Fantasy Football Week 7: 3 WR/CB matchups to target and avoid

- WR Jaylin Noel, Houston Texans vs. CB Dru Phillips, New York Giants: The Texans run an explosive passing offense.
- WR Jameson Williams, Detroit Lions vs. CB Brandon Cisse, Green Bay Packers: Green Bay’s perimeter cornerbacks make too many errors.
- WR Kendrick Bourne, Arizona Cardinals vs. CB Ja’Quan McMillian, Denver Broncos: Bourne is functioning as the Cardinals’ primary slot receiver.
Identifying advantageous and disadvantageous cornerback matchups is a critical facet of fantasy football’s lineup-setting process. This article details three wide receivers’ positive and negative environmental factors, with particular attention paid to their primary coverage foe, resulting in three recommended matchups to either target or avoid for Week 7.
WR/CB Matchups to Target