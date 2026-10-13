Grading all 32 NFL first-round rookies after Week 5

- David Bailey powers the Jets to victory: The second overall pick recorded nine pressures in a defensive slugfest.
- Chris Johnson shines: The Dolphins' first-round pick forced a fumble and allowed just 22 receiving yards into his coverage vs. the Bengals.
- Fernando Mendoza makes his NFL debut: The reigning Heisman Trophy winner played 10 snaps at the conclusion of Las Vegas' loss to the Patriots.
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Week 5 is in the books, and we saw several excellent performances for a handful of first-round rookies as well as the debut of first overall pick Fernando Mendoza. As always, we continue to track every first-round rookie’s snap counts, grades and principal opponents throughout the season.