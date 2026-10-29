Fantasy Football Week 8: Running game matchups to target

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Indianapolis Colts: Jacksonville should run the ball voluminously in an expected blowout.

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Tennessee Titans: No team has been run on more than the Titans.

Games featuring two high-powered offenses and/or defensive disadvantages can create favorable fantasy football matchups that increase a given player’s potential fantasy-scoring output. Identifying these ahead of time gives fantasy managers an edge over the competition. The article below breaks down three running game matchups to target in Week 8.