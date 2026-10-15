Fantasy Football Week 6: Start ’em, sit ’em

Start Rhamondre Stevenson: The New England Patriots running back was already a low-end RB2, but the injury to TreVeyon Henderson makes him closer to an RB1.

Sit Kendrick Bourne: The trade of Marvin Harrison Jr. had no impact on Bourne’s playing time last week.

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I asked fantasy managers on the Bluesky and X which players they are least sure about this week, and I compiled that list and ranked them against one another. If you have multiple players mentioned, you should start with the player ranked highest. At the bottom of each position, you'll find players to start over the featured players and those to sit in favor of them.

If a player isn’t mentioned, that means they are very close to those with blurbs, and factors like injuries on the opposing defenses or weather could influence the rankings. Situations involving injuries are also generally avoided because things typically don't become clearer until closer to kickoff. As always, check the weekly PFF fantasy rankings for the most up-to-date information to help you make all start-sit decisions.