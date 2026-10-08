Fantasy Football Week 5: 3 WR/CB matchups to target and avoid

- WR George Pickens, Dallas Cowboys vs. CB Jacob Parrish, Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Pickens faces a fill-in starter in primary coverage this week.
- WR Chris Bell, Miami Dolphins vs. CB DJ Turner II, Cincinnati Bengals: Bell is not yet flex-viable.
- WR Isaac TeSlaa, Detroit Lions vs. CB Denzel Burke, Arizona Cardinals: TeSlaa has been inconsistent, but he could perform well against a defense that struggles against centerfield targets.
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Identifying advantageous and disadvantageous cornerback matchups is a critical facet of fantasy football’s lineup-setting process. This article details three wide receivers’ positive and negative environmental factors, with particular attention paid to their primary coverage foe, resulting in three recommended matchups to either target or avoid for Week 5.
WR/CB Matchups to Target