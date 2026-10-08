Fantasy Football Week 5: Passing game matchups to target

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Indianapolis Colts: Pittsburgh throws the ball voluminously in scoring position.

Detroit Lions vs. Arizona Cardinals: Players on both teams should benefit from shoddy defenses.

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Games featuring two high-powered offenses and/or defensive disadvantages can create favorable fantasy football matchups that increase a given player’s potential fantasy-scoring output. Identifying these ahead of time gives fantasy managers an edge over the competition.

The article below breaks down three passing game matchups to target in Week 5.