Fantasy Football Week 5: 3 players to flex

- TE Mike Gesicki, Cincinnati Bengals vs. Miami Dolphins: Gesicki could operate as the Bengals’ top pass-catcher against the league’s worst tight end-coverage unit.
- WR Cody White, Las Vegas Raiders vs. New England Patriots: White is a touchdown-dependent flex option against New England.
- RB Braelon Allen, New York Jets vs. Cleveland Browns: Locked in as the team's RB1, Allen could find footing against a poor run defense.
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Fantasy managers face tough start-sit decisions at the flex position each week. The article below breaks down three recommended flex starters for Week 5 based on factors including talent, offensive environment and defensive matchups.