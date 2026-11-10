Grading all 32 NFL first-round rookies after Week 9

Caleb Downs carries the Cowboys to victory: Downs notched a career-high 91.4 overall PFF grade and snagged the game-winning interception.

Arvell Reese lights up the Eagles: Reese generated three sacks and added nine stops in a dominant showing.

David Bailey flashes against the Chiefs: Bailey's 90.0 PFF pass-rush grade was one of the best marks of any defensive player in Week 9.

We’ve reached the halfway point of the NFL regular season, and many of the league’s first-round rookies continue to make a huge impact on their respective teams. As always, we’ll continue to monitor their snap counts, grades and principal opponents as we barrel toward the second half of the year.