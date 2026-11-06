Fantasy Football Week 9: 3 players to flex

WR Caleb Douglas, Miami Dolphins vs. Detroit Lions: The Dolphins’ downfield wide receiver should play well against the Lions.

TE Kyle Pitts, Atlanta Falcons vs. Cincinnati Bengals: The Bengals struggle to cover tight ends.

Fantasy managers face tough start-sit decisions at the flex position each week. The article below breaks down three recommended flex starters for Week 9 based on factors including talent, offensive environment and defensive matchups.