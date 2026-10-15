Fantasy Football Week 6: Running game matchups to target

Los Angeles Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals: Cardinals run defenders struggle to tackle effectively.

Atlanta Falcons vs. Chicago Bears: Both Falcons running backs likely warrant top-24 positional rankings this week.

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Games featuring two high-powered offenses and/or defensive disadvantages can create favorable fantasy football matchups that increase a given player’s potential fantasy-scoring output. Identifying these ahead of time gives fantasy managers an edge over the competition.

The article below breaks down three running game matchups to target in Week 6.