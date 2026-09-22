Grading all 32 NFL first-round rookies after Week 2

Caleb Downs is already making his presence felt: Downs is the second-highest-graded defensive player on the Cowboys.

A slow start for Rueben Bain Jr.: The former Miami (FL) star has generated just two pressures over his first two career games.

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Week 2 of the 2026 NFL season is now in the books. The sample size is still small for first-round draft picks in their young pro careers — some have already dominated, while others are still finding their footing. Below is what every top-32 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft has accomplished thus far.