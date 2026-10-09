Fantasy Football Week 5: 3 players to flex

RB Braelon Allen, New York Jets vs. Cleveland Browns: Locked in as the team's RB1, Allen could find footing against a poor run defense.

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Fantasy managers face tough start-sit decisions at the flex position each week. The article below breaks down three recommended flex starters for Week 5 based on factors including talent, offensive environment and defensive matchups.