Jared Goff has been almost perfect on deep passes: Goff has earned a 99.9 PFF passing grade throwing 20-plus yards downfield, one of five qualifiers with that mark in PFF history through Week 11.

Serious improvement down the field: Goff ranked no better than 25th in deep passing efficacy in both 2024 and 2025.

Capitalizing on record deep passing success: NFL defenses have allowed 13.54 yards per play on deep passes this season, the highest in PFF history.

Without fail, the Lions’ offense is expected to perform like one of the best all-around units in football every season. After all, not many nuclei can touch the personnel that Detroit has been able to retain for so long, including tackle Penei Sewell, running back Jahmyr Gibbs and receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown.

Under new offensive coordinator Drew Petzing, much of the focus has been to feed those star players as much as possible. Petzing and his players have restored the roar for one of the league’s most feared offenses, with Detroit sitting fifth in EPA per play, fourth in explosive play rate and fifth in points per drive after a topsy-turvy 2025 that saw a playcaller change midway through.

However, what shouldn’t go unnoticed is quarterback Jared Goff acting as the linchpin within the unit — specifically his deep passing, which has reached unforeseen levels this year.

On the season, Goff has attempted only 27 passes of 20 or more yards, good for 8.1% of his overall attempts — and tied for the second-lowest proportion of any qualified quarterback. However, the deep pass has been borderline unstoppable when Goff has unfurled it. He’s earned a perfect 99.9 PFF passing grade on such attempts, recording 13 big-time throws with zero turnover-worthy plays.

Just how elite has Goff been on deep passes? Over the span of PFF history, which dates back to 2006, Goff is one of five quarterbacks with a perfect deep passing grade on at least 25 such attempts through Week 11 — joining Matt Ryan in 2016, Aaron Rodgers in 2014, Tom Brady in 2007 and Drew Brees in 2006. Those are widely considered some of the greatest individual quarterback seasons in recent memory.

Jared Goff's 2026 passing chart by depth

Goff’s accuracy on these moonshots has been virtually second-to-none. His 57.1% accurate deep throw rate leads qualifiers by almost five percentage points. On top of that, his 42.6% plus accuracy rate is second, and his 28.6% uncatchable inaccurate mark leads the way. In essence, most of these throws have been right on the money and dropped precisely only where his receiver can make a play.

Speaking of which, Goff has provided excellent opportunities for his big-play weapons to thrive downfield. Both Jameson Williams and St. Brown have garnered 96.8 PFF receiving grades on deep passes, tying for 17th among 88 qualified receivers. The pair also sits in the top six in passer rating when targeted on those tries with at least a 145.0 mark.

Impressively, Goff has dominated launching nearly anywhere downfield. On deep passes between the numbers, he’s gone 7-for-13 with eight big-time throws and a 99.9 passing grade. On 20-plus-yard passes outside the numbers, he’s 8-for-15 with five big-time throws and a 95.2 passing mark.

As one might expect, the Lions’ offense has clicked like few others when Goff unleashes the deep ball. Detroit ranks second in EPA per play, second in success rate and first in yards per play on passes of at least 20 yards. Effectively, opponents have had no answer despite having 10 weeks to scrutinize the tape and study tendencies.

In his first season working under the auspices of Petzing, Goff’s average depth of target sits at 8.4 yards, his highest since 2018 with the Rams. While his deep passing rate has increased 1.2% relative to last season, the biggest jump has been in the intermediate range, climbing to 26.8% after topping out at 21.1% for the prior six seasons.

Goff may not be regularly uncorking shot plays, but he’s grown notably in that department, especially compared to the past two seasons. Consider that the Lions never ranked better than 10th in deep EPA per play in each of his first five seasons with the franchise.

Jared Goff: Deep passing by season Season Deep PFF Passing Grade Rank Among Qualifiers Deep Pass % 2026 99.9 1st 8.1% 2025 81.7 26th 6.9% 2024 78.7 T-25th 8.3% 2023 93.2 10th 7.8% 2022 84.9 T-19th 9.4% 2021 60.8 34th 9.1%

In light of the fact that Goff scarcely tests defenses deep, his results on those passes might not seem overly significant. However, Goff’s 20-plus-yard attempts add further nuances to an offense that’s already borderline impossible to defend — including trying to tackle Gibbs, generate pressure against the third-highest-graded pass-blocking offensive line and defend every blade of grass in the passing game.

In other words, even if Goff rarely throws deep, that presence alone invokes serious fear into defensive coordinators. It also muddies the coverage picture: The Lions have faced the lowest rate of man coverage (10.6%) of any offense, but playing zone can also leave defenses susceptible to hole shots and/or miscommunications on which player to carry downfield. Unsurprisingly, 26 of Goff’s 27 deep passes have come against zone — which keeps defenses honest.

Defenses around the league have had major pitfalls trying to guard deep passes this season, which also plays right into Petzing’s and Goff’s hands. Units have allowed an average of 13.54 yards per play on passes of 20-plus yards in 2026, the most in at least two decades. Similarly, offenses have generated an average of 0.602 EPA per play on deep tries, also the highest clip in database history.

Even in a historic season in terms of attacking down the field, what Goff is doing stands alone. His 46.4% big-time throw rate on deep passes, the second-best among qualifiers through 11 weeks over the past decade, reinforces that premise.

The Lions’ offense was already extraordinarily lethal and efficient entering this season. Add in Goff’s prolific deep passing, and there aren’t many overt weaknesses nor means to seriously slow down Detroit. With their quarterback’s over-the-top precision, the Lions are not only taking advantage of a growing league trend — but also rendering themselves that much harder to stop come January.