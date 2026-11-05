Fantasy Football Week 9: Passing game matchups to target

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Atlanta Falcons: Cincinnati runs the NFL’s most pass-heavy offense.

Detroit Lions vs. Miami Dolphins: Both pass defenses play ineffectively.

Dallas Cowboys vs. Indianapolis Colts: Beatable defenses could allow both teams to throw the ball efficiently, though the Colts are unreliable.

Games featuring two high-powered offenses and/or defensive disadvantages can create favorable fantasy football matchups that increase a given player’s potential fantasy-scoring output. Identifying these ahead of time gives fantasy managers an edge over the competition.

The article below breaks down three passing game matchups to target in Week 9.