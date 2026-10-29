Fantasy Football Week 8: Passing game matchups to target

Arizona Cardinals vs. Dallas Cowboys: This is Week 8’s highest-total game.

Carolina Panthers vs. Green Bay Packers: Carolina and Green Bay both rank in the top four among NFL offenses in explosive pass plays.

Games featuring two high-powered offenses and/or defensive disadvantages can create favorable fantasy football matchups that increase a given player’s potential fantasy-scoring output. Identifying these ahead of time gives fantasy managers an edge over the competition. The article below breaks down three passing game matchups to target in Week 8.