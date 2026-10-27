Grading all 32 NFL first-round rookies after Week 7

The Browns ride their rookies to victory: Spencer Fano and KC Concepcion proved instrumental in a close win for Cleveland.

Arvell Reese looks like a Defensive Rookie of the Year candidate: The Giants linebacker notched two pressures, two stops and a sack against the Texans.

More trouble for Keylan Rutledge: The Texans' first-round pick finished with a 0.0 PFF pass-blocking grade in Week 7 and is currently one of the five lowest-graded guards in the NFL.

The 2026 NFL season keeps rolling on, and the league’s first-round rookies continue to make an impact on their respective teams. As always, we continue to track their snap counts, grades and principal opponents each week.