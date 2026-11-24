David Bailey keeps surging: The second overall pick collected five pressures for the second time in three weeks during the Jets' victory.

Makai Lemon‘s struggles continue: Lemon dropped two of three targets against the Steelers, finishing with a 40.9 PFF receiving grade.

A step in the right direction for Keylan Rutledge: While the Texans guard permitted three pressures, his 68.6 PFF run-blocking grade was his highest since Week 1.

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We’ve reached the second half of the NFL regular season, and many of the league’s first-round rookies continue to make a huge impact on their respective teams. As always, we’ll continue to monitor their snap counts, grades and principal opponents as we enter the latter portion of the year.