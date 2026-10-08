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Fantasy Football Week 5: 3 WR/CB matchups to target and avoid

By Nic Bodiford
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Identifying advantageous and disadvantageous cornerback matchups is a critical facet of fantasy football’s lineup-setting process. This article details three wide receivers’ positive and negative environmental factors, with particular attention paid to their primary coverage foe, resulting in three recommended matchups to either target or avoid for Week 5.

WR/CB Matchups to Target

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