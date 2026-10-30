Fantasy Football Week 8: 3 players to flex

- WR Antonio Williams, Washington Commanders vs. Philadelphia Eagles: Williams leads his position group in offensive snaps.
- WR Michael Wilson, Arizona Cardinals vs. Dallas Cowboys: Dallas’ defense provides Wilson with a bounce-back spot.
- TE Dalton Kincaid, Buffalo Bills vs. Baltimore Ravens: This game environment should be targeted.
Fantasy managers face tough start-sit decisions at the flex position each week. The article below breaks down three recommended flex starters for Week 8 based on factors including talent, offensive environment and defensive matchups.