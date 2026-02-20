Highest-graded guards from the 2025 NFL season: Quinn Meinerz narrowly claims the top slot

Quinn Meinerz unseats Chris Lindstrom: After three straight years at No. 1, Lindstrom was dethroned by the Broncos star.

Strong rookie campaigns for top picks: Both Tyler Booker and Tate Ratledge earned a spot on the list following their first pro seasons.

While tackles may command most of the spotlight along the offensive line, guards are just as important. As the names below reveal, possessing a game-changing guard can boost an offensive line and correlate with team success.

Below are the 20 highest-graded guards from the 2025 NFL season based on overall PFF grade. Note that in order for a player to qualify, they had to play at least 700 snaps.

Part of the NFL’s highest-graded offensive line, Meinerz continued to separate himself with his 2025 performance. His 88.9 overall PFF grade was the best of his budding career, marking his third straight season with at least an 83.7. Meinerz’s 21.1% impact block rate was the second-best among guards, and he gave up only three sacks on 798 pass-blocking snaps.

Lindstrom’s run of three straight No. 1 overall finishes on this list may be over, but his slide isn’t too far. The Falcons star produced at least an 87.6 overall PFF grade for the fourth straight year, with his heavy lifting coming in the run game. Lindstrom’s 91.7 PFF run-blocking mark was the third-best of any offensive lineman, and his 22.9% impact block rate was the best. While he gave up 44 pressures, only one turned into a sack.

Since arriving in Los Angeles in 2023, Dotson has quietly rounded into one of the premier guards in football. He turned in his best season to date in 2025 with a career-best 87.3 overall PFF grade and a 90.3 PFF run-blocking mark. Moreover, Dotson’s 3.8% pressure rate was the 12th-best at the position.

Long regarded as one of the foremost guards in the league, Nelson comes in at No. 4 based on his play last season. His 84.5 overall PFF grade was his highest since 2020, as was his 84.3 PFF run-blocking grade. Nelson’s all-around skills are also reflected by his 2.5% pressure rate, which paced qualified guards.

Skoronski took a major leap in his third professional season after posting sub-62.0 overall grades in his first two campaigns. The former first-round pick placed second among guards in PFF pass-blocking grade (84.5), giving up only two sacks on 694 pass-blocking snaps. Skoronski also ranked 10th with a 73.2 PFF run-blocking grade.

The Bears pulled off a shocking trade of Thuney last offseason, and it materialized perfectly. The former Chief was masterful in pass protection, leading the position with an 87.7 PFF pass-blocking grade while being the only qualifier to not allow a sack. Thuney was also only defeated on 8.8% of his run-blocking snaps, the best of any guard.

Lewis may not have been the flashiest part of the Panthers’ turnaround, but he was a critical one. The former Seahawk has continued to excel in Carolina, earning at least a 75.5 overall PFF grade for the second straight season. Lewis’ 79.3 PFF pass-blocking mark was the third-best among guards, and his 2.7% pressure rate surrendered was second. In the run game, Lewis added a strong 75.2 grade with an 18.5% impact block rate.

The Patriots may have overhauled their offensive line going into 2025, but they knew they had a keeper in Onwenu. The New England right guard was rock-solid yet again during the team’s run to the Super Bowl, securing his highest overall PFF grade since 2022. Onwenu’s 78.2 PFF pass-blocking grade tied for fourth, as he allowed only two sacks while playing a position-high 808 pass-blocking snaps.

Avila also developed immensely during his third pro season, compiling a career-high 75.0 overall PFF grade. His 3.3% pressure rate given up was the fifth-highest among guards, and his 72.3 PFF run-blocking grade placed 12th. The Rams have a very bright future between him and Dotson.

On the heels of a tremendous 2024 campaign with the Lions, Zeitler helped stabilize the Titans’ offensive line under rookie Cameron Ward. The veteran posted his fifth straight season with at least a 71.6 overall PFF grade and was especially great in pass protection, yielding only 16 pressures all season. The soon-to-be 36-year-old is one of the better guards on the free-agent market given his recent track record.

Houston’s offensive line improved this past year, with Ingram a major component in that. In his first year with the Texans, Ingram broke out with a career-high 73.8 overall PFF grade — well above his prior 59.5 mark. The former Viking shined in the run game with a 79.9 PFF run-blocking grade and a 19.0% impact block rate, although his pass protection (five sacks allowed) could still use work.

Smith became the league’s highest-paid guard last summer, and his 2025 season cast little doubt on that monster contract. He produced at least a 73.3 overall PFF grade for the fourth straight year to begin his career, and his 81.1 PFF run-blocking mark was a new high. Further, Smith’s 4.0% pressure rate placed 15th at the position.

In his first year as a legitimate starter, Steen impressed. The 25-year-old registered a 73.4 overall PFF grade while playing 1,080 snaps, all of which came at right guard. The former third-round pick filled Mekhi Becton’s shoes effectively by earning a 73.0 grade on both pass- and run-blocking, offering the Eagles consistency along an injured offensive line.

Seumalo’s third year with the Steelers continued to provide favorable results. The former Eagle permitted only 20 pressures across 504 pass-blocking snaps, with his 76.4 PFF pass-blocking grade placing sixth among guards. Further, Seumalo was defeated on only 14.0% of his run-blocking plays, the 14th-best mark.

The second straight Steelers guard, McCormick took incremental steps during his second pro season. The former fourth-round selection improved his overall PFF grade from 57.7 to 72.9 in Year 2, including bettering his PFF run-blocking grade by 15 grading points. Impressively, McCormick yielded three or more pressures only three times across 18 games.

Like Thuney, Jackson was another guard that the Bears acquired via trade — and like his teammate, he delivered quick results. The former Lion played a career-high 1,292 snaps, more than his 2023-24 combined, and succeeded in Ben Johson’s scheme. Jackson’s 17.5% impact block rate tied for eighth among guards, and he allowed a combined five sacks and quarterback hits.

Some thought that the Cowboys selected Booker too early in last year’s draft, but his rookie play helped disquiet that. The once-12th overall pick flashed with a 72.0 overall PFF grade while battling an ankle injury. The Alabama product lived up to his pre-draft hype with his run-game performance, securing a 76.8 PFF run-blocking grade and a 17.5% impact block rate.

Another member of the 2023 draft class, Bergeron picked up where he left off in 2024. He produced a 70.8 overall PFF grade or better for the second straight year. Bergeron’s 71.3 PFF run-blocking grade ranked 15th among guards, and he allowed just one sack across 490 opportunities.

Although Bitonio’s quality of play has decreased in the last three years, he’s still a solid option. The 34-year-old was terrific in pass protection with a 75.7 PFF pass-blocking grade, surrendering a combined three sacks and hits as the Browns rotated through quarterbacks. Bitonio’s 64.4 PFF run-blocking mark was also his best since 2022.

While the Lions’ offensive line regressed in 2025, those struggles largely weren’t Ratledge’s fault. The rookie was effective out of the gate, especially as a run-blocker — where he merited a 73.5 PFF run-blocking grade and a 90th-percentile placement in negatively-graded run plays. While the Georgia product was initially poor in pass protection, he was sound at the conclusion of the season by allowing just six pressures over his last seven games.

A cog on the Bills’ above-average offensive line, Edwards reached the 1,175-snap threshold for the second straight season. Buffalo’s left guard was specifically dynamic in pass protection with a 75.0 PFF pass-blocking grade and a 97.2 pass-blocking efficiency score. In the run game, Edwards was great in Buffalo’s zone attack with an 89th-percentile PFF run-blocking grade on such concepts.