Grading all 32 NFL first-round rookies after Week 6

Carnell Tate continues his contested catch wizardry: Tate added two more 50-50 receptions as a big part of the Titans‘ upset win.

More rough sledding for Francis Mauigoa: The Giants guard recorded a sub-50.0 overall grade while allowing multiple pressures for the fourth time this season.

Caleb Lomu impresses at right tackle: The Patriots rookie didn't surrender a pressure after filling in for the injured Morgan Moses, working primarily against second overall pick David Bailey.

Six weeks into the NFL season, many of the league’s first-round rookies continue to have a big impact on their teams’ performances. As always, we continue to reveal grades, analysis and principal opponents for all 32 first-round picks from the most recent NFL Draft.