 2021-22 NFL Free Agency: Which NFL teams are in the best position to spend big? | NFL News, Rankings and Statistics | PFF

NFL News & Analysis

All
NFL - current
Fantasy
College
NFL Draft
DFS
Betting
Premium Content Sign Up

2021-22 NFL Free Agency: Which NFL teams are in the best position to spend big?

6. Packers (9): They've won five in a row and could soon get All-Pro LT David Bakhtiari, who tore an ACL in December, back in the lineup to protect QB Aaron Rodgers. Stock up. Syndication Usa Today

By Arjun Menon
Nov 22, 2021

With almost 11 weeks of the 2021 NFL season in the books, some teams are firmly in the playoff hunt while others may already be looking to the future and the 2021 NFL free-agency period.

This free-agency class has some real headliners to watch out for, and more than a few teams have a good chunk of money to spend.

As PFF salary cap expert Brad Spielberger has already pointed out, the cream of the crop for this year's class comes at the wide receiver position. However, there are other interesting markets to watch, including the safety and “bridge quarterback” markets.

Click here for more PFF tools:

Rankings & Projections | WR/CB Matchup Chart | NFL & NCAA Betting Dashboards | NFL Player Props tool | NFL & NCAA Power Rankings

Here, we will examine which teams have the most money to spend and look at how cash-strapped teams can free up money. All contract information comes from our friends at OverTheCap.

The Denver Broncos and Miami Dolphins lead the NFL in available salary-cap space, while the Green Bay Packers and New Orleans Saints have the least left to spend.

The above graph shows the teams that are in a good position to contend this year yet still have cap space to spend big on free agency in 2022. Those teams, such as the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Chargers, have a quarterback on a rookie deal, which gives them a ton of flexibility.

The Pittsburgh Steelers‘ cap situation is slightly more difficult to decipher since we have no idea what their quarterback situation will be next year. If they decide to sign or trade for a veteran, most of their cap will be allocated there. On the other hand, if they decide to start over in the draft, they will have a decent amount of money to spend, though they have contract extensions looming for players such as Minkah Fitzpatrick and Cameron Heyward.

It's also worth looking at the bottom-left quadrant of the graph above, which includes the New York Giants and Minnesota Vikings. This is the quadrant that shows what I like to call the “failed all-in approach.”

Teams here seemed to buy into their team and pushed all their chips into the middle last offseason. But, unfortunately, things haven’t worked out in their favor.

The New York Giants were one of the most aggressive spenders in free agency this year, as they were trying to maximize their flexibility in Daniel Jones‘ rookie contract. This hasn’t panned out, as they have a 3-6 record after nine games. Other factors are contributing to their record outside of the failed free-agent signings, but this leaves them in a not-so-enticing situation heading into 2022.

Subscribe to PFF Edge to continue reading

Learn More Sign Up

Already have a subscription? Sign In

Tackle Lifes financial Challenges. Western Southern Financial Group.
Sponsor

NFL Featured Tools

  • Best Bets

    PFF's Best Bets Tool reveals the bets PFF's data and algorithms give the biggest edge to within spread, total, player prop, and moneyline markets.

    Available with

    Elite
  • NFL Greenline

    PFF predictions and real time spread, moneyline and over/under lines for each NFL game.

    Available with

    Elite
  • Player Props

    PFF's Player Props Tool reveals betting opportunities within player prop markets.

    Available with

    Elite
  • NFL Power Rankings

    Power Rankings are PFF’s NFL power ratings based on weekly player grades in each facet of play. These power rankings are adjusted based on coach, quarterback and the market each season.

    Available with

    Edge
  • NFL Scores
  • Player Grades

    PFF's exclusive metrics provide matchup previews, position rankings, grades, and snap counts.

    Available with

    Edge
  • NFL Premium Stats

    Our exclusive database, featuring the most in-depth collection of NFL player performance data.

    Available with

    Elite
Pro Subscriptions

Unlock NFL Player Grades, Fantasy & NFL Draft

$9.99 / mo
$39.99 / yr

Unlock Premium Stats, PFF Greenline & DFS

$34.99 / mo
$199.99 / yr

NFL

Tools
Social

Betting

Tools

Fantasy

Research Tools
DFS Tools
Week 11 Tools
Draft Tools
Social

College & NFL Draft

College Tools
NFL Draft Tools
Social

Join PFF

Follow Us

About Us

Customer Service

Site Map Privacy Policy Terms of Use
© 2021 PFF, All rights reserved.