Fantasy Football Week 7: Passing game matchups to target

Green Bay Packers vs. Detroit Lions: Start pass-catchers in this NFC North showdown.

Los Angeles Rams vs. Las Vegas Raiders: The Rams’ injured defense and Raiders’ coverage troubles set the scene for an optimal fantasy environment.

New York Giants vs. Houston Texans: The Texans tie for the league-high in explosive pass plays.

Games featuring two high-powered offenses and/or defensive disadvantages can create favorable fantasy football matchups that increase a given player’s potential fantasy-scoring output. Identifying these ahead of time gives fantasy managers an edge over the competition. The article below breaks down three passing game matchups to target in Week 7.