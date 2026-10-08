Fantasy Football Week 5: Running game matchups to target

- Seattle Seahawks vs. San Francisco 49ers: Seattle can counter the 49ers’ stout linebacker corps.
- Cincinnati Bengals vs. Miami Dolphins: Chase Brown is poised for a big week against an underwhelming defense.
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Games featuring two high-powered offenses and/or defensive disadvantages can create favorable fantasy football matchups that increase a given player’s potential fantasy-scoring output. Identifying these ahead of time gives fantasy managers an edge over the competition.
The article below breaks down three running game matchups to target in Week 5.