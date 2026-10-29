Career-best start: Joe Burrow has earned a 91.2 PFF grade through seven weeks of 2026, his highest mark at this stage of any season since entering the NFL.

Strong second-half track record: Since 2020, Burrow has earned a 95.5 PFF passing grade from Week 8 through the playoffs, the highest among qualifying quarterbacks, as Cincinnati prepares for the NFL's easiest remaining schedule.

Wins above replacement (WAR): Burrow leads all NFL quarterbacks with 1.54 WAR through seven weeks. His lead is narrow, with Dak Prescott second at 1.52 WAR, followed by C.J. Stroud (1.37), Brock Purdy (1.28) and Bryce Young (1.24).

At halftime of the Cincinnati Bengals' AFC North game against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, the Bengals found themselves in a 13-0 hole. Little had gone right for their offense in the first half, and they were staring down the barrel of a divisional loss against a backup quarterback coming out of their bye week. Even on the road, that would have been a bad result for the Bengals.

And then Joe Burrow locked in.

The former first overall pick earned a 95.0 PFF passing grade in the second half, going 16-for-18 for 249 yards and four touchdowns. It was the best half of football we've seen from any quarterback in the NFL this season, with Burrow dictating the game to the Ravens‘ defense like he was conducting an orchestra.

But it's not just about the second half of that game. What we've seen from Burrow through the first seven weeks of the season has been the best start of his career. Burrow has earned a 91.2 PFF grade, which ranks second in the NFL among quarterbacks with at least 100 dropbacks.

And here's how that compares to every other season of his career.

Joe Burrow: PFF grade from Week 1-7 Season PFF grade 2020 74.6 2021 86.4 2022 77.0 2023 66.4 2024 85.7 2025 78.8 2026 91.2

Through seven weeks, Burrow has completed 157 of his 219 passes for 1,653 yards, 15 touchdowns and just three interceptions, earning a 110.4 passer rating in the process. His 19.9% positively graded play rate ranks third among qualifying quarterbacks, but his negatively graded play rate of just 5.4% is the lowest.

He's recorded 12 big-time throws, tied for the fourth-most in the NFL. His 5.3% big-time throw rate ranks fifth, and his 1.6% turnover-worthy play rate ranks sixth-lowest. His 78.7% adjusted completion percentage and 0.21 EPA per play both rank seventh.

