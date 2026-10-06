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Grading all 32 NFL first-round rookies after Week 4
By Dalton Wasserman
  • Arvell Reese powers the Giants in victory: The fifth overall pick was all over the field for New York, finishing with a 90.5 overall PFF grade.
  • Vega Ioane shines in his first start at center: The Ravens rookie didn't permit any pressure despite mostly matching up with star Jeffery Simmons.
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The quarter pole of the NFL regular season is upon us. As always, we’ll continue to track the development of every first-round rookie in the league, including snap counts, grades and principal opponents.

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