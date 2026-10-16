Fantasy Football Week 6: 3 players to flex

- TE Tucker Kraft, Green Bay Packers vs. Dallas Cowboys: Kraft’s play is improving, and he faces the league’s worst tight end-coverage unit.
- RB MarShawn Lloyd, Green Bay Packers vs. Dallas Cowboys: Dallas’ run defense is vulnerable.
- RB Woody Marks, Houston Texans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars: Marks has pass-catching upside despite facing a stout run defense.
Fantasy managers face tough start-sit decisions at the flex position each week. The article below breaks down three recommended flex starters for Week 6 based on factors including talent, offensive environment and defensive matchups.