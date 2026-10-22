Fantasy Football Week 7: 3 players to flex

- WR Kyle Williams, New England Patriots vs. Chicago Bears: Chicago struggles to cover opposing wide receivers.
- WR KC Concepcion, Cleveland Browns vs. Tennessee Titans: If healthy, Concepcion should play productively against the Titans’ soft slot coverage.
- WR Marvin Harrison Jr., Houston Texans vs. New York Giants: Harrison is already a featured centerfield weapon.
Fantasy managers face tough start-sit decisions at the flex position each week. The article below breaks down three recommended flex starters for Week 7 based on factors including talent, offensive environment and defensive matchups.