10.0% 15.0% 20.0% Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 6.0% 8.0% 10.0% 12.0% 14.0% Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays AVG AVG Jackson Burrow Purdy Prescott Young Goff Allen Stroud Maye Daniels Mahomes Brissett Smith Cousins Williams Shough Love Murray Lawrence Ward Darnold Penix Jr. Stafford McKee Mariota Rodgers Huntley Wentz Hurts Mayfield Watson Bagent Winston Jones Willis Nix Daniels Herbert The same players and metrics are available as a sortable table on each team's Leaders tab. Lamar Jackson QB · BLT Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 20.6% 2nd / 38 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 6.3% 4th / 38 Joe Burrow QB · CIN Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 19.9% 3rd / 38 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 5.4% 1st / 38 Brock Purdy QB · SF Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 19.2% 6th / 38 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 6.0% 3rd / 38 Dak Prescott QB · DAL Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 19.3% 5th / 38 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 8.9% 25th / 38 Bryce Young QB · CAR Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 16.6% 11th / 38 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 8.8% 23rd / 38 Jared Goff QB · DET Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 16.9% 9th / 38 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 8.6% 20th / 38 Josh Allen QB · BUF Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 21.2% 1st / 38 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 7.5% 12th / 38 C.J. Stroud QB · HST Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 16.2% 13th / 38 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 7.4% 9th / 38 Drake Maye QB · NE Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 19.4% 4th / 38 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 8.7% 22nd / 38 Jayden Daniels QB · WAS Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 18.5% 7th / 38 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 6.3% 4th / 38 Patrick Mahomes QB · KC Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 13.3% 25th / 38 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 6.9% 7th / 38 Jacoby Brissett QB · ARZ Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 16.9% 9th / 38 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 7.4% 9th / 38 Geno Smith QB · NYJ Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 11.9% 34th / 38 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 5.8% 2nd / 38 Kirk Cousins QB · LV Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 14.9% 16th / 38 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 8.1% 14th / 38 Caleb Williams QB · CHI Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 14.7% 17th / 38 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 6.3% 4th / 38 Tyler Shough QB · NO Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 15.3% 14th / 38 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 9.6% 29th / 38 Jordan Love QB · GB Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 16.3% 12th / 38 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 11.4% 36th / 38 Kyler Murray QB · MIN Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 13.3% 25th / 38 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 8.3% 17th / 38 Trevor Lawrence QB · JAX Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 17.2% 8th / 38 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 8.6% 20th / 38 Cam Ward QB · TEN Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 14.3% 20th / 38 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 7.5% 12th / 38 Sam Darnold QB · SEA Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 13.8% 22nd / 38 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 6.9% 7th / 38 Michael Penix Jr. QB · ATL Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 11.6% 35th / 38 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 8.4% 18th / 38 Matthew Stafford QB · LA Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 14.2% 21st / 38 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 10.1% 31st / 38 Tanner McKee QB · PHI Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 13.1% 28th / 38 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 9.2% 26th / 38 Marcus Mariota QB · WAS Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 13.5% 23rd / 38 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 8.1% 14th / 38 Aaron Rodgers QB · PIT Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 11.5% 36th / 38 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 10.5% 32nd / 38 Tyler Huntley QB · BLT Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 13.4% 24th / 38 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 7.4% 9th / 38 Carson Wentz QB · MIN Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 13.2% 27th / 38 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 8.5% 19th / 38 Jalen Hurts QB · PHI Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 14.7% 17th / 38 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 10.0% 30th / 38 Baker Mayfield QB · TB Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 13.1% 28th / 38 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 9.4% 28th / 38 Deshaun Watson QB · CLV Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 15.3% 14th / 38 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 10.6% 33rd / 38 Tyson Bagent QB · CHI Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 10.1% 38th / 38 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 8.1% 14th / 38 Jameis Winston QB · NYG Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 12.6% 30th / 38 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 12.9% 38th / 38 Daniel Jones QB · IND Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 12.5% 31st / 38 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 10.6% 33rd / 38 Malik Willis QB · MIA Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 14.6% 19th / 38 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 12.0% 37th / 38 Bo Nix QB · DEN Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 10.7% 37th / 38 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 8.8% 23rd / 38 Jalon Daniels QB · TB Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 12.4% 32nd / 38 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 11.0% 35th / 38 Justin Herbert QB · LAC Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 12.1% 33rd / 38 Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 9.3% 27th / 38

But why does Burrow's hot start matter?

Well, since Burrow entered the NFL in 2020, he has earned a 95.5 PFF grade from Week 8 through the end of the season, including the playoffs. Among the 28 quarterbacks with at least 1,000 qualifying dropbacks over that span, that is comfortably the best mark in the NFL.

PFF Passing Grade: Week 8 through the Super Bowl (2020-25) Rank QB Team PFF Grade 1 Joe Burrow Cincinnati Bengals 95.5 2 Josh Allen Buffalo Bills 91.6 3 Matthew Stafford Los Angeles Rams 91.4 4 Justin Herbert Los Angeles Chargers 90.5 5 Patrick Mahomes Kansas City Chiefs 90.5 minimum 1,000 dropbacks

So we have Joe Burrow, who has been the best quarterback in football over the final 10 weeks of the regular season and the playoffs since he entered the NFL, and he just happens to be enjoying the best start to a season of his career.

It stands to reason that if he can continue his usual second-half form, he will probably finish as the highest-graded quarterback in the NFL this season.

That should be particularly good news for a Bengals team that faces the easiest remaining strength of schedule in the NFL this season. They have arguably the best quarterback in football right now, entering the stretch of the season in which he has historically been at his most dominant, with the league's easiest schedule ahead of him.

With all of that working in their favor, there's little reason to believe the Bengals can't be serious contenders for the No. 1 seed in the AFC by the end of the regular season. Their Week 14 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs could prove pivotal in that race.

If the Bengals and Burrow continue playing at this level, both the team and its quarterback could be in line to take home some serious hardware this season.