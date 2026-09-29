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Grading all 32 NFL first-round rookies after Week 3
By Dalton Wasserman
  • Dillon Thieneman dominates on Monday night: Thieneman allowed just one catch against the Eagles, coming up with a pivotal interception in the process.
  • Max Iheanachor dazzles in his first start: The Steelers tackle held his own in the pass game and secured a 91.4 PFF run-blocking grade.
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Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season provided several stunning results and unbelievably thrilling finishes. The best part is that rookies, particularly first-round picks, were smack dab in the middle of all of the frenetic action.

Below is how every top-32 selection performed in Week 3 as well as their season-long grades to date.

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