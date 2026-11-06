Fantasy Football Week 9: 3 WR/CB matchups to target and avoid

- WR George Pickens, Dallas Cowboys vs. CB Sauce Gardner, Indianapolis Colts: Ownership has issued a mandate to get Pickens more involved.
- WR KC Concepcion, Cleveland Browns vs. S Jonas Sanker, New Orleans Saints: Sanker is overmatched this week.
- WR Makai Lemon, Philadelphia Eagles vs. CB Dru Phillips, New York Giants: Lemon is quietly breaking out.
Identifying advantageous and disadvantageous cornerback matchups is a critical facet of fantasy football’s lineup-setting process. This article details three wide receivers’ positive and negative environmental factors, with particular attention paid to their primary coverage foe, resulting in three recommended matchups to either target or avoid for Week 9.
WR/CB Matchups to Target