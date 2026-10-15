Fantasy Football Week 6: Passing game matchups to target

- Buffalo Bills vs. Las Vegas Raiders: Both pass defenses freely surrender yardage to their opponents.
- Dallas Cowboys vs. Green Bay Packers: Two pass-first offenses face off against each other.
- Los Angeles Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals: Los Angeles’ high-octane offense should take advantage of a poor pass defense.
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Games featuring two high-powered offenses and/or defensive disadvantages can create favorable fantasy football matchups that increase a given player’s potential fantasy-scoring output. Identifying these ahead of time gives fantasy managers an edge over the competition.
The article below breaks down three passing game matchups to target in Week 6.