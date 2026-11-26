Free for 24 hours: The full PFF Mock Draft Simulator — trades, custom settings, all seven rounds — is unlocked for everyone on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 26. Start a mock draft by clicking here.

Draft against family and friends: Create private multiplayer draft rooms, assign teams to participants and negotiate trades with other users and CPU-controlled teams.

Powered by PFF data: Receive grades for every selection and trade based on PFF college grades, positional value and team needs.

Limited-time offer Ends today Save 30% on PFF+ Annual Every PFF grade, Premium Stats, fantasy and betting tools for a full year. — Days : — Hrs : — Min : — Sec Claim 30% off Offer ends Tue, Dec 1, 11:59 p.m. ET.

Happy Draftsgiving!

Football, food and a full day of mock drafting. What more could you ask for on Thanksgiving?

To celebrate this wonderful holiday, we're giving everyone unrestricted access to the PFF Mock Draft Simulator for 24 hours — completely free.

Take control of your favorite team's future, swing a blockbuster trade or get the whole family involved in a multiplayer mock draft. Every feature normally reserved for subscribers is unlocked for Thanksgiving Day, including unlimited seven-round mock drafts, player and pick trades, custom settings, multiplayer rooms and full draft grades.

So, between helpings of turkey and a full slate of NFL football, put your general manager skills to the test. Here's everything you can do with the industry's leading mock draft simulator.

Your draft, your way

Take over one team or all 32. Run a quick first round between plates or work through all seven rounds and 250-plus picks.

Unlimited mocks using the prospects on PFF's 2027 Big Board or a custom draft board.

Strategy sliders that control how CPU teams draft — from strict team needs to best player available — plus positional value weighting and randomness.

Speed settings, including a turbo mode that blows through CPU picks until you're on the clock.

Undo pick to reverse your last selection and see how the board falls the other way.

Trade like a real general manager

Trades are where the free version usually stops. On Thanksgiving, they're all open.

Pick and player trades with any team, before the draft or in the middle of it.

CPU trade logic built on the PFF and Jimmy Johnson trade value charts, so teams accept deals that make sense and turn down the ones that don't.

CPU-initiated offers that land in your inbox when another team wants your pick.

Override switch for when you want to force a deal through anyway.

START YOUR FREE MOCK DRAFT!

Build your own big board

Disagree with PFF's rankings? The Big Board Builder lets you set your own order before you make a single pick.

Re-rank, add or remove any prospect.

Sort and filter by position, school or team need.

Import your board straight into the simulator or have CPU teams draft off PFF's board, the public consensus or a blend of both.

Multiplayer: Settle it at the table

The whole family is in one place on Thanksgiving, and so is every fan base's argument about what its team should do in April. Multiplayer draft rooms put those arguments on the clock.

Private rooms with an invite code.

Assign teams to each participant, with CPU teams filling the rest.

Custom settings for pick timers and number of rounds.

Trades between users as well as with CPU teams.

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Graded by PFF data

Every selection and every trade is scored at the end of the draft, using the same inputs that drive PFF's own draft analysis.

Pick grades built on PFF college grades, positional value modeling and each team's roster needs.

An overall draft grade for your class, with a full pick-by-pick breakdown.

The Mock Draft Assistant, which flags alternative picks, positional value misses and team-fit concerns after the draft.

See what everyone else is drafting

The Mock Draft Simulator Leaderboards turn every mock run on the platform into a consensus big board.

Average draft position for every prospect across all seven rounds.

Selection counts showing how often each player comes off the board.

Filters by week, month or the full draft cycle and by fan base.

Save, share and keep score

My Mock Drafts archives every completed mock, searchable by team and setup.

Download or copy your results with the full grade breakdown, or share them straight to social.

Mock Draft Awards hand out badges for your first mock, trades, seven-round completions, multi-day streaks and volume milestones.

Keep it after Thanksgiving

The free window closes at the end of Thanksgiving Day. Unlimited access to the full simulator comes with a PFF subscription, along with PFF player grades, Premium Stats and the rest of PFF's draft tools, from the 2027 Big Board to the Scouting Assistant.

START YOUR FREE MOCK DRAFT!