarterbacks while posting more turnover-worthy plays (25) than big-time throws (18) for the second straight season. His struggles under pressure remained a major concern, as he produced a 75.5 passing grade from a clean pocket but just a 42.9 mark when pressured, continuing a career trend of sub-60.0 passing grades under pressure. Tagovailoa has shown he can operate efficiently in quick-hitting systems, but questions about durability and performance under duress make a clear starting opportunity in 2026 far from certain.

Contract projection: Click here to access PFF's full 2026 free agency rankings and player projections.

4. Aaron Rodgers, Pittsburgh Steelers

Snaps: 2,004 | PFF grade: 76.2

It's unclear whether Rodgers plans to return for a 22nd NFL season. However, the 42-year-old may be enticed to re-sign with the Steelers, who hired his long-time former head coach, Mike McCarthy, for one more go-around. Rodgers guided Pittsburgh to the playoffs in 2025 but earned just a 68.8 PFF passing grade — his worst mark in a season as a starter. He still showed some pop on deep passes (20-plus yards), logging the 14th-most big-time throws in the NFL on such plays.

Contract projection: Click here to access PFF's full 2026 free agency rankings and player projections.

5. Kirk Cousins, Atlanta Falcons

Snaps: 1,969 | PFF grade: 84.5

After signing a four-year, $180 million deal with the Falcons, Cousins played only 1,456 snaps in Atlanta while earning a 75.6 PFF passing grade. The former Vikings starter looked steadier late in the 2025 season, recording nine big-time throws compared to five turnover-worthy plays during an extended stretch of action. The 37-year-old appears to be declining but could still serve as a viable short-term starter for multiple teams.

Contract projection: Click here to access PFF's full 2026 free agency rankings and player projections.

6. Daniel Jones, Indianapolis Colts

Snaps: 1,756 | PFF grade: 73.1

Jones' 2025 season opened on a strong note before unraveling down the stretch. He earned an 80.3 PFF grade over his first eight starts with the Colts before dropping to 55.1 from Week 9 through his final game. Jones briefly flashed again in Week 13 against Houston, earning an 84.2 PFF grade against one of the league's best defenses, but his season ended on a low note when he put up a 36.9 grade before suffering a torn Achilles. Jones' broader profile has remained remarkably consistent since 2019, as he has never finished a season below a 63.0 PFF grade or above 78.4. Ball security, however, continues to be a concern. He recorded 18 turnover-worthy plays against just 13 big-time throws in 2025 and has finished with a positive big-time throw to turnover-worthy play ratio only once in his career.

Contract projection: Click here to access PFF's full 2026 free agency rankings and player projections.

7. Geno Smith, Seattle Seahawks

Snaps: 2,834 | PFF grade: 81.6

After four productive seasons with the Seattle Seahawks from 2021 to 2024, Geno Smith's 2025 campaign with the Las Vegas Raiders didn't produce the same results. Despite reuniting with head coach Pete Carroll, Smith earned a 60.9 overall grade that ranked 36th among 43 qualifying quarterbacks, while his 58.2 passing grade ranked the same. That marked a sharp drop from the previous four seasons, when Smith posted grades above 73.0 each year, including marks above 82.0 in both 2023 and 2024. Entering his age-35 season, Smith could still provide stability as a bridge option, but a 2025 campaign that featured 23 turnover-worthy plays against just 14 big-time throws raises questions about his ability to lead an offense full time.

Contract projection: Click here to access PFF's full 2026 free agency rankings and player projections.

8. Russell Wilson, New York Giants

Snaps: 1,918 | PFF grade: 80.2

After signing with the Giants last offseason, Wilson's stint as the team's starter was brief. Across just three starts, the 10-time Pro Bowler earned a 63.5 PFF passing grade with eight big-time throws and seven turnover-worthy plays. Now 37, Wilson profiles best as a bridge option or depth piece for teams developing a young quarterback.

Contract projection: Click here to access PFF's full 2026 free agency rankings and player projections.

9. Marcus Mariota, Washington Commanders

Snaps: 662 | PFF grade: 78.0

Mariota played a larger role than anticipated this season, filling in for Washington as Jayden Daniels dealt with multiple injuries. The 32-year-old earned a 72.3 PFF passing grade with a 6.9% big-time throw rate, though he also recorded a 4.2% turnover-worthy play rate. Mariota's skill set and experience align well with either another backup role or a short-term starting opportunity in 2026.

Contract projection: Click here to access PFF's full 2026 free agency rankings and player projections.

10. Tyler Huntley, Baltimore Ravens

Snaps: 597 | PFF grade: 73.0

Huntley played 197 snaps back with the Ravens as Lamar Jackson missed time with injury. The results were good, as Huntley produced a 79.5 overall PFF grade with an 87.7 PFF rushing grade. The 27-year-old is more questionable as a passer with a career 62.5 PFF passing grade, but he's shown the ability to be a solid backup who can produce with his legs. In a quarterback market with limited options, that could produce higher demand than believed.

Contract projection: Click here to access PFF's full 2026 free agency rankings and player projections.

11. Tyrod Taylor, New York Jets

Snaps: 660 | PFF grade: 69.0

Although the Jets invested in Justin Fields last offseason, Taylor still played 251 snaps for New York. Over six games, he tossed two big-time throws and committed seven turnover-worthy plays, good for a 57.6 PFF passing grade. The 36-year-old is seemingly everlasting in the backup role, which he could find once again if he decides to keep playing in 2026.

Contract projection: Click here to access PFF's full 2026 free agency rankings and player projections.

12. Kenny Pickett, Las Vegas Raiders

Snaps: 894 | PFF grade: 68.2

Pickett underwhelmed in a limited sample size as the Raiders' backup in 2025, registering a 47.3 PFF passing grade with three turnover-worthy plays across just 56 dropbacks. Having attempted just 88 passes over the last two years, Pickett's career has diminished after being a first-round pick just four years ago. The 27-year-old could be the backup on his fourth team in only five career seasons.

Contract projection: Click here to access PFF's full 2026 free agency rankings and player projections.

13. Jimmy Garoppolo, Los Angeles Rams

Snaps: 409 | PFF grade: 67.9

Garoppolo has appeared on only 84 snaps for the Rams since joining the team in 2024, with his last pass being thrown in Week 18 of 2024. Garoppolo's last starting opportunity came with the Raiders in 2023, where he played to a 65.0 PFF passing grade with 13 big-time throws and nine turnover-worthy plays before being benched. The 34-year-old could compete to start for a team seeking a bridge option in 2026.

Contract projection: Click here to access PFF's full 2026 free agency rankings and player projections.