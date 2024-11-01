All
NFL
Fantasy - current
College
NFL Draft
DFS
Betting
Premium Content Sign Up

Fantasy Football: Week 9 OL/DL matchups to target and avoid

2Y7NA74 Indianapolis, Indiana, USA. 29th Sep, 2024. September 29, 2024: Josh Downs #1 and team mates celebrate during the Pittsburgh Steelers vs Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis IN. Brook Ward/Apparent Media Group (Credit Image: © AMG/AMG via ZUMA Press Wire) EDITORIAL USAGE ONLY! Not for Commercial USAGE!

By Jonathon Macri

Josh Downs‘ potential continues to build: With a quarterback change and a favorable matchup, Downs becomes one of the most interesting fantasy wide receivers to target in Week 9.

Banking on a bounce-back week for Chuba Hubbard: A favorable matchup in the trenches should allow Hubbard to get back to his stronger production that fantasy managers have become accustomed to this season.

Unlock your edge with a PFF+ subscription: Get full access to all of our in-season fantasy tools, including weekly rankings, WR/CB matchup charts, weekly projections, the Start-Sit Optimizer and more. Sign up now!

Estimated reading time: 6 minutes

Whether you’re looking for some important tie-breakers in fantasy start/sit decisions or an advantage in DFS, knowing which players have the most and least beneficial matchups each week can help.

Understanding which teams have the advantage in the trenches can be a key to weekly fantasy football results. These are some of the more crucial matchups to be aware of as fantasy managers head into Week 9.

Click here to see this week’s entire offensive line/defensive line matchup tool on PFF.com.

Offensive line matchups to target

Indianapolis Colts versus Minnesota Vikings

DOMINATE FANTASY FOOTBALL & BETTING WITH AI-POWERED DATA & TOOLS TRUSTED BY ALL 32

Unlimited Fantasy League Sync
Fantasy Start/Sit Line-Up Optimizer & Waiver Wire
WR-CB & OL-DL Matchups, PFF Player Grades, & Premium Stats 2.0 Tools
Nathan Jahnkes Rankings - #1 Most Accurate Last 70 Weeks
PFF Best Bets, Player Props, & Power Ranking Tools
NFL Mock Draft Sim with Trades & Draft Grades
Subscribe now

Already have a subscription? Log In

Subscriptions

Unlock the 2024 Fantasy Draft Kit, with Live Draft Assistant, Fantasy Mock Draft Sim, Rankings & PFF Grades

$24.99/mo
OR
$119.99/yr
About Us
News & Analysis
Tools
Partnerships
Join PFF
Customer Service
Follow Us
Site Map Privacy Policy Terms of Use
© 2024 PFF - all rights reserved.