Fantasy Football Week 5: Passing game matchups to target

- Buffalo Bills at Los Angeles Rams: This week’s “Monday Night Football” game should provide a high-scoring environment.
- Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Indianapolis Colts: Pittsburgh throws the ball voluminously in scoring position.
- Detroit Lions vs. Arizona Cardinals: Players on both teams should benefit from shoddy defenses.
MONTHLY PFF Plus NEW – PRICE DROP!
$9.99per month, billed monthly
What you unlock MOST FLEXIBLE
PFF+ content and tools
Articles, Fantasy tools, NFL and College tools, Betting
Access to mock draft simulator
Guru AI football chatbot insights with limited tokens
Click here to subscribe to PFF+ Monthly — $9.99 a month
Games featuring two high-powered offenses and/or defensive disadvantages can create favorable fantasy football matchups that increase a given player’s potential fantasy-scoring output. Identifying these ahead of time gives fantasy managers an edge over the competition.
The article below breaks down three passing game matchups to target in Week 5.