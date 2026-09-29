Grading all 32 NFL first-round rookies after Week 3

Dillon Thieneman dominates on Monday night: Thieneman allowed just one catch against the Eagles, coming up with a pivotal interception in the process.

Max Iheanachor dazzles in his first start: The Steelers tackle held his own in the pass game and secured a 91.4 PFF run-blocking grade.

Introducing the NEW PFF Pro subscription: PFF Pro includes everything in PFF+, plus an upgraded Premium Stats Pro experience, higher base access to Guru AI, revamped player and team pages, enhanced data and visualizations, an improved interface and programmatic data access for modeling. Click here to subscribe.

Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season provided several stunning results and unbelievably thrilling finishes. The best part is that rookies, particularly first-round picks, were smack dab in the middle of all of the frenetic action.

Below is how every top-32 selection performed in Week 3 as well as their season-long grades to date.