Fantasy Football Week 7: Fantasy-friendly offenses to target

Detroit Lions: Detroit exits its Week 6 bye with an upgraded, elite offensive line.

Las Vegas Raiders: The Raiders field a capable overall offense despite an inexplosive ground game.

Chicago Bears: Chicago’s offense is much more dangerous with Caleb Williams back.

League-wide shifts toward heavy personnel packages are shrinking the fantasy football-viable player pool while widening the workload disparity between stars and rotational backups. NFL coaching staffs are also using fantasy-friendly tactics like shifts, motion and play action more often, leading to improved per-play results, particularly for the established starters who get to remain on the field all the time. Fantasy managers can exploit these developments by identifying which NFL offenses will facilitate these high-end, highly efficient workloads.